Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -4

Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2023 21-Nov-2023 / 21:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ? QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023 OR ? TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission File Number: 1-768 CATERPILLAR INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 37-0602744 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (IRS Employer I.D. No.) 5205 N. O'Connor Boulevard, Suite 100, Irving, Texas 75039 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report: N/A Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Symbol Title of each class (s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock (USD1.00 par value) CAT New York Stock Exchange ¹ 5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 New York Stock Exchange in France and Switzerland. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ? No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ? No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ? Accelerated filer ? Non-accelerated filer ? Smaller reporting company ? Emerging growth company ? transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13 (a) of the Exchange Act. ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ? No ? At September 30, 2023, 509,084,743 shares of common stock of the registrant were outstanding. Table of Contents Table of Contents Part I. Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements 3 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 47 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 75 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 75 Part II. Other Information Item 1. Legal Proceedings 76 Item 1A. Risk Factors 76 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities, Use of Proceeds, and Issuer Purchases of Equity 76 Securities Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities * Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures * Item 5. Other Information 76 Item 6. Exhibits 77 * Item omitted because no answer is called for or item is not applicable. 2 Table of Contents Part I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 15,988 USD 14,278 Revenues of Financial Products 822 716 Total sales and revenues 16,810 14,994 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 10,583 10,202 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,624 1,401 Research and development expenses 554 476 Interest expense of Financial Products 280 151 Other operating (income) expenses 320 339 Total operating costs 13,361 12,569 Operating profit 3,449 2,425 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129 109 Other income (expense) 195 242 Consolidated profit before taxes 3,515 2,558 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 734 527 Profit of consolidated companies 2,781 2,031 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 12 9 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,793 2,040 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (1) Profit 1 USD 2,794 USD 2,041 Profit per common share USD 5.48 USD 3.89 Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 5.45 USD 3.87 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 509.8 525.0 - Diluted 2 512.6 527.6 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 2,793 USD 2,040 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): Foreign currency translation: (205) (618) Pension and other postretirement benefits: (3) (1) Derivative financial instruments: (62) (191) Available-for-sale securities: (16) (44) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (286) (854) Comprehensive income 2,507 1,186 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests (1) (1) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders USD 2,508 USD 1,187 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 47,632 USD 40,703 Revenues of Financial Products 2,358 2,127 Total sales and revenues 49,990 42,830 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 31,751 29,736 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,615 4,172

Research and development expenses 1,554 1,413 Interest expense of Financial Products 742 377 Other operating (income) expenses 1,496 908 Total operating costs 40,158 36,606 Operating profit 9,832 6,224 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 385 326 Other income (expense) 354 755 Consolidated profit before taxes 9,801 6,653 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,194 1,423 Profit of consolidated companies 7,607 5,230 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 52 20 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 7,659 5,250 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - (1) Profit 1 USD 7,659 USD 5,251 Profit per common share USD 14.93 USD 9.91 Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 14.85 USD 9.85 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 513.0 530.1 - Diluted 2 515.7 533.2 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 7,659 USD 5,250 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): Foreign currency translation: 260 (1,392) Pension and other postretirement benefits: (8) (3) Derivative financial instruments: (19) (254) Available-for-sale securities: (8) (151) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 225 (1,800) Comprehensive income 7,884 3,450 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests - (1) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders USD 7,884 USD 3,451 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 6 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents USD 6,545 USD 7,004 Receivables - trade and other 9,134 8,856 Receivables - finance 9,608 9,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,138 2,642 Inventories 17,580 16,270 Total current assets 48,005 43,785 Property, plant and equipment - net 12,287 12,028 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,110 1,265 Long-term receivables - finance 11,907 12,013 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,719 2,213 Intangible assets 604 758 Goodwill 5,268 5,288 Other assets 4,891 4,593 Total assets USD 86,791 USD 81,943 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD - USD 3 Financial Products 4,218 5,954 Accounts payable 7,827 8,689 Accrued expenses 4,669 4,080 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,300 2,313 Customer advances 2,333 1,860 Dividends payable - 620 Other current liabilities 3,115 2,690 Long-term debt due within one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,043 120 Financial Products 7,619 5,202 Total current liabilities 33,124 31,531 Long-term debt due after one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,470 9,498 Financial Products 15,789 16,216 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,060 4,203 Other liabilities 4,841 4,604 Total liabilities 66,284 66,052 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 11 and 14) Shareholders' equity Common stock of USD1.00 par value: Authorized shares: 2,000,000,000 Issued shares: (9/30/23 and 12/31/22 - 814,894,624) at paid-in amount 6,698 6,560 Treasury stock: (9/30/23 - 305,809,881 shares; 12/31/22 - 298,549,134 shares) at cost (33,865) (31,748) Profit employed in the business 49,888 43,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,232) (2,457) Noncontrolling interests 18 22 Total shareholders' equity 20,507 15,891 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 86,791 USD 81,943 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Profit Accumulated employed other Common Treasury in the comprehensive Noncontrolling stock stock business income (loss) interests Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance at June 30, 2022 USD 6,464 USD (29,501) USD 41,263 USD (2,499) USD 32 USD 15,759 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 2,041 - (1) 2,040 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (618) - (618) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (1) - (1) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (191) - (191) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (44) - (44) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 75,534 (5) 4 - - - (1) Stock-based compensation expense 55 - - - - 55 Common shares repurchased:

7,575,322 1 - (1,385) - - - (1,385) Other 9 (1) - - - 8 Balance at September 30, 2022 USD 6,523 USD (30,883) USD 43,304 USD (3,353) USD 31 USD 15,622 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Balance at June 30, 2023 USD 6,478 USD (33,391) USD 47,094 USD (1,946) USD 21 USD 18,256 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 2,794 - (1) 2,793 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (205) - (205) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (3) - (3) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (62) - (62) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (16) - (16) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 824,973 - 59 - - - 59 Stock-based compensation expense 60 - - - - 60 Common shares repurchased: 1,883,487 1 - (530) - - - (530) Outstanding authorized accelerated share repurchase 150 - - - - 150 Other 10 (3) - - (2) 5 Balance at September 30, 2023 USD 6,698 USD (33,865) USD 49,888 USD (2,232) USD 18 USD 20,507 1 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 8 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Profit Accumulated employed other Common Treasury in the comprehensive Noncontrolling stock stock business income (loss) interests Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance at December 31, 2021 USD 6,398 USD (27,643) USD 39,282 USD (1,553) USD 32 USD 16,516 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 5,251 - (1) 5,250 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (1,392) - (1,392) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (3) - (3) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (254) - (254) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (151) - (151) Dividends declared 1 - - (1,229) - - (1,229) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 1,529,753 (67) 69 - - - 2 Stock-based compensation expense 162 - - - - 162 Common shares repurchased: 17,007,819 2 - (3,309) - - - (3,309) Other 30 - - - - 30 Balance at September 30, 2022 USD 6,523 USD (30,883) USD 43,304 USD (3,353) USD 31 USD 15,622 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Balance at December 31, 2022 USD 6,560 USD (31,748) USD 43,514 USD (2,457) USD 22 USD 15,891 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 7,659 - - 7,659 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - 260 - 260 Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (8) - (8) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (19) - (19) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (8) - (8) Dividends declared 1 - - (1,285) - - (1,285) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 2,238,728 (71) 108 - - - 37 Stock-based compensation expense 178 - - - - 178 Common shares repurchased: 9,499,655 2 - (2,209) - - - (2,209) Other 31 (16) - - (4) 11 Balance at September 30, 2023 USD 6,698 USD (33,865) USD 49,888 USD (2,232) USD 18 USD 20,507 1 Dividends per share of common stock of USD2.50 and USD2.31 were declared in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 2 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 9 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities: Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 7,659 USD 5,250 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,599 1,661 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (448) (349) Loss on divestiture 572 - Other 205 132 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other (319) 365 Inventories (1,424) (3,088) Accounts payable (532) 786 Accrued expenses 588 70 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits - 15 Customer advances 516 751 Other assets - net 128 57 Other liabilities - net 338 (623) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,882 5,027 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (1,061) (868) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,177) (1,023) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 563 666 Additions to finance receivables (11,082) (9,914) Collections of finance receivables 10,391 9,738 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 40 50 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (67) (44) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14) 1 Proceeds from sale of securities 747 2,080 Investments in securities (3,689) (2,399)

Other - net 32 15 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (5,317) (1,698) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (1,901) (1,820) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 36 2 Common shares repurchased (2,209) (3,309) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months): Financial Products 6,360 5,570 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months): Machinery, Energy & Transportation (99) (20) Financial Products (4,360) (5,269) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (1,726) (1,311) Other - net - (1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,899) (6,158) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (119) (79) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (453) (2,908) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013 9,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period USD 6,560 USD 6,355 Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) 1. A. Nature of operations Information in our financial statements and related commentary are presented in the following