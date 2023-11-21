Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.11.2023
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
WKN: 850598 | ISIN: US1491231015 | Ticker-Symbol: CAT1
Tradegate
21.11.23
21:04 Uhr
228,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,44 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -2-

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2023 

Caterpillar Inc. 
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2023 
21-Nov-2023 / 21:22 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Table of Contents 
 
 SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ? QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023 OR ? TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from          to Commission File Number: 1-768 CATERPILLAR INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) 
 
Delaware                           37-0602744 
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)        (IRS Employer I.D. No.) 
5205 N. O'Connor Boulevard,    Suite 100, Irving, Texas 75039 
(Address of principal executive offices)           (Zip Code) Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report: N/A Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: 
 
                    Trading Symbol 
Title of each class          (s)        Name of each exchange on which registered 
Common Stock (USD1.00 par value)     CAT        New York Stock Exchange           ¹ 
5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35       New York Stock Exchange in France and Switzerland. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ?  No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ?  No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. 
 
Large accelerated filer ?   Accelerated filer     ? 
Non-accelerated filer  ?   Smaller reporting company ? 
               Emerging growth company  ? transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13 (a) of the Exchange Act. ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ?  No ? At September 30, 2023, 509,084,743 shares of common stock of the registrant were outstanding. 
 
 Table of Contents Table of Contents 
 
Part I. Financial 
Information 
Item 1.         Financial Statements                                   3 
Item 2.         Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations   47 
Item 3.         Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk                75 
Item 4.         Controls and Procedures                                  75 
 
Part II. Other 
Information 
Item 1.         Legal Proceedings                                     76 
Item 1A.         Risk Factors                                       76 
Item 2.         Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities, Use of Proceeds, and Issuer Purchases of Equity 76 
             Securities 
Item 3.         Defaults Upon Senior Securities                              * 
Item 4.         Mine Safety Disclosures                                  * 
Item 5.         Other Information                                     76 
Item 6.         Exhibits                                         77 * Item omitted because no answer is called for or item is not applicable. 2 Table of Contents Part I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) 
 
                                    Three Months Ended September 
                                    30, 
                                    2023        2022 
Sales and revenues: 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation              USD 15,988      USD 14,278 
Revenues of Financial Products                     822        716 
Total sales and revenues                        16,810       14,994 
 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold                           10,583       10,202 
Selling, general and administrative expenses              1,624       1,401 
Research and development expenses                   554        476 
Interest expense of Financial Products                 280        151 
Other operating (income) expenses                   320        339 
Total operating costs                         13,361       12,569 
 
Operating profit                            3,449       2,425 
 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products             129        109 
Other income (expense)                         195        242 
 
Consolidated profit before taxes                    3,515       2,558 
 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes                  734        527 
Profit of consolidated companies                    2,781       2,031 
 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies     12         9 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies            2,793       2,040 
 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests      (1)        (1) 
 
Profit 1                                USD 2,794      USD 2,041 
 
Profit per common share                        USD 5.48       USD 3.89 
 
Profit per common share - diluted 2                  USD 5.45       USD 3.87 
 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) 
- Basic                                509.8       525.0 
- Diluted 2                              512.6       527.6 
 1  Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2  Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 
 
                                        Three Months Ended September 
                                        30, 
                                        2023        2022 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies                 USD 2,793      USD 2,040 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): 
  Foreign currency translation:                        (205)       (618) 
Pension and other postretirement benefits:                   (3)        (1) 
Derivative financial instruments:                        (62)        (191) 
Available-for-sale securities:                         (16)        (44) 
 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax               (286)       (854) 
Comprehensive income                              2,507       1,186 
Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests     (1)        (1) 
Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders                USD 2,508      USD 1,187 
 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) 
 
                                  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
                                  2023        2022 
Sales and revenues: 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation            USD 47,632      USD 40,703 
Revenues of Financial Products                   2,358       2,127 
Total sales and revenues                      49,990       42,830 
 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold                         31,751       29,736 
Selling, general and administrative expenses            4,615       4,172

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -2- 

Research and development expenses                 1,554       1,413 
Interest expense of Financial Products               742        377 
Other operating (income) expenses                 1,496       908 
Total operating costs                       40,158       36,606 
 
Operating profit                          9,832       6,224 
 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products           385        326 
Other income (expense)                       354        755 
 
