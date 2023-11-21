Anzeige
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -6-

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2023 

Caterpillar Inc. 
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2023 
21-Nov-2023 / 21:22 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Table of Contents 
 
 SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ? QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023 OR ? TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from          to Commission File Number: 1-768 CATERPILLAR INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) 
 
Delaware                           37-0602744 
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)        (IRS Employer I.D. No.) 
5205 N. O'Connor Boulevard,    Suite 100, Irving, Texas 75039 
(Address of principal executive offices)           (Zip Code) Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report: N/A Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: 
 
                    Trading Symbol 
Title of each class          (s)        Name of each exchange on which registered 
Common Stock (USD1.00 par value)     CAT        New York Stock Exchange           ¹ 
5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35       New York Stock Exchange in France and Switzerland. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ?  No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ?  No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. 
 
Large accelerated filer ?   Accelerated filer     ? 
Non-accelerated filer  ?   Smaller reporting company ? 
               Emerging growth company  ? transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13 (a) of the Exchange Act. ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ?  No ? At September 30, 2023, 509,084,743 shares of common stock of the registrant were outstanding. 
 
 Table of Contents Table of Contents 
 
Part I. Financial 
Information 
Item 1.         Financial Statements                                   3 
Item 2.         Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations   47 
Item 3.         Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk                75 
Item 4.         Controls and Procedures                                  75 
 
Part II. Other 
Information 
Item 1.         Legal Proceedings                                     76 
Item 1A.         Risk Factors                                       76 
Item 2.         Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities, Use of Proceeds, and Issuer Purchases of Equity 76 
             Securities 
Item 3.         Defaults Upon Senior Securities                              * 
Item 4.         Mine Safety Disclosures                                  * 
Item 5.         Other Information                                     76 
Item 6.         Exhibits                                         77 * Item omitted because no answer is called for or item is not applicable. 2 Table of Contents Part I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) 
 
                                    Three Months Ended September 
                                    30, 
                                    2023        2022 
Sales and revenues: 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation              USD 15,988      USD 14,278 
Revenues of Financial Products                     822        716 
Total sales and revenues                        16,810       14,994 
 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold                           10,583       10,202 
Selling, general and administrative expenses              1,624       1,401 
Research and development expenses                   554        476 
Interest expense of Financial Products                 280        151 
Other operating (income) expenses                   320        339 
Total operating costs                         13,361       12,569 
 
Operating profit                            3,449       2,425 
 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products             129        109 
Other income (expense)                         195        242 
 
Consolidated profit before taxes                    3,515       2,558 
 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes                  734        527 
Profit of consolidated companies                    2,781       2,031 
 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies     12         9 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies            2,793       2,040 
 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests      (1)        (1) 
 
Profit 1                                USD 2,794      USD 2,041 
 
Profit per common share                        USD 5.48       USD 3.89 
 
Profit per common share - diluted 2                  USD 5.45       USD 3.87 
 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) 
- Basic                                509.8       525.0 
- Diluted 2                              512.6       527.6 
 1  Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2  Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 
 
                                        Three Months Ended September 
                                        30, 
                                        2023        2022 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies                 USD 2,793      USD 2,040 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): 
  Foreign currency translation:                        (205)       (618) 
Pension and other postretirement benefits:                   (3)        (1) 
Derivative financial instruments:                        (62)        (191) 
Available-for-sale securities:                         (16)        (44) 
 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax               (286)       (854) 
Comprehensive income                              2,507       1,186 
Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests     (1)        (1) 
Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders                USD 2,508      USD 1,187 
 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) 
 
                                  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
                                  2023        2022 
Sales and revenues: 
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation            USD 47,632      USD 40,703 
Revenues of Financial Products                   2,358       2,127 
Total sales and revenues                      49,990       42,830 
 
Operating costs: 
Cost of goods sold                         31,751       29,736 
Selling, general and administrative expenses            4,615       4,172

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -2- 

Research and development expenses                 1,554       1,413 
Interest expense of Financial Products               742        377 
Other operating (income) expenses                 1,496       908 
Total operating costs                       40,158       36,606 
 
Operating profit                          9,832       6,224 
 
Interest expense excluding Financial Products           385        326 
Other income (expense)                       354        755 
 
Consolidated profit before taxes                  9,801       6,653 
 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes                2,194       1,423 
Profit of consolidated companies                  7,607       5,230 
 
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies   52         20 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies          7,659       5,250 
 
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests    -         (1) 
 
Profit 1                              USD 7,659      USD 5,251 
 
Profit per common share                      USD 14.93      USD 9.91 
 
Profit per common share - diluted 2                USD 14.85      USD 9.85 
 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) 
- Basic                              513.0       530.1 
- Diluted 2                            515.7       533.2 
 1  Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2  Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 
 
                                      Nine Months Ended September 30, 
                                      2023        2022 
 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies               USD 7,659      USD 5,250 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): 
  Foreign currency translation:                      260        (1,392) 
Pension and other postretirement benefits:                 (8)        (3) 
Derivative financial instruments:                      (19)        (254) 
Available-for-sale securities:                       (8)        (151) 
 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax             225        (1,800) 
Comprehensive income                            7,884       3,450 
Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests   -         (1) 
Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders              USD 7,884      USD 3,451 
 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 6 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 
 
                                           September 30,    December 31, 
                                           2023        2022 
Assets 
Current assets: 
Cash and cash equivalents                               USD 6,545       USD 7,004 
Receivables - trade and other                             9,134        8,856 
Receivables - finance                                 9,608        9,013 
 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                       5,138        2,642 
Inventories                                      17,580       16,270 
Total current assets                                 48,005       43,785 
 
Property, plant and equipment - net                          12,287       12,028 
Long-term receivables - trade and other                        1,110        1,265 
Long-term receivables - finance                            11,907       12,013 
 
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes                    2,719        2,213 
Intangible assets                                   604         758 
Goodwill                                       5,268        5,288 
Other assets                                     4,891        4,593 
Total assets                                     USD 86,791      USD 81,943 
 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities: 
Short-term borrowings: 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation                          USD -         USD 3 
Financial Products                                  4,218        5,954 
Accounts payable                                   7,827        8,689 
Accrued expenses                                   4,669        4,080 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits                     2,300        2,313 
Customer advances                                   2,333        1,860 
Dividends payable                                   -          620 
Other current liabilities                               3,115        2,690 
Long-term debt due within one year: 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation                          1,043        120 
Financial Products                                  7,619        5,202 
Total current liabilities                               33,124       31,531 
 
Long-term debt due after one year: 
Machinery, Energy & Transportation                          8,470        9,498 
Financial Products                                  15,789       16,216 
Liability for postemployment benefits                         4,060        4,203 
Other liabilities                                   4,841        4,604 
Total liabilities                                   66,284       66,052 
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 11 and 14) 
 
Shareholders' equity 
Common stock of USD1.00 par value: 
Authorized shares: 2,000,000,000 
Issued shares: (9/30/23 and 12/31/22 - 814,894,624) at paid-in amount         6,698        6,560 
Treasury stock: (9/30/23 - 305,809,881 shares; 12/31/22 - 298,549,134 shares) at cost (33,865)      (31,748) 
Profit employed in the business                            49,888       43,514 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)                     (2,232)       (2,457) 
Noncontrolling interests                               18         22 
Total shareholders' equity                              20,507       15,891 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity                      USD 86,791      USD 81,943 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 
 
                            Profit      Accumulated 
                            employed     other 
          Common      Treasury      in the      comprehensive    Noncontrolling 
          stock      stock       business     income (loss)    interests      Total 
Three Months Ended 
September 30, 2022 
Balance at June 
30, 2022      USD 6,464     USD (29,501)     USD 41,263     USD (2,499)      USD  32       USD 15,759 
Profit of 
consolidated and 
affiliated 
companies     -        -         2,041       -          (1)         2,040 
Foreign currency 
translation, net 
of tax       -        -         -         (618)        -          (618) 
Pension and other 
postretirement 
benefits, net of 
tax        -        -         -         (1)         -          (1) 
Derivative 
financial 
instruments, net 
of tax       -        -         -         (191)        -          (191) 
Available-for-sale 
securities, net of 
tax        -        -         -         (44)        -          (44) 
 
 
 
Common shares 
issued from 
treasury stock for 
stock-based 
compensation: 
75,534       (5)       4         -         -          -          (1) 
Stock-based 
compensation 
expense      55        -         -         -          -          55 
 
Common shares 
repurchased:

7,575,322 1    -        (1,385)      -         -          -          (1,385) 
Other       9        (1)        -         -          -          8 
Balance at 
September 30, 2022 USD 6,523     USD (30,883)     USD 43,304     USD (3,353)      USD  31       USD 15,622 
 
