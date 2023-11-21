DON'T NOD: DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES

Paris, November 21, 2023 - DON'TNOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games declares the following purchases of its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of Market Abuse Regulation.
|Issuer Name
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
Instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market
|DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
|969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24
|13/11/2023
|FR0013331212
|682
|6,782669
|ALXP
|DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
|969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24
|14/11/2023
|FR0013331212
|422
|6,730427
|ALXP
|DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
|969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24
|16/11/2023
|FR0013331212
|1 109
|6,311019
|ALXP
|DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
|969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24
|17/11/2023
|FR0013331212
|1 897
|5,845683
|ALXP
|DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
|969500L3PI1D8PFDTK24
|17/11/2023
|FR0013331212
|9 430
|5,89
|XPAR
About DON'T NOD
DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.
Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com
DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris
|DON'T NOD
Oskar Guilbert
Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Gisbert Mora
Deputy General Manager
invest@dont-nod.com
|ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr
Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr
