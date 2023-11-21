The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Monthly Factsheet
The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 October 2023 is now available on the Company's website at:
Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_31-10-2023.pdf (huguenots.co.uk)
Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary
21 November 2023
The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45