Gerling Law Injury Attorneys' "Go With Safety" Program Offering Free Rides for Thanksgiving

Need a Free Ride in Evansville, IN, or Owensboro, KY?

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / If you plan on celebrating this Thanksgiving with a few drinks, the attorneys at Gerling Law are offering a safe way for you to get home. This year, the Go With Safety program will help pay for a sober ride home for those going out for the holiday. The purpose of this event is to help curb drunk driving and keep local communities safe, whether those celebrating need a free ride in Evansville, IN, or Owensboro, KY.





Gerling Law Sober Rides Campaign

Don't drink and drive! Get a free sober ride home this holiday.





Thanksgiving Drunk Driving Statistics

Thanksgiving is known to be one of the most dangerous holidays to be on the road due to everyone traveling. The National Safety Council estimated that there were 518 traffic deaths during the 2022 holiday.

With Thanksgiving being one of the biggest holidays for alcohol consumption, you start to understand how big of a problem drinking and driving is during the holiday. According to NHTSA, during Thanksgiving from 2017-2021, over 830 people died in vehicle accidents involving an impaired driver.

How to Get a Free Thanksgiving Sober Ride

Gerling Law believes that it is important to get home safely during the holidays. The amount of damage that losing a loved one does to a family is immeasurable, so the firm wants to make it easy to make the right decision.

To participate in the program, those celebrating just need to take a ride that begins or ends in either Owensboro, KY, or Evansville, IN. This ride can be taken with a rideshare or taxi. After paying for the ride, all you need to do is take a screenshot of your receipt and your ID and email it to the email listed on the web page linked below. It is also best to include a full name and mailing address in the body of the email. Gerling Law will then reimburse the cost of the ride up to $30. For more information, including rules and regulations, please visit www.gerlinglaw.com/sober-rides/.

About Gerling Law Injury Attorneys:

Founded 60 years ago, Gerling Law is a premier law firm serving personal injury victims in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. With over $500 million recovered for clients in the tri-state area, Gerling Law uses a people-first approach. By fiercely advocating for clients and giving back to the community, the firm passionately helps improve the lives of individuals and families. Gerling Law's attorneys have received recognition from Best Lawyers and even an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell for professional excellence. This dedication can be seen in every case that Gerling Law takes on.

If you have been injured due to another's negligence, visit our website to schedule a free case review.

Contact Information:

Gerling Law

519 Main Street

Evansville, IN 47708

(888) 437-5464

Contact Information

Gayle Pettinga

Owner

social@gerlinglaw.com

SOURCE: Gerling Law Injury Attorneys

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/807794/gerling-law-injury-attorneys-go-with-safety-program-offering-free-rides-for-thanksgiving