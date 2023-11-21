Surface Disinfectant Market size worth $ 1424.76 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 8.38% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Surface Disinfectant Market Size By Formulation, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Surface Disinfectant Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 691.11 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1424.76 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Surge in Global Surface Disinfectant Market: New Study Unveils Key Insights

In a comprehensive study, the global surface disinfectant market reveals significant growth propelled by increasing surgical procedures and a rising demand for infection prevention measures. The study, which emphasizes the B2B sector, delves into the dynamics, challenges, and key players shaping this burgeoning market.

Unveiling Surface Disinfectant Market Dynamics

Antimicrobial agents, critical in eliminating harmful germs on various surfaces, take center stage in the global surface disinfectant market. The categorization of disinfectants into Denaturants, Reactants, and Oxidants highlights the distinctive efficacy of Denaturants, renowned for broad-spectrum action, cost-effectiveness, and wide availability.

Global Surgical Procedures Drive Surface Disinfectant Market Growth

According to recent findings, the global market is witnessing a surge, driven by a remarkable increase in surgical procedures worldwide. Notably, the United States alone saw 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in 2017. This surge, coupled with the prevalence of wound infections ranging from 2 to 17.5 percent after trauma, underscores the pivotal role of surface disinfectants in infection control.

Addressing Surface Disinfectant Market Challenges in Infection Prevention

As hospitals globally prioritize high-quality patient care, employee protection, and hygiene maintenance, the challenges of reusable medical instruments, particularly endoscopes, come to the forefront. Ensuring proper cleaning and disinfection becomes imperative, with the study shedding light on potential risks and the need for robust practices and routine audits.

The study highlights the challenges in selecting optimal disinfection methods, especially concerning patient risk. Current techniques, though effective, fall short of ensuring 100 percent patient safety. Enforcing best practices, routine audits, and competent staff training emerge as critical elements in maintaining airtight infection prevention protocols.

Surface Disinfectant Market Regional Insights and Market Leaders

Asia-Pacific claims the largest market share in 2019, driven by increased infectious disease incidences and a growing awareness of surface disinfectant benefits. North America follows closely as the second-largest market.

Major players in the global surface disinfectant market include Procter & Gamble, 3M Company, Ecolab, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Clorox Company, Cantel medical, Sc johnson and son company, Pal international ltd., Steris corporation, Carrollclean, Metrex Research, LLC, Whiteley corporation, Sealed air corporation, and others, each contributing to the market's rapid expansion.

This groundbreaking study promises to provide unparalleled insights into the global surface disinfectant market. As businesses seek effective infection prevention measures, the study's revelations on key players, challenges, and best practices are poised to shape strategies in the B2B landscape.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Surface Disinfectant Market into Formulation, Type, Application, End User, And Geography.

Surface Disinfectant Market, by Formulation Liquid Sprays Wipes

Surface Disinfectant Market, by Application In-House Applications Instrument Disinfection Others

Surface Disinfectant Market, by Type Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Chlorhexidine Gluconate Phenolic Compounds Alcohols Aldehydes Other

Surface Disinfectant Market, by End User Hospitals Clinical Laboratories Pharmaceutical Companies Others

Surface Disinfectant Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



