Premium Indoor Flower Brand Seven Leaves Joins Petalfast's California Portfolio

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Petalfast, a leading national sales, marketing and distribution platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Seven Leaves, a premium indoor flower brand and a significant player in the California cannabis industry since 2008 best known for its commitment to quality and extensive library of exotic strains. Seven Leaves joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast throughout California and nationwide.









For more than a decade, Seven Leaves has relied on the latest cultivation technology to produce small-batch, craft cannabis at its state-of-the-art facility in Sacramento. Through meticulous care and attention to detail, its team of seasoned cultivators adhere to rigorous standards to produce top-tier flower with every harvest. With bright, creative packaging reminiscent of classic soda machine dispensers, Seven Leaves' branding showcases the team's creativity and heightens customer engagement.

"With a commitment to quality, consistency and a novel design style, Seven Leaves has been a leader in the California market since its inception," said Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast. "Customers throughout the state are drawn to its unique branding and high-grade flower, garnering a strong and loyal customer base. We look forward to putting the full weight of Petalfast's proven sales and marketing tactics behind the brand and launching it into even more retail locations."

With an evolving rotation of strains, the Seven Leaves menu is always fresh and exciting. A product lineup of 3.5G pouches, plus 7G and 14G smalls, are available in popular exotic stains, including Bon Bons, Envy and The Original Slush, with the addition of some classic flavors such as Blue Dream, Jealousy and Violet Fog. With five high-yielding strains - Jupiter Jack, Supreme 41, Grease Monkey, Astro Mints and XJ-13, Seven Leaves offers its "pay it forward" 5G pouches. Instead of taking the extra yield, the 5G pouch is available at the same price as the 3.5G pouch, offering more value and enjoyment to Seven Leaves' loyal customers.

"As stewards of the plant and passionate cultivators, the Seven Leaves team strives to create the highest-quality products and have a positive impact on the industry," said Tyler Kearns, CEO of Seven Leaves. "The support of the Petalfast team will allow us to continue our growth while maintaining quality and innovation to ensure the best customer experience every time."

About Petalfast

Petalfast is a leading national sales, marketing and distribution platform for the cannabis industry. The Company represents emerging and established cannabis brands, selling into and through retail channels in California, Arizona and Massachusetts. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Lime, Bloom Brands, Solis, Humo and Yada Yada. Through its comprehensive agency of services, Petalfast provides brands with direct access to leading retailers and valuable feedback from buyers. The Company is expanding its high-performing sales team and retail engagement services into additional adult-use recreational cannabis legal markets, thereby extending its geographic footprint into the West, Midwest and Eastern United States.

Contact Information

Petalfast Media

pr@petalfast.com

SOURCE: Petalfast

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/807406/premium-indoor-flower-brand-seven-leaves-joins-petalfasts-california-portfolio