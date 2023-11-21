EasyVista continues to modernize its ITSM platform to empower customers.

EasyVista, a leader in end-to-end IT service management, has launched new product updates the final in their series of major software enhancements for 2023. Previous 2023 launches have included features and updates for XLA, AIOps with short term and threshold predictions, Green IT, a WhatsAPP integration, new PowerBI reports, advanced user forecasting, and much more.

The 2023.4 product release from EasyVista kickstarts a portfolio of platform experience modernizations that will empower IT professionals. "This is one of our most exciting product releases thus far. The 2023.4 product release really sets the foundation for some big changes coming in 2024 and beyond-we're just getting started," adds Michaël Cohen, Chief Technology Officer at EasyVista. This release includes a new simplified UI layout (less clutter, more streamlined), an offline field technician app, native ticket collaboration in "together mode", and a myriadof third-party integrations. "Together mode" is inspired by swarming practices and enables support agents to collaborate natively within support tickets-ultimately increasing the accuracy of agent response and reducing the time-to-resolution with knowledge sharing. Additional features worth noting are plugins for EasyConnect (including Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), NetApp, and Nutanix) and EV Reach Entra ID Integration to manage Microsoft Entra ID products (I.e., user accounts and group memberships) to improve the user experience.

"This year has been an exciting challenge to switch our upgrade cycle frequency, but we have seen an immense amount of growth in both the product features, and our employees," Loïc Besnard, Global Head of Product Marketing and Product Strategy at EasyVista adds. These new updates only solidify the company's mission of empowering IT professionals to do their work easier, faster, and more efficiently.