Three Months Ended 
September 30, 2023 
Balance at June 
30, 2023      USD 6,478     USD (33,391)     USD 47,094     USD (1,946)      USD  21       USD 18,256 
Profit of 
consolidated and 
affiliated 
companies     -        -         2,794       -          (1)         2,793 
Foreign currency 
translation, net 
of tax       -        -         -         (205)        -          (205) 
Pension and other 
postretirement 
benefits, net of 
tax        -        -         -         (3)         -          (3) 
Derivative 
financial 
instruments, net 
of tax       -        -         -         (62)        -          (62) 
Available-for-sale 
securities, net of 
tax        -        -         -         (16)        -          (16) 
 
 
 
Common shares 
issued from 
treasury stock for 
stock-based 
compensation: 
824,973      -        59         -         -          -          59 
Stock-based 
compensation 
expense      60        -         -         -          -          60 
Common shares 
repurchased: 
1,883,487 1    -        (530)       -         -          -          (530) 
Outstanding 
authorized 
accelerated share 
repurchase     150       -         -         -          -          150 
Other       10        (3)        -         -          (2)         5 
Balance at 
September 30, 2023 USD 6,698     USD (33,865)     USD 49,888     USD (2,232)      USD  18       USD 20,507 
 1 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 8 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) 
 
                            Profit      Accumulated 
                            employed     other 
          Common      Treasury      in the      comprehensive    Noncontrolling 
          stock      stock       business     income (loss)    interests      Total 
Nine Months Ended 
September 30, 2022 
 
 
 
 
Balance at 
December 31, 2021 USD 6,398     USD (27,643)     USD 39,282     USD (1,553)      USD  32       USD 16,516 
Profit of 
consolidated and 
affiliated 
companies     -        -         5,251       -          (1)         5,250 
Foreign currency 
translation, net 
of tax       -        -         -         (1,392)       -          (1,392) 
Pension and other 
postretirement 
benefits, net of 
tax        -        -         -         (3)         -          (3) 
Derivative 
financial 
instruments, net 
of tax       -        -         -         (254)        -          (254) 
Available-for-sale 
securities, net of 
tax        -        -         -         (151)        -          (151) 
 
Dividends declared 
1         -        -         (1,229)      -          -          (1,229) 
 
Common shares 
issued from 
treasury stock for 
stock-based 
compensation: 
1,529,753     (67)       69         -         -          -          2 
Stock-based 
compensation 
expense      162       -         -         -          -          162 
 
Common shares 
repurchased: 
17,007,819 2    -        (3,309)      -         -          -          (3,309) 
Other       30        -         -         -          -          30 
Balance at 
September 30, 2022 USD 6,523     USD (30,883)     USD 43,304     USD (3,353)      USD  31       USD 15,622 
 
Nine Months Ended 
September 30, 2023 
 
 
 
 
 
Balance at 
December 31, 2022 USD 6,560     USD (31,748)     USD 43,514     USD (2,457)      USD  22       USD 15,891 
Profit of 
consolidated and 
affiliated 
companies     -        -         7,659       -          -          7,659 
Foreign currency 
translation, net 
of tax       -        -         -         260         -          260 
Pension and other 
postretirement 
benefits, net of 
tax        -        -         -         (8)         -          (8) 
Derivative 
financial 
instruments, net 
of tax       -        -         -         (19)        -          (19) 
Available-for-sale 
securities, net of 
tax        -        -         -         (8)         -          (8) 
 
Dividends declared 
1         -        -         (1,285)      -          -          (1,285) 
 
Common shares 
issued from 
treasury stock for 
stock-based 
compensation: 
2,238,728     (71)       108        -         -          -          37 
Stock-based 
compensation 
expense      178       -         -         -          -          178 
 
Common shares 
repurchased: 
9,499,655 2    -        (2,209)      -         -          -          (2,209) 
Other       31        (16)        -         -          (4)         11 
Balance at 
September 30, 2023 USD 6,698     USD (33,865)     USD 49,888     USD (2,232)      USD  18       USD 20,507 
 
 
 
 
 1 Dividends per share of common stock of USD2.50 and USD2.31 were declared in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 2 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 9 Table of Contents 
 
 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 
 
                                         Nine Months Ended September 30, 
                                         2023        2022 
Cash flow from operating activities: 
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies                  USD 7,659      USD 5,250 
Adjustments for non-cash items: 
Depreciation and amortization                           1,599       1,661 
 
