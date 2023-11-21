Bahri Line Recognized with 'Supplier Spirit of Alliance Award' at General Electric Onshore Wind Supplier Conference in Florida

The Bahri subsidiary stands as the only shipping line to be awarded at the leading industry conference.

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahri Line, a subsidiary of Bahri, the national shipping company of Saudi Arabia and a global leader in logistics and transportation, has bagged the prestigious 'Supplier Spirit of Alliance Award' at the 2023 General Electric Onshore Wind Supplier Conference and Awards. Held at the Hilton Pensacola Beach Hotel, Florida, USA, on the 14th and 15th of November, Bahri Line became the only shipping line to be awarded at the esteemed event.

Rajith Aykkara, Vice President of Bahri Line, accepted the award in recognition of the company's operational excellence, efficiency, and reliability as General Electric's (GE) shipping partner. The award was presented by Vice Abate, CEO at General Electric Onshore Wind, in the presence of Dimitri Schneider, Managing Director and Executive Sourcing Leader of GE Renewable Energy, and Guy Lynch, Executive Director of Global Sourcing at GE. Presenting the award, Vice Abate addressed Bahri Line as GE's best shipping partner.

Commenting on the remarkable win, Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics said: "We are immensely proud to receive this prestigious award, affirming our dedication to upholding high service standards and providing exceptional value to our partners. The recognition of Bahri Line's excellence across diverse award criteria, spanning sustainability, safety, quality, service delivery, cost competitiveness, service innovation, and proactive solutions, is a testament to our industry-leading capabilities. Being the sole shipping line honored at this prominent industry event underscores our leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence in the maritime transportation sector. We express our gratitude to GE for the accolade and are excited about future collaborations with General Electric."

Special thanks to Mr. Austin Specter, Senior Logistics Manager at GE Renewables, and Brian Putallaz, Senior Commodity Manager, at GE Health Care," Eng. Basalom added.

As a specialized business unit of Bahri, Bahri Line plays a key role in expanding the parent company's logistical presence and customer base by entering new global markets. Bahri Line's expansion strategies and service enhancements align with Bahri's role as a proactive facilitator of Saudi Arabia's National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030. These initiatives aim to establish the Kingdom as a premier global logistics hub, seamlessly connecting three continents.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282766/Bahri_Line_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bahri-line-recognized-with-supplier-spirit-of-alliance-award-at-general-electric-onshore-wind-supplier-conference-in-florida-301994869.html