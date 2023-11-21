MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2023
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
(the "Company")
21 November 2023
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2023
The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc fact sheet as at 31 October 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk
