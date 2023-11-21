Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
21.11.23
15:45 Uhr
117,25 Euro
+0,15
+0,13 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,05117,2016:28
116,90117,3516:28
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2023 | 15:50
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut's LeadHERship Programme Empowers Young Women To Achieve Their Ambitions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Yum! Brands

by Funmilayo Salau

Originally published by TDPel Media

Lindiwe Mabesa, a 21-year-old woman from Soweto, is one of the many young women who have benefited from Pizza Hut's LeadHERship programme.

The programme, in partnership with the government's Youth Employment Service (YES), places young women aged between 18 and 24 from marginalised communities in a 12-month work experience programme which are fully funded by Pizza Hut.

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of TDPel Media

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807643/pizza-huts-leadhership-programme-empowers-young-women-to-achieve-their-ambitions

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.