Consolidated profit before taxes                  9,801       6,653 
 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes                2,194       1,423 
Profit of consolidated companies                  7,607       5,230 
 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies   52         20 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies          7,659       5,250 
 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests    -         (1) 
 
Profit 1                              USD 7,659      USD 5,251 
 
Profit per common share                      USD 14.93      USD 9.91 
 
Profit per common share - diluted 2                USD 14.85      USD 9.85 
 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) 
- Basic                              513.0       530.1 
- Diluted 2                            515.7       533.2 
 1  Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2  Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 
 
                                      Nine Months Ended September 30, 
                                      2023        2022 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies               USD 7,659      USD 5,250 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): 
  Foreign currency translation:                      260        (1,392) 
Pension and other postretirement benefits:                 (8)        (3) 
Derivative financial instruments:                      (19)        (254) 
Available-for-sale securities:                       (8)        (151) 
 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax             225        (1,800) 
Comprehensive income                            7,884       3,450 
Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests   -         (1) 
Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders              USD 7,884      USD 3,451 
 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 6 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 
 
                                           September 30,    December 31, 
                                           2023        2022 
Assets 
Current assets: 
Cash and cash equivalents                               USD 6,545       USD 7,004 
Receivables - trade and other                             9,134        8,856 
Receivables - finance                                 9,608        9,013 
 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                       5,138        2,642 
Inventories                                      17,580       16,270 
Total current assets                                 48,005       43,785 
 
Property, plant and equipment - net                          12,287       12,028 
Long-term receivables - trade and other                        1,110        1,265 
Long-term receivables - finance                            11,907       12,013 
 
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes                    2,719        2,213 
Intangible assets                                   604         758 
Goodwill                                       5,268        5,288 
Other assets                                     4,891        4,593 
Total assets                                     USD 86,791      USD 81,943 
 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities: 
Short-term borrowings: 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation                          USD -         USD 3 
Financial Products                                  4,218        5,954 
Accounts payable                                   7,827        8,689 
Accrued expenses                                   4,669        4,080 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits                     2,300        2,313 
Customer advances                                   2,333        1,860 
Dividends payable                                   -          620 
Other current liabilities                               3,115        2,690 
Long-term debt due within one year: 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation                          1,043        120 
Financial Products                                  7,619        5,202 
Total current liabilities                               33,124       31,531 
 
Long-term debt due after one year: 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation                          8,470        9,498 
Financial Products                                  15,789       16,216 
Liability for postemployment benefits                         4,060        4,203 
Other liabilities                                   4,841        4,604 
Total liabilities                                   66,284       66,052 
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 11 and 14) 
 
Shareholders' equity 
Common stock of USD1.00 par value: 
Authorized shares: 2,000,000,000 
Issued shares: (9/30/23 and 12/31/22 - 814,894,624) at paid-in amount         6,698        6,560 
Treasury stock: (9/30/23 - 305,809,881 shares; 12/31/22 - 298,549,134 shares) at cost (33,865)      (31,748) 
Profit employed in the business                            49,888       43,514 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)                     (2,232)       (2,457) 
Noncontrolling interests                               18         22 
Total shareholders' equity                              20,507       15,891 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity                      USD 86,791      USD 81,943 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 
 
                            Profit      Accumulated 
                            employed     other 
          Common      Treasury      in the      comprehensive    Noncontrolling 
          stock      stock       business     income (loss)    interests      Total 
Three Months Ended 
September 30, 2022 
Balance at June 
30, 2022      USD 6,464     USD (29,501)     USD 41,263     USD (2,499)      USD  32       USD 15,759 
Profit of 
consolidated and 
affiliated 
companies     -        -         2,041       -          (1)         2,040 
Foreign currency 
translation, net 
of tax       -        -         -         (618)        -          (618) 
Pension and other 
postretirement 
benefits, net of 
tax        -        -         -         (1)         -          (1) 
Derivative 
financial 
instruments, net 
of tax       -        -         -         (191)        -          (191) 
Available-for-sale 
securities, net of 
tax        -        -         -         (44)        -          (44) 
 
 
 
Common shares 
issued from 
treasury stock for 
stock-based 
compensation: 
75,534       (5)       4         -         -          -          (1) 
Stock-based 
compensation 
expense      55        -         -         -          -          55 
 
Common shares 
repurchased:

