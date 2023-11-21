Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2023 | 14:50
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lights, Camera, Metrics: 3BL's 2023 Wrap-Up of Trends and Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / As the final scene of 2023 unfolds, 3BL is rolling out the red carpet for a close-up of our year-end wrap-up.

Throughout the year, 3BL spotlights sustainability and social impact news from brands that are making a difference - from thought-provoking stories on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) to heartwarming tales of philanthropy to the intricacies of responsible business practices, and much more. As these stories resonate with diverse audiences across the globe, they are also sparking meaningful change.

We invite you to take a front-row seat as we review our 2023 content trends:

Audience Trends: Discover which type of content resonated the most with audiences throughout the year. We also uncover insights into what format (articles, blogs, multimedia, newsletters, and press releases) sparked the most engagement and interest.

Category Insights: Get an inside look at the categories that stole the limelight. We showcase the topics that were most shared and generated the most reader interest.

3BL's Top Picks: Take a look at what our team chose as our top 23 favorite impact stories of 2023.

Check out our 2023 Wrap-Up now.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807603/lights-camera-metrics-3bls-2023-wrap-up-of-trends-and-impact

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