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes                   (448)       (349) 
Loss on divestiture                                572        - 
Other                                       205        132 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: 
Receivables - trade and other                           (319)       365 
Inventories                                    (1,424)      (3,088) 
Accounts payable                                 (532)       786 
Accrued expenses                                 588        70 
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits                   -         15 
Customer advances                                 516        751 
Other assets - net                                128        57 
Other liabilities - net                              338        (623) 
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities               8,882       5,027 
 
Cash flow from investing activities: 
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others            (1,061)      (868) 
Expenditures for equipment leased to others                    (1,177)      (1,023) 
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment    563        666 
Additions to finance receivables                         (11,082)      (9,914) 
Collections of finance receivables                        10,391       9,738 
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables                     40         50 
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)                (67)        (44) 
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)        (14)        1 
Proceeds from sale of securities                         747        2,080 
Investments in securities                             (3,689)      (2,399)

Other - net                                    32         15 
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities               (5,317)      (1,698) 
 
Cash flow from financing activities: 
Dividends paid                                  (1,901)      (1,820) 
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued              36         2 
Common shares repurchased                             (2,209)      (3,309) 
 
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months): 
 
    Financial Products                            6,360       5,570 
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months): 
    Machinery, Energy & Transportation                    (99)        (20) 
    Financial Products                            (4,360)      (5,269) 
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)      (1,726)      (1,311) 
Other - net                                    -         (1) 
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities               (3,899)      (6,158) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash                      (119)       (79) 
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash         (453)       (2,908) 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period         7,013       9,263 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period            USD 6,560      USD 6,355 Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
 Table of Contents NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) 1.                  A. Nature of operations Information in our financial statements and related commentary are presented in the following categories: Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - We define ME&T as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of our products. Financial Products - We define Financial Products as our finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. B. Basis of presentation In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited financial statements include all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments, necessary for a fair statement of (a) the consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, (b) the consolidated comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, (c) the consolidated financial position at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, (d) the consolidated changes in shareholders' equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and (e) the consolidated cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Interim results are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year. The information included in this Form 10-Q should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto included in our company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Form 10-K). The December 31, 2022 financial position data included herein is derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the 2022 Form 10-K but does not include all disclosures required by U.S. GAAP. Certain amounts for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period financial statement presentation. Cat Financial has end-user customers and dealers that are variable interest entities (VIEs) of which we are not the primary beneficiary. Our maximum exposure to loss from our involvement with these VIEs is limited to the credit risk inherently present in the financial support that we have provided. Credit risk was evaluated and reflected in our financial statements as part of our overall portfolio of finance receivables and related allowance for credit losses. See Note 11 for further discussions on a consolidated VIE. 2.                  New accounting guidance A. Adoption of new accounting standards Supplier finance programs (ASU 2022-04) - In September 2022, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued guidance to enhance the transparency of supplier finance programs. The new standard requires annual disclosure of the key terms of the program, a description of where in the financial statements amounts outstanding under the program are presented, a rollforward of such amounts, and interim disclosure of amounts outstanding as of the end of each period. The guidance does not affect recognition, measurement, or financial statement presentation of supplier finance programs. The ASU was effective on January 1, 2023, except for the rollforward, which is effective on January 1, 2024. Our adoption of this guidance results in the following disclosures relating to our supplier finance programs and related obligations. 11 Table of Contents We facilitate voluntary supplier finance programs (the "Programs") through participating financial institutions. The Programs are available to a wide range of suppliers and allow them the option to manage their cash flow. We are not a party to the agreements between the participating financial institutions and the suppliers in connection with the Programs. The range of payment terms, typically 60-90 days, we negotiate with our suppliers is consistent, irrespective of whether a supplier participates in the Programs. The amount of obligations outstanding that are confirmed as valid to the participating financial institutions for suppliers who voluntarily participate in the Programs, included in Accounts payable in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, were USD825 million and USD862 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We adopted the following ASUs effective January 1, 2023, none of which had a material impact on our financial statements: 
 
ASU        Description 
2021-08      Business combinations 
2022-02      Financial instruments - Credit losses 
2022-06      Reference rate reform B. Accounting standards issued but not yet adopted We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We assessed the ASUs and determined that they either were not applicable or were not expected to have a material impact on our financial statements. 3.                  Sales and revenue contract information Trade receivables represent amounts due from dealers and end users for the sale of our products, and include amounts due from wholesale inventory financing provided by Cat Financial for a dealer's purchase of inventory. We recognize trade receivables from dealers and end users in Receivables - trade and other and Long-term receivables - trade and other in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Trade receivables from dealers and end users were USD7,825 million, USD7,551 million and USD7,267 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Long-term trade receivables from dealers and end users were USD494 million, USD506 million and USD624 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. For certain contracts, we invoice for payment when contractual milestones are achieved. We recognize a contract asset when a sale is recognized before achieving the contractual milestones for invoicing. We reduce the contract asset when we invoice for payment and recognize a corresponding trade receivable. Contract assets are included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract assets were USD212 million, USD247 million and USD187 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We invoice in advance of recognizing the sale of certain products. We recognize advanced customer payments as a contract liability in Customer advances and Other liabilities in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract liabilities were USD2,816 million, USD2,314 million and USD1,557 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We reduce the contract liability when revenue is recognized. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recognized USD197 million and USD1,333 million, respectively, of revenue that was recorded as a contract liability at the beginning of 2023. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, we recognized USD124 million and USD781 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, we have entered into contracts with dealers and end users for which sales have not been recognized as we have not satisfied our performance obligations and transferred control of the products. The dollar amount of unsatisfied performance obligations for contracts with an original duration greater than one year is USD13.2 billion, with about one-half of the amount expected to be completed and revenue recognized in the twelve months following September 30, 2023. We have elected the practical expedient not to disclose unsatisfied

performance obligations with an original contract duration of one year or less. Contracts with an original duration of one year or less are primarily sales to dealers for machinery, engines and replacement parts. See Note 16 for further disaggregated sales and revenues information. 12 Table of Contents 4. Stock-based compensation Accounting for stock-based compensation requires that the cost resulting from all stock-based payments be recognized in the financial statements based on the grant date fair value of the award. Our stock-based compensation consists of stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance-based restricted stock units (PRSUs). We recognized pretax stock-based compensation expense of USD60 million and USD178 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and USD55 million and USD162 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The following table illustrates the type and fair value of the stock-based compensation awards granted during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively: 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023               Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 
                  Weighted-Average    Weighted-Average              Weighted-Average    Weighted-Average 
         Shares      Fair Value Per     Grant Date Stock    Shares       Fair Value Per     Grant Date Stock 
         Granted      Share          Price         Granted       Share          Price 
Stock options   777,275      USD 75.79        USD 253.98        1,029,202      USD 51.69        USD 196.70 
RSUs       379,426      USD 253.98        USD 253.98        484,025       USD 196.70        USD 196.70 
PRSUs       221,869      USD 253.98        USD 253.98        258,900       USD 196.70        USD 196.70 
 The following table provides the assumptions used in determining the fair value of the stock-based awards for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively: 
 
 
                   Grant Year 
                   2023         2022 
Weighted-average dividend yield    2.60%        2.60% 
Weighted-average volatility      31.0%        31.7% 
Range of volatilities         28.5% - 35.5%    25.3% - 36.8% 
Range of risk-free interest rates   3.92% - 5.03%    1.03% - 2.00% 
Weighted-average expected lives    7 years       8 years 
 As of September 30, 2023, the total remaining unrecognized compensation expense related to nonvested stock-based compensation awards was USD167 million, which will be amortized over the weighted-average remaining requisite service periods of approximately 1.8 years. 5.                   Derivative financial instruments and risk management Our earnings and cash flow are subject to fluctuations due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices. Our Risk Management Policy (policy) allows for the use of derivative financial instruments to prudently manage foreign currency exchange rate, interest rate and commodity price exposures. Our policy specifies that derivatives are not to be used for speculative purposes. Derivatives that we use are primarily foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts, interest rate contracts and commodity forward and option contracts. Our derivative activities are subject to the management, direction and control of our senior financial officers. We present at least annually to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors on our risk management practices, including our use of financial derivative instruments. 13 Table of Contents We recognize all derivatives at their fair value on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. On the date the derivative contract is entered into, we designate the derivative as (1) a hedge of the fair value of a recognized asset or liability (fair value hedge), (2) a hedge of a forecasted transaction or the variability of cash flow (cash flow hedge) or (3) an undesignated instrument. We record in current earnings changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a fair value hedge, along with the gain or loss on the hedged recognized asset or liability that is attributable to the hedged risk. We record in AOCI changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a cash flow hedge, to the extent effective, on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position until we reclassify them to earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings. We report changes in the fair value of undesignated derivative instruments in current earnings. We classify cash flows from designated derivative financial instruments within the same category as the item being hedged on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We include cash flows from undesignated derivative financial instruments in the investing category on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We formally document all relationships between hedging instruments and hedged items, as well as the risk-management objective and strategy for undertaking various hedge transactions. This process includes linking all derivatives that are designated as fair value hedges to specific assets and liabilities on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and linking cash flow hedges to specific forecasted transactions or variability of cash flow. We also formally assess, both at the hedge's inception and on an ongoing basis, whether the designated derivatives that are used in hedging transactions are highly effective in offsetting changes in fair values or cash flow of hedged items. When a derivative is determined not to be highly effective as a hedge or the underlying hedged transaction is no longer probable, we discontinue hedge accounting prospectively, in accordance with the derecognition criteria for hedge accounting. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Risk Foreign currency exchange rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the U.S. dollar value of sales made and costs incurred in foreign currencies. Movements in foreign currency rates also affect our competitive position as these changes may affect business practices and/or pricing strategies of non-U.S.-based competitors. Additionally, we have balance sheet positions denominated in foreign currencies, thereby creating exposure to movements in exchange rates. Our ME&T operations purchase, manufacture and sell products in many locations around the world. As we have a diversified revenue and cost base, we manage our future foreign currency cash flow exposure on a net basis. We use foreign currency forward and option contracts to manage unmatched foreign currency cash inflow and outflow. Our objective is to minimize the risk of exchange rate movements that would reduce the U.S. dollar value of our foreign currency cash flow. Our policy allows for managing anticipated foreign currency cash flow for up to approximately five years. As of September 30, 2023, the maximum term of these outstanding contracts at inception was approximately 60 months. We generally designate as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract any foreign currency forward or option contracts that meet the requirements for hedge accounting and the maturity extends beyond the current quarter-end. We perform designation on a specific exposure basis to support hedge accounting. The remainder of ME&T foreign currency contracts are undesignated. In managing foreign currency risk for our Financial Products operations, our objective is to minimize earnings volatility resulting from conversion and the remeasurement of net foreign currency balance sheet positions and future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our policy allows the use of foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts to offset the risk of currency mismatch between our assets and liabilities and exchange rate risk associated with future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our foreign currency forward and option contracts are primarily undesignated. We designate fixed-to-fixed cross currency contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against movements in exchange rates on foreign currency fixed-rate assets and liabilities. Interest Rate Risk Interest rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the amount of our interest payments and the value of our fixed-rate debt. Our practice is to use interest rate contracts to manage our exposure to interest rate changes. 14 Table of Contents Our ME&T operations generally use fixed-rate debt as a source of funding. Our objective is to minimize the cost of borrowed funds. Our policy allows us to enter into fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts and forward rate agreements to meet that objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges at inception of the contract, and we designate certain forward rate agreements as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract. Financial Products operations has a match-funding policy that addresses interest rate risk by aligning the interest rate profile (fixed or floating rate and duration) of Cat Financial's debt portfolio with the interest rate profile of our receivables portfolio within predetermined ranges on an ongoing basis. In connection with that policy, we use interest rate derivative instruments to modify the debt structure to match assets within the receivables portfolio. This matched funding reduces the volatility of margins between interest-bearing assets and interest-bearing liabilities, regardless of which direction interest rates move. Our policy allows us to use fixed-to-floating, floating-to-fixed and floating-to-floating interest rate

contracts to meet the match-funding objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges to protect debt against changes in fair value due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We designate most floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against the variability of cash flows due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We have, at certain times, liquidated fixed-to-floating and floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts at both ME&T and Financial Products. We amortize the gains or losses associated with these contracts at the time of liquidation into earnings over the original term of the previously designated hedged item. Commodity Price Risk Commodity price movements create a degree of risk by affecting the price we must pay for certain raw materials. Our policy is to use commodity forward and option contracts to manage the commodity risk and reduce the cost of purchased materials. Our ME&T operations purchase base and precious metals embedded in the components we purchase from suppliers. Our suppliers pass on to us price changes in the commodity portion of the component cost. In addition, we are subject to price changes on energy products such as natural gas and diesel fuel purchased for operational use. Our objective is to minimize volatility in the price of these commodities. Our policy allows us to enter into commodity forward and option contracts to lock in the purchase price of a portion of these commodities within a five-year horizon. All such commodity forward and option contracts are undesignated. 15 Table of Contents The location and fair value of derivative instruments reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position were as follows: 