categories: Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - We define ME&T as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of our products. Financial Products - We define Financial Products as our finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. B. Basis of presentation In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited financial statements include all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments, necessary for a fair statement of (a) the consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, (b) the consolidated comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, (c) the consolidated financial position at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, (d) the consolidated changes in shareholders' equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and (e) the consolidated cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Interim results are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year. The information included in this Form 10-Q should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto included in our company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Form 10-K). The December 31, 2022 financial position data included herein is derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the 2022 Form 10-K but does not include all disclosures required by U.S. GAAP. Certain amounts for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period financial statement presentation. Cat Financial has end-user customers and dealers that are variable interest entities (VIEs) of which we are not the primary beneficiary. Our maximum exposure to loss from our involvement with these VIEs is limited to the credit risk inherently present in the financial support that we have provided. Credit risk was evaluated and reflected in our financial statements as part of our overall portfolio of finance receivables and related allowance for credit losses. See Note 11 for further discussions on a consolidated VIE. 2. New accounting guidance A. Adoption of new accounting standards Supplier finance programs (ASU 2022-04) - In September 2022, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued guidance to enhance the transparency of supplier finance programs. The new standard requires annual disclosure of the key terms of the program, a description of where in the financial statements amounts outstanding under the program are presented, a rollforward of such amounts, and interim disclosure of amounts outstanding as of the end of each period. The guidance does not affect recognition, measurement, or financial statement presentation of supplier finance programs. The ASU was effective on January 1, 2023, except for the rollforward, which is effective on January 1, 2024. Our adoption of this guidance results in the following disclosures relating to our supplier finance programs and related obligations. 11 Table of Contents We facilitate voluntary supplier finance programs (the "Programs") through participating financial institutions. The Programs are available to a wide range of suppliers and allow them the option to manage their cash flow. We are not a party to the agreements between the participating financial institutions and the suppliers in connection with the Programs. The range of payment terms, typically 60-90 days, we negotiate with our suppliers is consistent, irrespective of whether a supplier participates in the Programs. The amount of obligations outstanding that are confirmed as valid to the participating financial institutions for suppliers who voluntarily participate in the Programs, included in Accounts payable in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, were USD825 million and USD862 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We adopted the following ASUs effective January 1, 2023, none of which had a material impact on our financial statements: ASU Description 2021-08 Business combinations 2022-02 Financial instruments - Credit losses 2022-06 Reference rate reform B. Accounting standards issued but not yet adopted We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We assessed the ASUs and determined that they either were not applicable or were not expected to have a material impact on our financial statements. 3. Sales and revenue contract information Trade receivables represent amounts due from dealers and end users for the sale of our products, and include amounts due from wholesale inventory financing provided by Cat Financial for a dealer's purchase of inventory. We recognize trade receivables from dealers and end users in Receivables - trade and other and Long-term receivables - trade and other in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Trade receivables from dealers and end users were USD7,825 million, USD7,551 million and USD7,267 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Long-term trade receivables from dealers and end users were USD494 million, USD506 million and USD624 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. For certain contracts, we invoice for payment when contractual milestones are achieved. We recognize a contract asset when a sale is recognized before achieving the contractual milestones for invoicing. We reduce the contract asset when we invoice for payment and recognize a corresponding trade receivable. Contract assets are included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract assets were USD212 million, USD247 million and USD187 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We invoice in advance of recognizing the sale of certain products. We recognize advanced customer payments as a contract liability in Customer advances and Other liabilities in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract liabilities were USD2,816 million, USD2,314 million and USD1,557 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We reduce the contract liability when revenue is recognized. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recognized USD197 million and USD1,333 million, respectively, of revenue that was recorded as a contract liability at the beginning of 2023. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, we recognized USD124 million and USD781 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, we have entered into contracts with dealers and end users for which sales have not been recognized as we have not satisfied our performance obligations and transferred control of the products. The dollar amount of unsatisfied performance obligations for contracts with an original duration greater than one year is USD13.2 billion, with about one-half of the amount expected to be completed and revenue recognized in the twelve months following September 30, 2023. We have elected the practical expedient not to disclose unsatisfied

