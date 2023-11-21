Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, has been shortlisted in the 2023-2024 Cloud Awards program in the category Best Software as a Service (SaaS). As an international cloud computing awards program, the Cloud Awards promotes and celebrates excellence and innovation in cloud computing globally and across multiple industry sectors.

Michael Speranza, Kantata's CEO, expressed gratitude for the Cloud Awards nomination: "We're honored to be acknowledged in the Best Software as a Service category. This recognition underscores our team's commitment to the professional services industry. With the launch of Kantata Pulse, we anticipate a promising future as we collaborate with trusted professional services organizations, empowering them to connect operational excellence with employee and client experience."

At Kantata Converge, Kantata's virtual user conference held last week, Kantata unveiled its groundbreaking vision for the emerging Professional Services Cloud category, introducing features that redefine expectations for technology in professional services organizations. This Cloud Awards shortlist recognition further solidifies Kantata's position in cloud computing, particularly within the professional services industry.

Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "In what has been a tough year for the tech industry, we have seen another remarkable year of innovation in the Cloud. In 2023, we've seen artificial intelligence (AI) and automated machine learning generate huge interest across virtually every field. Yet again, cloud technologies have brought some of our most optimistic expectations to reality and promised still more."

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program that has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators, and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established, and start-up organizations from across the globe, aiming to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

