Eqvista Inc: Eqvista and Cheqly Partnered to Offer Complete Financial Solutions for Startups and SMEs

Eqvista, the leading cap table management and valuation services provider, has partnered with Cheqly, the neo-banking platform, to offer a comprehensive financial management solution for startups and SMEs.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Eqvista, the cap table management platform, and Cheqly, the full-stack neobank for startups and SMEs in the US, announced their strategic partnership. The partnership will offer startups and SMEs a one-stop solution for all their financial needs, from cap table management to valuation banking services and financing. This partnership will bring an innovative approach to multiple services. Cheqly will benefit from the pool of clients, and Eqvista will expand its service portfolio.





Eqvista and Cheqly Partnered to Offer Complete Financial Solutions for Startups and SMEs





Eqvista is a leading equity management and valuation service provider, trusted by more than 14,000 companies worldwide and with $47B AuA (Assets under Administration). Eqvista processes $600m in clients' assets valuation monthly. This volume is steadily increasing, and that's where the innovation will take place and where Cheqly and Eqvista will focus on numerous financial services. Access to the valuation is mainly driven by companies' asset changes and opportunities for financial institutions to offer venture debt funding.

Cheqly is a full-stack neo-banking platform that provides startups and SMEs with comprehensive banking and financial services tailored to their unique needs and challenges. Its platform offers a wide range of features and benefits, including business accounts, seamless payment solutions, actionable financial insights and more.

"The partnership between Eqvista and Cheqly will provide startups and SMEs with a comprehensive financial management solution. Combining Eqvista's expertise in cap table management and valuation services with Cheqly's complete banking and financial services suite, we can help startups and SMEs at every stage of their journey. The VC funding sector is on hold now. We see a tremendous opportunity in alternative financing! Venture debt funding is one of them; we have clients and methodology in place. We processed $2B in client valuations just in August, so that we can access all these deals now. Our target is medium enterprises needing different equity and financial services. We mostly deal with all the major decision-makers in every company. I was always a product guy, so I can clearly see the path. We were fortunate to acquire 14,000 companies on the Eqvista platform in a very short term, and it's an outstanding number. We put all our energy into building solid products. Cheqly - Neobank for startups was hard to build, and now we are like, you know what? When we get that far, we need to take the opportunity and keep building," said Tomas Milar, Founder and CEO of Eqvista and Cheqly.

Eqvista and Cheqly's partnership provides startups and SMEs with a comprehensive financial ecosystem. Eqvista's expertise in cap table management and valuation services complements Cheqly's complete banking and financial services suite, providing businesses with a one-stop solution for all their financial needs.

