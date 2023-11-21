MMJ International Holdings: DEA Cannabis Approved MMJ Bio Pharma Labs to Raise Capital - Submitted FDA Cannabis Pill Approval for Clinical Trials

WASHINGTON, DC and MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / The MMJ International Holdings, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, MMJ Biopharma Labs, has again accomplished a significant milestone by completing manufacturing of its THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medicine formulated from compounds found in the cannabis plant, for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease IN HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS.

MMJ is one of a few companies that are following FDA guidelines in the development of their pharmaceutical THC, CBD soft-gelatin capsule for human consumption in to be FDA approved clinical trials.



Duane Boise the companies president stated "Following federal guidelines and obtaining FDA approval for such trials is an important milestone in ensuring the safety and efficacy of this new cannabis pharmaceutical product".

Dr. Elio Mariani stated, "It's worth noting that while cannabis remains classified as a schedule I controlled substance at the federal level, there has been growing interest in researching its potential medical benefits . In the case of MMJ, the FDA should release its clinical hold for its medicine to be used in clinical trials. MMJ has adhered to the current strict federal regulatory requirements."

MMJ companies will be the first to enter the market with a whole plant natural extract medicine from the marijuana plant with an FDA approval to conduct human clinical trials in Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease.

When MMJ International Holdings receives FDA approval to conduct human clinical trials using its medicine derived from the marijuana plant, it will be a significant development in the field of medical cannabis research and pharmaceuticals.

FUNDING MARIJUANA CLINICAL TRIALS - CANNABIS MEETS CRYPTO - CORRECTION ARTICLE 4/18/23

Earlier this year MMJ entered into an agreement with Global Cannabis Holdings. In an article dated April 18, 2023, we announced a series of activities to be carried out in collaboration with Global Cannabis Holdings. Due to an inadvertent error on the part of Global Cannabis Holdings and David Luftglass, STOKR was referred to as an entity 'under supervision' of the CSSF, which is not regulatorily accurate. To clarify: STOKR is a virtual asset service provider (VASP), registered with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg for AML/CFT supervision".

FDA approved clinical trials are a rigorous and expensive process designed to assess the safety and efficacy of new medications. While the MMJ and Global Cannabis Holdings relationship will provide access to funding to execute MMJ's clinical trials, it will also lead to the approval of a new treatment option for individuals suffering with Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease.

Tim Moynahan, chairman stated "We recognize that there is significant public interest in cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds; however, we must work together with the DEA and FDA to fill in the knowledge gaps about the science, safety and quality of MMJ's cannabis medicine. We are committed to advancing the development of our cannabis medicine through an approach that is in line with MMJ's mission, prioritizing public health, proving efficacy, and promoting consumer confidence."

"MMJ is working to develop pharmaceuticals which will change the lives of those suffering every day from chronic ailments".



MMJ is represented by Attorney Megan Sheehan of Rhode Island.

For more information on MMJ, please visit www.mmjih.com .

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

mhisey @mmjih.com

203-231-8583

