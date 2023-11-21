Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -2

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2023

Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 15,988 USD 14,278 Revenues of Financial Products 822 716 Total sales and revenues 16,810 14,994 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 10,583 10,202 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,624 1,401 Research and development expenses 554 476 Interest expense of Financial Products 280 151 Other operating (income) expenses 320 339 Total operating costs 13,361 12,569 Operating profit 3,449 2,425 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129 109 Other income (expense) 195 242 Consolidated profit before taxes 3,515 2,558 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 734 527 Profit of consolidated companies 2,781 2,031 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 12 9 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,793 2,040 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (1) Profit 1 USD 2,794 USD 2,041 Profit per common share USD 5.48 USD 3.89 Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 5.45 USD 3.87 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 509.8 525.0 - Diluted 2 512.6 527.6 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 2,793 USD 2,040 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): Foreign currency translation: (205) (618) Pension and other postretirement benefits: (3) (1) Derivative financial instruments: (62) (191) Available-for-sale securities: (16) (44) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (286) (854) Comprehensive income 2,507 1,186 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests (1) (1) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders USD 2,508 USD 1,187 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 47,632 USD 40,703 Revenues of Financial Products 2,358 2,127 Total sales and revenues 49,990 42,830 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 31,751 29,736 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,615 4,172

Research and development expenses 1,554 1,413 Interest expense of Financial Products 742 377 Other operating (income) expenses 1,496 908 Total operating costs 40,158 36,606 Operating profit 9,832 6,224 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 385 326 Other income (expense) 354 755 Consolidated profit before taxes 9,801 6,653 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,194 1,423 Profit of consolidated companies 7,607 5,230 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 52 20 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 7,659 5,250 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - (1) Profit 1 USD 7,659 USD 5,251 Profit per common share USD 14.93 USD 9.91 Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 14.85 USD 9.85 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 513.0 530.1 - Diluted 2 515.7 533.2 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 7,659 USD 5,250 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): Foreign currency translation: 260 (1,392) Pension and other postretirement benefits: (8) (3) Derivative financial instruments: (19) (254) Available-for-sale securities: (8) (151) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 225 (1,800) Comprehensive income 7,884 3,450 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests - (1) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders USD 7,884 USD 3,451 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 6 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents USD 6,545 USD 7,004 Receivables - trade and other 9,134 8,856 Receivables - finance 9,608 9,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,138 2,642 Inventories 17,580 16,270 Total current assets 48,005 43,785 Property, plant and equipment - net 12,287 12,028 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,110 1,265 Long-term receivables - finance 11,907 12,013 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,719 2,213 Intangible assets 604 758 Goodwill 5,268 5,288 Other assets 4,891 4,593 Total assets USD 86,791 USD 81,943 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD - USD 3 Financial Products 4,218 5,954 Accounts payable 7,827 8,689 Accrued expenses 4,669 4,080 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,300 2,313 Customer advances 2,333 1,860 Dividends payable - 620 Other current liabilities 3,115 2,690 Long-term debt due within one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,043 120 Financial Products 7,619 5,202 Total current liabilities 33,124 31,531 Long-term debt due after one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,470 9,498 Financial Products 15,789 16,216 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,060 4,203 Other liabilities 4,841 4,604 Total liabilities 66,284 66,052 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 11 and 14) Shareholders' equity Common stock of USD1.00 par value: Authorized shares: 2,000,000,000 Issued shares: (9/30/23 and 12/31/22 - 814,894,624) at paid-in amount 6,698 6,560 Treasury stock: (9/30/23 - 305,809,881 shares; 12/31/22 - 298,549,134 shares) at cost (33,865) (31,748) Profit employed in the business 49,888 43,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,232) (2,457) Noncontrolling interests 18 22 Total shareholders' equity 20,507 15,891 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 86,791 USD 81,943 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Profit Accumulated employed other Common Treasury in the comprehensive Noncontrolling stock stock business income (loss) interests Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance at June 30, 2022 USD 6,464 USD (29,501) USD 41,263 USD (2,499) USD 32 USD 15,759 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 2,041 - (1) 2,040 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (618) - (618) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (1) - (1) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (191) - (191) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (44) - (44) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 75,534 (5) 4 - - - (1) Stock-based compensation expense 55 - - - - 55 Common shares repurchased:

