Lifestyle Host Anna De Souza Shares What's Hot and What's Trending on TipsOnTv

Tech Journalist and Super Mom On Secrets for Finding the Perfect Holiday Gifts.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Finding the hottest gifts and gadgets this holiday season can be challenging. Just in time for the shopping season is a top tech journalist, Anna De Souza. She shares unique insight into the hottest gifts and gadgets everyone will be looking for this year.

A FUN HANDS-ON GIFT

Cookeez Makery is "history in baking." The first-of-its-kind playset where kids mix and make their own interactive, sweetly scented plush that comes out warm to the touch. This oven-themed playset lets kids mix and make pretend "dough" to create a new sweet-scented plush best friend like a puppy, bunny, or kitten. The plush comes out of the oven warm to the touch and makes adorable sounds when cuddled or squeezed. The fun does not end when reveal the plush best friend because kids can repeat the process over and over, all for under $35. Visit, www.moosetoys.com

GIFT FOR GAMERS

Sonic the Hedgehog brings family together. The new Sonic Superstars re-imagines the 2-D Sonic high-speed side-scrolling action with fully 3D graphics, new Emerald powers and abilities, and new local 4-player co-op. Anyone can experience Sonic Superstars, now available both digitally and physically starting at $59.99 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can speed through new terrain together as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Amy to stop the evil Dr. Eggman from converting Northstar Islands' animals into Badniks before it is too late! Visit, sonicsuperstars.com

A UNIQUE GIFT

This holiday, give the gift of Ancestry, a place to discover new insights about families and preserve family memories, photos and stories. Families learn more about themselves and their shared story to build more meaningful connections. Ancestry DNA is a best-selling DNA kit that makes it possible for people to discover their unique story, from receiving an Ethnicity Estimate to connecting with living relatives, on sale now for $59. Also, gift memberships are up to 30% off. Visit, Ancestry.com

HARD-TO-SHOP FOR

Everyone has a family member or a friend that is so hard to shop for. Surprise any hard-to-shop-for foodie with the Weston Smoker Slow Cooker. This unique slow cooker offers the versatility to hot smoke, cold smoke, or a combination of both. Plus, on hectic weekdays, enjoy the convenience of hands-off cooking by using the traditional slow cook function. It is the ultimate gift for food enthusiasts and an unforgettable conversation piece for the next dinner party. Get it for under $110, plus, when purchasing one, shipping is free. Visit, westonbrands.com

