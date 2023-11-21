The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope's Mozaics Real Veggie Chips Added to Select Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

Whole Foods Market has selected Planting Hope's Mozaics Real Veggie Chips to launch across US locations

All three flavors of Mozaics Real Veggie Chips will be added to Salty Snack sections in about 500 Whole Foods Market stores

Mozaics is the second Planting Hope brand to secure select national distribution with Whole Foods Market, joining RightRice® Protein Rice on Whole Foods Market grocery shelves

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(OTCQB:MYLKF)("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a dynamic Foodtech innovation company dedicated to creating breakthrough delicious, sustainable food and beverage solutions through cutting-edge ingredient, formulation, and packaging technology, is proud to announce that its full lineup of Mozaics Real Veggie Chips flavors have been selected for inclusion in the Salty Snack sets at select Whole Foods Market stores across the United States. Whole Foods Market is adding all three flavors of Mozaics (Sea Salt, BBQ, Salsa) in 3.5 oz 'share' bags to its assortment. Planting Hope Company's RightRice® High Protein Veggie Rice is already in distribution at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

"Whole Foods Market's selection of the full line of Mozaics Real Veggie Chips flavors to add to its stores nationwide is strong validation that Mozaics are squarely ON TREND with both consumer and retailers," said Julia Stamberger, co-founder and CEO, The Planting Hope Company. "Consumers are demanding more nutrition from their snacks; with real veggies as the #1 ingredient in a popped chip. Packaged in NEO Plastics film, which breaks down in landfills without special processing, Mozaics check every box to get consumer attention and drive trial. Most importantly, Mozaics are delicious, which ultimately drives long-term repeat purchases and success."

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips are uniquely positioned and meet the top trends in the Salty Snacking category head-on: plant-based, nutritious, and delicious!

#1 ingredient = veggies you can SEE in each chip!

2g-4g of protein and dietary fiber per serving

Popped (not fried!), seasoned with a light touch of extra virgin olive oil

Certified Plant-Based, Gluten-Free, OU Kosher

Packaged in proprietary NEO Plastics film

Mozaics started to appear on select Whole Foods Market shelves in October 2023.

"We are always looking for innovative and delicious snacks to share with our customers," said Adam Pickard, Grocery Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market. "With their light, popped texture and simple seasoning, we are thrilled to bring Mozaics Real Veggie Chips to our shelves."



Mozaics Sea Salt Veggie Chips from Whole Foods Market in Tribeca, New York City

One of the newest Whole Foods Market stores (January 2023) is in New York City's Financial District

About Mozaics Real Veggie Chips

The number one ingredient in Mozaics Real Veggie Chips is real veggies you can see in every chip, including green peas, yellow peas, and black beans. Real veggies mean real nutrition, and Mozaics are packed with 3-4g of plant protein and dietary fiber in every serving. Popped, not fried, guilt-free Mozaics are seasoned with a light touch of extra virgin olive oil. Mozaics are OU kosher-certified, Gluten-Free certified by the GFCO, and Plant Based Foods Association Certified. Free from the top 14 allergens, Mozaics are made in a peanut and tree nut-free facility. Mozaics chips are packaged in NEO Plastics film, a new sustainable clean energy packaging solution designed to convert into energy within a landfill.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope is reimagining and reinventing food today so that our planet can feed 10 billion people tomorrow. A Foodtech-driven company at the forefront of sustainable consumer food and beverage evolution, Planting Hope transforms nutrient-dense, widely cultivated crops into innovative, nutrient-rich products that reimagine pantry staples in the largest, fastest growing global food categories.

Our award-winning breakthrough brands, including Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® High-Protein Veggie Rice, and Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, are not only disrupting global markets but also significantly reducing environmental footprints. Available across the US and Canada in grocery retailers (Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Markets), through foodservice operators (CAVA Mediterranean restaurants - NYSE:CAVA), and e-commerce and alternative retail channels (Amazon, QVC), our products blend culinary innovation with advanced technology, offering breakthrough products with wide moats. Our products are poised to disrupt global food and beverage categories, make a positive impact on the world, and provide investors with valuable opportunities in the growing sustainable food market.

This is the food that Gen Z is demanding and that Gen Alpha will grow up with: this is the future of food.

Explore more at plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Planting Hope product sales and distribution opportunities, please contact James Curley, EVP of Sales, at james@plantinghopecompany.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-Founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Investor Relations + Media Contact:

Elyssia Patterson

VP of Investor Relations

(312) 675-4996

Elyssia@plantinghopecompany.com

Media Contact:

Corinn Williams

(773) 492-2243

Corinn@plantinghopecompany.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosure in this news release, including disclosure regarding the terms, amount to be raised, closing(s), TSXV approval and other matters related to the Offering, the expected use of proceeds therefrom, and the goals, and strategy of the Company constitutes forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of the Company's control that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that all conditions precedent (including TSXV approval) of the Offering will be satisfied in a timely manner; investor interest in the Offering; that general economic and business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; customer appeal of the Company's products; the effectiveness of the Company's proposed strategies; and that the Company will be able to raise additional funds on reasonable terms. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/807359/planting-hopes-mozaicstm-real-veggie-chips-added-to-select-whole-foods-market-stores-nationwide