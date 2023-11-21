EDX Medical Plc: EDX MEDICAL ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC TO DEVELOP INNOVATIVE CANCER TESTS FOR GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MARKETS

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDX Medical Group ("EDX Medical"), a developer of innovative digital diagnostic products and services for personalised treatment of cancer, heart disease and infectious diseases, today announced it has entered into a collaborative agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific EMEA Ltd. ("Thermo Fisher") the world leader in serving science and supplier of analytical instruments, life sciences solutions, specialty diagnostics, laboratory, pharmaceutical and biotechnology services.

The collaboration agreement will enable EDX Medical and Thermo Fisher to jointly develop and potentially commercialise a number of proprietary qPCR assays - including novel and innovative cancer diagnostic solutions. The multi project collaboration will harness Thermo Fisher's powerful technologies and information translation systems to deliver a number of advanced testing solutions in development at EDX or licensed from partners, including a proprietary assay to enable personalised radiotherapy and a novel chemotherapy toxicity assay focusing on serious adverse events.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific EMEA Ltd is part of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) which is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

About EDX Medical Group

EDX Medical Group plc develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services, enabling cost effective and timely delivery of personalised treatment for cancer, heart disease and infectious diseases. The company is listed on the AQSE Growth Market (TIDM: EDX).

EDX Medical has established expertise in the design, development, validation and sourcing of diagnostic testing solutions to ISO 13485 and key laboratory tests performed by the Company have been accredited to ISO 15189 by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

EDX Medical Group operates a molecular diagnostics and genomics laboratory in Cambridge, UK, a Point of Care test development group in Oxford (Hutano Diagnostics Ltd) and Torax Biosciences Ltd in Ireland.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945224/3890407/edxmedical_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edx-medical-announces-collaboration-with-thermo-fisher-scientific-to-develop-innovative-cancer-tests-for-global-healthcare-markets-301994935.html