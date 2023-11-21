ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.: ASTA-USA Translation Services Unveils Exclusive Holiday Offer

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Today, ASTA-USA Translation Services Inc. unveils an exclusive 15% off offer for new clients translating holiday greetings between Nov. 21, 2023, and Jan. 15, 2024. After recently examining a study showcasing a 21% increase in profitability for highly engaged and strategically communicative organizations, ASTA-USA revealed the importance of applying this concept to holiday communications. When done correctly, the corporate language translation service notes that these sentiments can foster brand loyalty, customer engagement, and inclusion, and give an overall competitive advantage.









With a plethora of celebrations taking place around the globe in the coming months, it is crucial to stay apprised of and acknowledge these occasions. While practical and useful from a scheduling standpoint, taking this initiative also helps to improve rapport when working with multicultural partners, employees, and clients. This concept is not limited to the international arena, however, as nearly 68 million people speak a language other than English (LOTE) at home. Translating warm wishes for Thanksgiving into Spanish, for instance, acknowledges the diversity that makes up America's rich tapestry. This speaks volumes to this audience and the effects are long-lasting.

Most organizations take advantage of the holiday season to express heartfelt sentiments to their clients, employees, partners, stakeholders, and vendors. Our digital landscape, unfortunately, makes these correspondences plentiful, less personalized, and therefore, less meaningful than the handwritten holiday cards of the past. While it may be an impractical undertaking to handwrite custom expressions to hundreds of thousands of clients, translating these messages is one way to ensure the greeting resonates.

"Language translation is about more than the words encased in the messages; it showcases a dedication to global unity, respect, and inclusion. To bridge language and cultural gaps, and embrace the true spirit of the holiday season, we are extending a special offer of 15% off to any new organization that wishes to translate their corporate greetings from one language into any other language(s) from now until Jan. 15, 2024. This is one small way of extending our heartfelt gratitude as we embark upon the start of another holiday season filled with prosperity, joy, and unity," explains Alain J. Roy, CEO of ASTA-USA Translation Services, Inc.

Organizations that wish to take advantage of this exclusive offer should share the code "Holiday23" with their ASTA-USA representative over the phone at 1.866.446.1860 or enter the code when they inquire online.

