Cedar Recovery Welcomes Dr. Stuart Ross as Medical Director for Cookeville Office

Cedar Recovery Expands Leadership with Dr. Stuart Ross as Medical Director for Cookeville Office, Bringing Extensive Addiction Medicine Expertise and Telemedicine Options to Enhance Patient Care and Community Support

COOKEVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Cedar Recovery, a leading provider of addiction treatment services, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its esteemed team. Dr. Stuart Ross, formerly a doctor with Spero Health, will assume the role of Medical Director for the Cookeville office, effective Nov. 21, 2023.





Dr. Ross brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the addiction treatment industry through his addiction medicine fellowship training and treating individuals battling substance use disorder, making him an invaluable asset to Cedar Recovery's team. His commitment to patient care and comprehensive approach aligns seamlessly with Cedar Recovery's mission to provide evidence-based, compassionate treatment for individuals struggling with substance use disorders.

In his role as Medical Director, Dr. Ross will oversee medical operations at the Cookeville office, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care. Additionally, he will offer telemedicine options to other Cedar Recovery offices in Columbia, Nashville, and Clarksville to reach those in need of specialized treatment for addiction. Dr. Ross will engrain himself in the Cookeville and Upper Cumberland region to serve as a resource to the community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Stuart Ross to Cedar Recovery as the Medical Director of our Cookeville office. His extensive background in addiction medicine will help our team deliver our mission of solving the opioid crisis and repairing the communities we serve," said Joe Bond, CEO of Cedar Recovery.

Dr. Ross expressed his excitement about joining Cedar Recovery, stating, "I am excited to join the Cedar Recovery team. In my role, I'm hoping to make a meaningful contribution to the Cookeville community."

Patients seeking Dr. Ross's expertise can schedule appointments at the Cookeville, TN, office or benefit from the convenience of telemedicine consultations by calling (615) 800-5330.

For more information about Cedar Recovery and its comprehensive addiction treatment services, please visit www.cedarrecovery.com.

About Cedar Recovery:

Founded in 2015, Cedar Recovery is a leading addiction treatment provider committed to delivering evidence-based, compassionate care. Their mission is to solve the opioid crisis and repair the communities we serve by providing addiction treatment that works. ® With a team of dedicated professionals, Cedar Recovery strives to empower individuals on their journey to recovery and wellness.

