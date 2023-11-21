BRITISH AIRWAYS REVEALS CANADIANS NEW YEAR'S TRAVEL RESOLUTIONS

British Airways has revealed that 1 in 5 Canadians say their New Year's resolution is to travel more in 2024.

Social media remains a key influence for travel (28%), however more than 1 in 10 people book their travel based on a Film and TV locations (12%).

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you dreaming up your next travel adventure or planning to spend next year closer to home? British Airways has today announced the findings of a survey which reveals one in five Canadians are planning to travel more than ever before in 2024.

Notably the pandemic has made more than half of all Canadians want to travel more (58%). A third (33%) of Canadians plan to explore new destinations and tick places of their 'must visit' list in the new year. While less frequent travel with longer holiday duration both domestically (23%) and internationally (23%) seems to be important going into 2024.

Immersing in new cultures (29%) and trying new experiences for the first time (18%) are important criteria for Canadians planning their next adventure.

Almost two thirds (64%) plan to go off the beaten track to less touristy destinations when they plan their news years travel, with 1 in 10 planning to attend a major entertainment or sporting event.

The regions that Canadians plan to visit the most next year are Europe (42%), North and South America (28%) and Africa (13%).

Exploration and adventure are the top priorities when planning trips in 2024 (43%). More than 1 in 10 Canadians (12%) wanted to ditch their tech altogether and opt for a digital detox.

Social media remains a key influence for Canadian travel (28%), whereas film and TV locations proved to be the biggest influence for Americans planning their travel (22%).

However, of those Canadians planning travel to the UK, 52% say they have been influenced by actor Ryan Reynolds, and his ownership of Wrexham AFC.

British Airways' Chief Commercial Officer Colm Lacy said: "Nothing beats the thrill of planning your next vacation, or that long-awaited reunion with friends and family. With direct British Airways flights to London and beyond from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, there's a vast range of options for Canadian travellers to take the vacations they deserve."

For the winter 2023/2024 season, British Airways operates twice daily flights between Toronto and London, with daily flights from Montreal and Vancouver to London. Customers can connect to over 65 countries from British Airways' home at London Heathrow.

About the survey

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from Research Now. Total sample size was 2,000 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken October 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures are representative of all Canadian adults (aged 18+).

About British Airways

As a global airline and the UK's flag carrier, British Airways has been flying its customers to where they need to be for more than 100 years. The airline connects Britain with the world and the world with Britain, operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business, codeshare and franchise partners. British Airways flies to destinations in more than 65 countries. Its principal place of business is London, with its main home at Heathrow Terminal 5. In 2021, the airline won six Business Traveller Awards including Best Short-Haul Carrier, Best Airport Lounge, Best Frequent Flyer Programme, Best Travel App and Best New Seat. In September 2021, British Airways launched its sustainability programme, BA Better World, committing to put sustainability at the heart of everything it does and with a clear roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves around 1,000 destinations across the globe. The latest?information?on?the?measures British Airways?is taking to ensure its customers have a safe experience when travelling can be found on ba.com. The British Airways Americas press office can be contacted at americas.newsroom@ba.com. To book visit BA.com and connect on Facebook @BritishAirways and Instagram @british_airways.

