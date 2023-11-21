Dispatch Welcomes Growth Leader as New Chief Revenue Officer

Darcy Dinga joins the team with a strong technology and operations background.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Dispatch, the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, announces the appointment of Darcy Dinga as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With an impressive track record of driving growth and building winning teams, Darcy is set to lead Dispatch's expansion into an exciting new chapter.

Dispatch CRO Darcy Dinga

Darcy brings a wealth of experience to Dispatch, having previously held leadership positions at several companies including Narrative, The Media Trust, Corsec Security, Dell Technologies, and Saudi Aramco. His dynamic leadership style, strong customer focus, and two decades of experience leading global growth teams make him an invaluable addition to Dispatch's executive team.

In his role as CRO, Darcy is responsible for Dispatch's global field operations, including revenue-generation strategy and execution, and go-to-market. He oversees sales, marketing, customer success and experience, channel partnerships, alliances, and operations.

Darcy commented on his new role, saying, "I am excited to join Dispatch at this pivotal time in its growth and work alongside a team of dedicated professionals who are passionate about transforming the logistics and delivery space. I was drawn to Dispatch's core values, innovative technology, and customer-driven approach, and I am eager to contribute to the company's future success."

Adding to the announcement, Dispatch CEO and Co-founder Andrew Leone stated, "Darcy brings years of experience and a fresh perspective to the organization. As our growth leader, he has the support of the executive team to expand Dispatch's reach and add value for our customers, drivers, and employees."

Dispatch has experienced accelerated growth, becoming a leader in the logistics and delivery industry by offering a suite of solutions that streamline delivery operations, enhance customer experiences, and boost efficiency in the final-mile space. With the addition of Darcy, Dispatch is well-positioned to continue to drive growth and gain market share.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform. Replacing traditional courier services by offering on-demand deliveries with real-time updates and dynamic ETAs since 2016, Dispatch empowers businesses to Deliver More* for customers. Dispatch simplifies last-mile deliveries for businesses via in-platform connection with a growing network of independent contractor drivers. Dispatch currently operates in more than 75 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com.

*More packages, growth, value, opportunity, solutions, innovation

