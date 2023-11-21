

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and VMware, Inc. (VMW) announced that they have received all required regulatory approvals and intend to close Broadcom's acquisition of VMware on November 22, 2023. The companies noted that there is no legal impediment to closing under U.S. merger regulations.



Broadcom has received legal merger clearance in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, Israel, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and foreign investment control clearance in all necessary jurisdictions.



VMware is a provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control.



