SBM Offshore Amsterdam B.V.: Completion Company share-plan-related repurchase of 350,000 shares

November 21, 2023

SBM Offshore reports that it has completed the repurchase of 350,000 shares.

Between November 9, 2023 and November 21, 2023 a total of 350,000 common shares were repurchased, at an average price of EUR 12.25 per share, representing a total of EUR 4,286,956. Information regarding the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period in which the program was executed can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

The repurchases were made under the program announced on and effective from November 9, 2023. The objective of the program was to meet obligations from regular management and employee share programs.

Final Period Share Repurchase Program Transaction Details

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to the repurchases under the program for the period November 16, 2023 through November 21, 2023 in the bottom half of the table below.

Share Repurchase Program Overall progress share-plan-related Program: Number of repurchased shares in the last 4 trading days 168,482 Cumulative number of repurchased shares 350,000 Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 12.25 Start Date November 9, 2023 End Date November 21, 2023 Percentage of program completed as at November 21, 2023 100% Overview of details of last 4 trading days: Trade Update Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount November 16, 2023 55,279 EUR 12.21 EUR 674,915 November 17, 2023 35,657 EUR 12.10 EUR 431,578 November 20, 2023 28,803 EUR 12.31 EUR 354,626 November 21, 2023 48,743 EUR 12.20 EUR 594,828 Total1 168,482 EUR 12.20 EUR 2,055,946 1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for renewable energy sources.

More than 7,000 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar Date Year Full Year 2023 Earnings February 29 2024 Annual General Meeting April 12 2024 First Quarter 2024 Trading Update May 8 2024 Half Year 2024 Earnings August 8 2024 Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update November 14 2024

