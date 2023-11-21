The Handyman Services Company Provides Smart Device Installation for Homeowners Across the U.S.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / FixTman, a national handyman service provider, is pleased to announce the expansion of its smart home installation services to help homeowners and businesses step into the future. With a vast network across 22 states, FixTman boasts a roster of over 450 skilled technicians whose expertise has been validated by thousands of excellent reviews.





Bring Your Home Into the 21st Century With FixTman Smart Home Installation Services

As homes become more connected, FixTman's smart device installation services offer a seamless transition into a fully integrated living experience. From the essential smart thermostat installation to the security-enhancing video doorbell installation, every FixTman smart home installer is equipped to transform any residence or commercial space into a smart environment.

In addition to standard smart home setups, FixTman takes pride in offering specialized electric car charging installation, a niche service that caters to the growing number of electric vehicle owners. This service underscores FixTman's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its customers.

As the demand for interconnected home devices continues to rise, FixTman remains at the forefront with services such as smart door lock installation that ensure convenience and safety for families and businesses alike.

The imminent launch of FixTman's customer-friendly mobile app is set to further streamline the process, placing control over these services at customers' fingertips. FixTman's home automation installation services are constantly evolving, and with its new app, the company is making smart living accessible to everyone.

