PR Newswire
21.11.2023 | 17:12
116 Leser
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 October 2023 is now available on the Company's website at:

Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_31-10-2023.pdf (huguenots.co.uk)

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

21 November 2023

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