(Millions of dollars)       Fair Value 
                 September 30, 2023                December 31, 2022 
                 Assets 1        Liabilities 2       Assets 1        Liabilities 2 
Designated derivatives 
Foreign exchange contracts    USD 411         USD (163)         USD 462         USD (152) 
Interest rate contracts      52           (346)           93           (288) 
Total               USD 463         USD (509)         USD 555         USD (440) 
 
Undesignated derivatives 
Foreign exchange contracts    USD 32          USD (48)          USD 65          USD (47) 
Commodity contracts        11           (2)            24           (9) 
Total               USD 43          USD (50)          USD 89          USD (56) 
 
1 Assets are classified on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as Receivables - trade and other or 
Long-term receivables - trade and other. 
2 Liabilities are classified on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as Accrued expenses or Other 
liabilities. The total notional amounts of the derivative instruments as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were USD23.4 billion and USD24.3 billion, respectively. The notional amounts of the derivative financial instruments do not represent amounts exchanged by the parties. We calculate the amounts exchanged by the parties by referencing the notional amounts and by other terms of the derivatives, such as foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates or commodity prices. Gains (Losses) on derivative instruments are categorized as follows: 
 
(Millions of 
dollars)     Three Months Ended September 30, 
         Fair Value / Undesignated Hedges        Cash Flow Hedges 
         Gains (Losses) Recognized on the                                                                             Gains (Losses) 
         Consolidated Statement of Results of      Gains (Losses)                                                              Reclassified from AOCI 
         Operations1                   Recognized in AOCI                                                            2 
         2023          2022          2023                                                            2022     2023     2022 
Foreign exchange 
contracts     USD 19          USD (2)         USD                            10                                 USD 18     USD 80     USD 289 
Interest rate 
contracts     (34)          (5)           3                                                              26      14      7 
Commodity 
contracts     14           (42)          -                                                              -       -       - 
Total       USD (1)         USD (49)         USD                            13                                 USD 44     USD 94     USD 296 
 
1 Foreign exchange contract and Commodity contract gains (losses) are included in Other income (expense). Interest 
rate contract gains (losses) are included in Interest expense of Financial Products and Interest expense excluding 
Financial Products. 
2 Foreign exchange contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract 
gains (losses) are primarily included in Interest expense of Financial Products. Table of Contents 
 
(Millions of 
dollars)     Nine Months Ended September 30, 
         Fair Value / Undesignated Hedges          Cash Flow Hedges 
         Gains (Losses) Recognized on the                                                                                 Gains (Losses) 
         Consolidated Statement of Results of        Gains (Losses)                                                                 Reclassified from AOCI 
         Operations 1                    Recognized in AOCI                                                               2 
         2023            2022          2023                                                              2022      2023     2022 
Foreign exchange 
contracts     USD 22           USD (32)         USD                             42                                  USD 195     USD 43     USD 638 
Interest rate 
contracts     (95)            12           15                                                               103      41      (2) 
Commodity 
contract     2             3            -                                                                -       -       - 
Total       USD (71)          USD (17)         USD                             57                                  USD 298     USD 84     USD 636 
 
1 Foreign exchange contract and Commodity contract gains (losses) are included in Other income (expense). Interest rate 
contract gains (losses) are included in Interest expense of Financial Products and Interest expense excluding Financial 
Products. 
2 Foreign exchange contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract 
gains (losses) are primarily included in Interest expense of Financial Products. 
 The following amounts were recorded on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position related to cumulative basis adjustments for fair value hedges: 
 
(Millions of     Carrying Value of the Hedged    Cumulative Amount of Fair Value Hedging Adjustment Included 
dollars)       Liabilities             in the Carrying Value of the Hedged Liabilities 
           September     December 
           30, 2023     31, 2022     September 30, 2023          December 31, 2022 
Long-term debt due 
within one year   USD 249       USD -        USD  (4)               USD  - 
Long-term debt due 
after one year    4,732       4,173       (343)                (280) 
Total        USD 4,981      USD 4,173      USD  (347)              USD  (280)

