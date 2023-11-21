Allied Universal Security Professional Honored by American Red Cross for Life Saving Actions

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Mark Paul, a security professional for Allied Universal®,?the world's leading security and facility services company, was honored by The American Red Cross at its Evening of the Stars event for his heroic actions that saved a life.

Paul was recognized at the event on Nov. 14, 2023, for assisting an individual in need and saving their life. While on shift at Allied Universal's client State Farm Park in Illinois, Paul helped a State Farm employee who collapsed from cardiac arrest by administering CPR while another worker administered an AED (automated external defibrillator). He credits his swift call to action to his military and first aid training that resulted in saving the individual's life.

"Today, I am profoundly inspired by the heroism displayed by our dedicated security professional who, in a moment of crisis, went beyond the call of duty," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "In saving a life through CPR, Mark Paul reminds us that our commitment to safety extends far beyond the confines of our roles. This heroic act serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and underscores the values that define our company. We are immensely proud to have such exceptional individuals on our team, embodying the essence of true heroes."

The American Red Cross Evening of the Stars event is a fundraising event that helps provide essential support to the families that the Red Cross serves and during this event local central Illinois heroes were recognized for their heroic actions.

Read more at https://chicagoredcrossstories.wordpress.com/2023/10/25/roger-wolf-a-lifesaving-rescue-story/.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit?www.aus.com.?

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Public Relations

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/807999/allied-universal-security-professional-honored-by-american-red-cross-for-life-saving-actions