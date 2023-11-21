Momentum Telecom: Momentum Completes Acquisition of Premier Microsoft Teams Provider G12 Communications

Acquisition Propels Momentum's Growth and Position in Collaboration Market

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Momentum, a leading global provider of managed services and next-gen managed network solutions, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of G12 Communications, a Seattle area-based provider of voice-enabled and Operator Connect Microsoft Teams solutions.





Momentum logo

Momentum green chat box





"This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Momentum. By joining forces with G12, we are poised to deliver premier voice-enabled collaboration solutions that empower organizations and the modern workforce to thrive in an increasingly digital and collaborative world," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO of Momentum.

Momentum continues to invest in cutting-edge collaboration technologies to facilitate seamless hybrid work models and empower companies to adapt to the dynamic nature of today's workforce. By embracing Momentum's advanced solutions, companies are poised to modernize their work environments, create flexibility, and enhance communication to meet the diverse needs of shifting demands of the business landscape.

"We are thrilled to combine teams and expertise with Momentum and continue our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the world of voice-enabled Microsoft Teams and collaboration. This alliance empowers us to redefine the digital workplace experience, offering our clients unparalleled solutions as they navigate today's dynamic business environment," said Rick Garcia, co-founder and CRO of G12 Communications.

Garcia will join the Momentum team as EVP of Modern Workplace & UC. He will help drive the vision and growth of Momentum's collaboration and modern workplace solutions.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advisors to Momentum on the transaction included Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP and Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP. Q Advisors served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to G12 Communications.

About Momentum:

We unleash human momentum with collaboration, connectivity, and communications technology. All business is human - and when custom technology empowers human ingenuity, people and companies thrive. High-performing teams do more, achieve more, and win more. Companies become agile, efficient, and resilient. Our team takes pride in making technology easy and cost-effective. We love what we do - and it shows in the way we partner with you, from our first conversation to ongoing post-install support. Working with over 30,000 customer locations in 65+ countries, we deliver straightforward, secure, and scalable global managed services and advanced collaboration and communications solutions. Together let's build your human momentum. More at gomomentum.com.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Hildreth

VP, Marketing

bhildreth@gomomentum.com

SOURCE: Momentum Telecom

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/807434/momentum-completes-acquisition-of-premier-microsoft-teams-provider-g12-communications