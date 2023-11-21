Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2023 | 15:26
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: We Want You 'ToGetThere' Safely This Holiday Season With Mothers Against Drunk Driving

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Every 79 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk or impaired driving crash in the United States. As we near the holiday season, this risk increases to approximately 21 million chances of encountering an accident between November 1 and January 1.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is the foremost non-profit leading the fight to prevent the devastating consequences of impaired driving. The organization has played a crucial role since its inception, reducing crashes by 50% through advocacy efforts, influencing federal policy, leading education initiatives, and providing support services to victims.

Ultimately, the power to reduce drunk driving lies not with any organization but with the people who make the decision to drive impaired. So this holiday season, MADD is introducing its new year-end campaign and cause platform, ToGetThere, with the aim of increasing everyone's chances to get home safely.

We invited Stacey Stewart, CEO, and Kim Pucci, Senior Director of Marketing and Engagement, to speak to MADD's impact, how you can make a plan to drive safely this holiday season, and how they plan to get "there"- to a world in which impairment puts no lives at risk.

Listen for insights on:

  • Rebranding cause initiatives to align with the digital media age
  • Helping stakeholders understand the true impact of a statistic
  • Engaging multi-stakeholder groups
  • Staying true to purpose during periods of change



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807619/we-want-you-togetthere-safely-this-holiday-season-with-mothers-against-drunk-driving

