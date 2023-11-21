Trip.com Unveils Unprecedented Black Friday Travel Deals in the UK

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, a leading one-stop travel service provider, is gearing up to offer a spectacular Black Friday experience for travellers in the United Kingdom. From November 24th to 26th, Trip.com is set to roll out a huge array of exclusive deals for travel enthusiasts, providing incredible discounts on flights, hotels, train journeys, and attractions.

Embark on a Journey of Savings and Adventure

Put it in your diary! Starting November 24th, Trip.com introduces a sequence of exclusive promotions, released at specific times throughout the day, catering to the savvy UK traveller. These limited-time offers will create a race against the clock to snag jaw-dropping travel deals.

Deals Tailored to UK Travellers' Desires

Trip.com, understanding the diverse travel needs of its customers, has meticulously crafted deals to cater to every kind of traveller. Whether you're seeking a quick city break, a luxurious resort stay, or an efficient train journey, these deals have been designed with your travel goals in mind. Our all-in-one app supports you from the initial planning stages to the final booking, ensuring a seamless travel experience for every journey.

Highlights of the UK Black Friday Sale

Flight Deals: Twice daily on the 24th, 25th, and 26th, offering discounts up to £100.

Hotel Offers: Available on all three days, with savings up to £100.

Exclusive UK Perks:

50% off Railcards - explore more, for less.

Up to 10% off selected train routes and all train tickets for new users, with a 4% discount for all users.

Up to 15% off attractions and tours

Your Guide to the Promo Code Schedule

Get ready to claim these enticing deals according to the following schedule:

24th November:

10am: 50% off Railcards

5pm: £50 off ALL flights (min spend £200)

6pm: £50 off ALL hotels (min spend £150)

8pm: £20 off ALL flights to Spain

25th November:

10am: 50% off Railcards

12pm: £100 off ALL flights (min spend £500)

6pm: £100 off ALL hotels (min spend £250)

8pm: £30 off ALL flights to Turkey (min spend £40)

26th November:

10am: 50% off Railcards

12pm: £15 off ALL flights (min spend £100)

6pm: £20 off ALL hotels (min spend £100)

8pm: £100 off ALL flights to Thailand

Discover More and Book Your Next Adventure

For further details and to access these unparalleled offers, visit Trip.com's dedicated Black Friday landing page. Don't miss out on this opportunity to fulfil your travel dreams with Trip.com!

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com

