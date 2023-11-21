Inman Names Omer Granot, LocalizeOS CEO, as 2023 Best PropTech Award Winner

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / LocalizeOS , a premiere AI-powered real estate technology firm, is proud to announce that its CEO Omer Granot, was named an Inman 2023 Best of PropTech award winner in the entrepreneur category. In the highly competitive, dynamic world of residential proptech, Inman recognizes the companies, products, and leaders which are building the most impactful property technology and driving innovation to new heights.



"Omer's leadership has been instrumental in allowing us to streamline the lead nurture process for teams, agents, and brokerages providing the industry with powerful tools to increase their productivity and efficiency" states David Calderon, Chief of Staff at LocalizeOS. "This award recognizes the tech-advanced companies that are shaping the future of the industry, and we're proud to have made this list."

Omer, who has been at the helm of LocalizeOS since its inception, has played a pivotal role in driving the company's commitment to leveraging proactive artificial intelligence to revolutionize the lead engagement and nurture experience. Under his leadership, LocalizeOS has become synonymous with cutting-edge solutions that are mandatory for success at scale. Earlier this year, Omer was also named an Inman 2023 Power Player and was a finalist for Inman's Innovator of the Year .

Currently available in New York City, Chicago, South Florida, and the D.C. metro region (with plans for expansion to more major metros soon), LocalizeOS empowers agents to close up to 20% more deals on average than their peers.

About LocalizeOS:

Founded in 2021, with headquarters in NYC and Tel Aviv, LocalizeOS is an AI-powered Operating System designed specifically for the residential real estate industry. Our solution, hunter by LocalizeOS®, and proprietary technology-including LocalizeAI, LocalizeBI, LocalizeMarketplace and LocalizeHQ-empower brokerages and teams to achieve success at scale. LocalizeOS is a proactive AI built for the real estate sector that optimizes brokerage operations and gives brokerages a first-mover advantage, effectively connecting agents with qualified buyers ready to transact on a level that surpasses human capabilities. LocalizeOS currently operates in NYC, Chicago, South Florida, and the DC Metro Region with national expansion coming soon. You. Amplified.

