21.11.2023 | 17:48
Alira Health to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alira Health, a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare and life sciences, announced that Gabriele Brambilla, Alira Health's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Piergiulio Lauriano, Chief Strategy Officer at Alira Health, will present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday November 29 at 12:30 PM ET in The Library and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Alira Health Logo

"We are excited to share how our patient-centric technology platform serves as a conduit for translating patient experiences into actionable data," said Mr. Brambilla. "Our approach enables life sciences companies to seamlessly incorporate patient perspectives across the spectrum from clinical research to routine care."

Piper Sandler's annual invitation-only conference brings together select industry leaders, investors, and professionals to explore diverse viewpoints, analyze crucial healthcare trends, and recognize leaders in healthcare.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare and life sciences, in partnership with patients, through innovative technologies and expert guidance. From development to medical care, Alira Health complements the expertise of its Pharma, Biotech, MedTech, and Patient Advocacy clients with a full spectrum of services across their entire solutions lifecycle. Learn more at AliraHealth.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979817/AliraHealth_ID_4669114a3007_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alira-health-to-present-at-the-piper-sandler-35th-annual-healthcare-conference-301995042.html

