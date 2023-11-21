Nava Health to Open Twelve New Integrative Healthcare Centers in 2024

Nava Health prepares for a big growth leap in 2024 with twelve new centers offering a comprehensive range of services to support human optimization and longevity medicine.

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Nava Health, a pioneer in human optimization and longevity medicine, is revolutionizing healthcare by combining cutting-edge technology with personalized medical expertise to achieve transformative patient outcomes. Nava Health empowers individuals to optimize their health, prevent disease, and extend their lifespan by seamlessly integrating functional, regenerative, and integrative medicine approaches. In 2024, Nava Health will expand its reach by opening twelve new healthcare centers, bringing its unique brand of human optimization to even more communities.

Nava Health's commitment to leveraging technology is evident in its use of advanced diagnostic tools, AI-fueled personalized treatment plans, and remote monitoring capabilities. By harnessing the power of data and analytics, Nava Health can identify and address patient issues early on, preventing the progression of chronic diseases and improving overall health outcomes. The expansion of Nava Health is part of the company's ongoing goal of making preventive, integrative healthcare accessible to everyone. By the end of 2024, Nava Health will have sixteen locations in over eight states.

Nava Health: Revolutionizing Wellness and Longevity

With four successful locations in the Baltimore and Washington metropolitan areas, Nava Health sets a new standard for human optimization and longevity medicine by combining cutting-edge technology with personalized medical expertise. Their innovative approach to the use of technology allows the NAVA teams to seamlessly and consistently deliver positive outcomes for their patients while creating a superior experience. "Our approach to medicine is transformative. Nava Health changes lives by focusing on optimizing health for functional well-being," says Zach Dancel, Chief Operating Officer at Nava Health. "Regardless of where someone is on their wellness journey, Nava is here to facilitate lasting improvements in their health and quality of life."

Meeting Growing Demand for Integrative and Preventive Medicine

There is a growing demand for integrative and preventive medicine, a healthcare approach combining conventional medicine with complementary and holistic therapies. According to a 2022 National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) survey, 57.8% of adults in the United States used integrative treatments in the past year. This represents a significant increase from 31.1% in 1990.

The desire for personalized medical solutions, a preventive approach, and an alternative to limitations within traditional medical care are driving this demand. Nava Health's use of technology offers consumers the flexibility of telehealth and in-person solutions to address the growing need.

Five locations are currently under development and set to open in Boca Raton, FL, in January 2024; Montvale, NJ, in April 2024; Carle Place (Long Island), NY, in May 2024; Madison, NJ, in June 2024; and Annapolis, MD in June 2024. Nava recently signed a fifth lease in Annapolis, Maryland, with the planned opening date of Q2 or early Q3 2024.

The remaining seven locations will open in Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Tailored Care for Optimal Outcomes

Nava Health's approach to wellness encompasses both conventional medical and natural treatments, with a dedicated team of modality experts collaborating to prevent and treat diseases. Through initial consultations and AI-driven diagnostics, Nava Health crafts individualized wellness roadmaps for its members, ensuring each plan is aligned with their unique symptoms, medical needs, and personal objectives.

"We are excited to expand our reach and bring our unique approach to human optimization and longevity to more communities across the country," said Zach Dancel, Chief Operating Officer of Nava Health. "Our new centers will provide patients with access to the latest in medical technology and a team of highly qualified practitioners who are dedicated to helping them achieve optimal health."

The new Nava Health centers will be designed to provide an elevated and welcoming environment for patients. The centers will feature state-of-the-art equipment and technology, as well as a team of friendly and knowledgeable staff.

"We are committed to providing our patients with the best possible care," said Dancel. "Our new centers will be a reflection of that commitment."

About Nava Health

Nava Health takes a unique approach to human optimization and longevity, leveraging the preventive position of integrative and functional medicine. The company's mission is to empower individuals to achieve optimal health through personalized care and cutting-edge treatments. Nava Health offers a wide range of services, including functional medicine, preventive medicine, hormone therapy, regenerative medicine, and aesthetic treatments. With a team of experienced practitioners and a commitment to patient care, Nava Health is dedicated to helping patients achieve their health goals.

For media inquiries please contact:

Suzanne Coblentz

scoblentz@navacenter.com

(410) 245-7279

SOURCE: Nava Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/807618/nava-health-to-open-twelve-new-integrative-healthcare-centers-in-2024