Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSML | ISIN: US3696043013 | Ticker-Symbol: GCP
Tradegate
21.11.23
16:14 Uhr
109,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,45 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,00109,5016:22
109,00109,5016:22
PR Newswire
21.11.2023 | 15:30
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bahri Line Recognized with 'Supplier Spirit of Alliance Award' at General Electric Onshore Wind Supplier Conference in Florida

The Bahri subsidiary stands as the only shipping line to be awarded at the leading industry conference.

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahri Line, a subsidiary of Bahri, the national shipping company of Saudi Arabia and a global leader in logistics and transportation, has bagged the prestigious 'Supplier Spirit of Alliance Award' at the 2023 General Electric Onshore Wind Supplier Conference and Awards. Held at the Hilton Pensacola Beach Hotel, Florida, USA, on the 14th and 15th of November, Bahri Line became the only shipping line to be awarded at the esteemed event.

Bahri Line Winning the Supplier Spirit of Alliance Award

Rajith Aykkara, Vice President of Bahri Line, accepted the award in recognition of the company's operational excellence, efficiency, and reliability as General Electric's (GE) shipping partner. The award was presented by Vice Abate, CEO at General Electric Onshore Wind, in the presence of Dimitri Schneider, Managing Director and Executive Sourcing Leader of GE Renewable Energy, and Guy Lynch, Executive Director of Global Sourcing at GE. Presenting the award, Vice Abate addressed Bahri Line as GE's best shipping partner.

Commenting on the remarkable win, Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics said: "We are immensely proud to receive this prestigious award, affirming our dedication to upholding high service standards and providing exceptional value to our partners. The recognition of Bahri Line's excellence across diverse award criteria, spanning sustainability, safety, quality, service delivery, cost competitiveness, service innovation, and proactive solutions, is a testament to our industry-leading capabilities. Being the sole shipping line honored at this prominent industry event underscores our leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence in the maritime transportation sector. We express our gratitude to GE for the accolade and are excited about future collaborations with General Electric."

Special thanks to Mr. Austin Specter, Senior Logistics Manager at GE Renewables, and Brian Putallaz, Senior Commodity Manager, at GE Health Care," Eng. Basalom added.

As a specialized business unit of Bahri, Bahri Line plays a key role in expanding the parent company's logistical presence and customer base by entering new global markets. Bahri Line's expansion strategies and service enhancements align with Bahri's role as a proactive facilitator of Saudi Arabia's National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030. These initiatives aim to establish the Kingdom as a premier global logistics hub, seamlessly connecting three continents.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282766/Bahri_Line_Award.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bahri-line-recognized-with-supplier-spirit-of-alliance-award-at-general-electric-onshore-wind-supplier-conference-in-florida-301994869.html

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.