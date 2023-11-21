GAIMIN AG: GAIMIN Integrates Binance Pay into its Web3 Gaming and Monetization Platform

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / GAIMIN ( www.gaimin.io ), the world's leading Web3 gaming and monetization platform, announces the integration of Binance Pay into its platform and Gaimin Gladiators merch store, enabling platform users ( www.gaimin.gg ) and merch store customers ( www.gaimingladiators.gg ) to transact with GAIMIN with over 70 cryptocurrencies.

Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless, and secure cryptocurrency payment technology designed by Binance and enables GAIMIN users to purchase GAIMIN's products, transact with GAIMIN's Marketplace and purchase Gaimin Gladiators' merchandise in over 70 different cryptocurrencies. Initial integration is into GAIMIN's Web3 gaming and monetization platform and Gaimin Gladiators merch store, with a future rollout to other GAIMIN business services. An important consideration for this integration is that GAIMIN is the first company to integrate Binance Pay into a Shopify store!

Integrated into the GAIMIN platform, this technology extends the ability of GAIMIN users to purchase Digital Gaming Assets (DGAs) and Marketplace products in a variety of different cryptocurrencies, investing in their gameplay and utilizing Web3 technology to retain ownership of their gaming inventory. As a checkout option on the Gaimin Gladiators merch store, followers of the Gaimin Gladiators are able to use over 70 different cryptocurrencies to purchase supporters merch for our esports teams.

Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN stated, "The technical integration of Binance Pay into GAIMIN's platform and the Gaimin Gladiators' Shopify store was the easy part! Passing Binance Pay's diligent "Know Your Business" verification process with its stringent regulatory and compliance requirements demonstrates the credibility of the GAIMIN business, our own Swiss regulatory compliance registration, and our internal processes and operations. Acceptance by Binance Pay is a significant achievement by GAIMIN, not only does it allow us to extend to our users the ability to purchase GAIMIN's digital assets, products and services in over 70 different cryptocurrencies, but is also accentuates the credibility of the GAIMIN throughout our user community."

Pakning Luk, Director of Business Development at Binance Pay, said: "We're thrilled to witness our cutting-edge payment technology become an integral part of GAIMIN's innovative gaming ecosystem. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of expanding financial freedom and user empowerment within the Web3 space. It also opens up a new realm of possibilities for gamers and crypto enthusiasts."

Martin concluded, "Integration of Binance Pay into the GAIMIN platform extends GAIMIN's strategy to integrate key components from the Binance ecosystem into the GAIMIN business, complementing our recent move to BNB Chain as our primary blockchain and the extension of key platform functionality to OpBNB. The incorporation of Binance Pay into the Gaimin Gladiators store was also a first for GAIMIN - we were the first company to integrate Binance Pay into a Shopify store!"

Binance Pay will be rolled out across other aspects of the GAIMIN business over the coming weeks.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss-based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetize the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralized data processing network harnessing underutilized processing power typically found in gaming PCs to create a world-wide decentralized data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free-to-download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetizes the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer-level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own cryptocurrency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories, and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different cryptocurrency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io

To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up-to-date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gaimin.io

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gaimin_io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GaiminIo

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gaimin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Gaimin

Telegram: https://t.me/officialgaimin

Discord: https://discord.gg/gaiminarena

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gaimin.gg

For further information, please contact:

The Americas, Middle East and Australian Pacific - Andrew Faridani, Chief Marketing Officer for GAIMIN (based in Toronto, Canada): andrew@gaimin.io

UK and Europe - Marc Bray, Chief Communications Officer for GAIMIN (based in Manchester, UK): marc@gaimin.io

SOURCE: GAIMIN AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/807807/gaimin-integrates-binance-pay-into-its-web3-gaming-and-monetization-platform