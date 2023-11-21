Tera Unveils Revolutionary Electric Vehicle Chargers with Features that Redefine the EV Charging Experience

Innovative New W01 and P01 EV Chargers Offer Remarkable Convenience and Reliability

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Tera, a visionary leader in sustainable electric vehicle (EV) technology, has unveiled its new W01 and P01 electric vehicle chargers which promise to revolutionize the EV charging experience. With advanced technology and never-before-seen features, Tera has now further cemented itself as the foremost leader in EV chargers for a greener future.

The W01 and P01 offer innovative functionality long-awaited by EV owners, including both manual and app scheduling for charging. They offer a user-friendly experience for those who prefer the hands-on approach of setting up a charging schedule directly on the EV charger itself, and those who favor the modern-day convenience of using the mobile app. Rapid and adjustable charging was also a priority for Tera, with the W01 and P01 featuring a robust 48A output, rapid charging rates up to 46 mph, and adjustable current from 24A to 48A. These chargers have also been engineered to withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -22 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring problem-free charging regardless of season. In addition, a 25-foot charging cable provides the freedom to charge in various settings-resolving a common challenge of EV charging.

In addition to new functionality, the W01 and P01 allow for professional hardwiring installation with a safe 40-amp current setting and an intuitive app for flexible home integration. Certifications ensure adherence to North American safety standards that are equivalent to UL requirements for home insurance, providing users with peace of mind in their homes.

The P01 charger offers additional features, including universal compatibility with Tesla and all SAE J1772 EVs. An intelligent display keeps users informed of charging status and safety. It has also been designed with both a wall mount and portable storage bag, providing users with the convenience of charging at home or on-the-go.

"The W01 and P01 EV chargers were designed to meet a growing demand for greater efficiency, improved reliability, and easier access," said Tera CEO Joe Zhou. "We have achieved exactly that with our new product releases and are confident that electric vehicle drivers will experience a significantly improved charging experience as a result."

Learn more about the W01 charger at https://tera-innovation.com/products/j1772-level-2-charger-w01 and the P01 at https://tera-innovation.com/products/portable-ev-charger-p01 .

About Tera:

Founded in California's cradle of innovation, Tera has become a byword for sustainable progress in the electric vehicle industry. With its pioneering technologies and environmentally conscious ethos, Tera stands not just as a brand, but as a standard-bearer for the electric revolution. For more information, visit https://tera-innovation.com .

