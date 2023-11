Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -7

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2023

Table of Contents Part I. Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements 3 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 47 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 75 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 75 Part II. Other Information Item 1. Legal Proceedings 76 Item 1A. Risk Factors 76 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities, Use of Proceeds, and Issuer Purchases of Equity 76 Securities Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities * Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures * Item 5. Other Information 76 Item 6. Exhibits 77 * Item omitted because no answer is called for or item is not applicable. 2 Table of Contents Part I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 15,988 USD 14,278 Revenues of Financial Products 822 716 Total sales and revenues 16,810 14,994 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 10,583 10,202 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,624 1,401 Research and development expenses 554 476 Interest expense of Financial Products 280 151 Other operating (income) expenses 320 339 Total operating costs 13,361 12,569 Operating profit 3,449 2,425 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129 109 Other income (expense) 195 242 Consolidated profit before taxes 3,515 2,558 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 734 527 Profit of consolidated companies 2,781 2,031 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 12 9 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,793 2,040 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (1) Profit 1 USD 2,794 USD 2,041 Profit per common share USD 5.48 USD 3.89 Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 5.45 USD 3.87 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 509.8 525.0 - Diluted 2 512.6 527.6 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 2,793 USD 2,040 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): Foreign currency translation: (205) (618) Pension and other postretirement benefits: (3) (1) Derivative financial instruments: (62) (191) Available-for-sale securities: (16) (44) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (286) (854) Comprehensive income 2,507 1,186 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests (1) (1) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders USD 2,508 USD 1,187 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 47,632 USD 40,703 Revenues of Financial Products 2,358 2,127 Total sales and revenues 49,990 42,830 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 31,751 29,736 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,615 4,172

Research and development expenses 1,554 1,413 Interest expense of Financial Products 742 377 Other operating (income) expenses 1,496 908 Total operating costs 40,158 36,606 Operating profit 9,832 6,224 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 385 326 Other income (expense) 354 755 Consolidated profit before taxes 9,801 6,653 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,194 1,423 Profit of consolidated companies 7,607 5,230 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 52 20 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 7,659 5,250 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - (1) Profit 1 USD 7,659 USD 5,251 Profit per common share USD 14.93 USD 9.91 Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 14.85 USD 9.85 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 513.0 530.1 - Diluted 2 515.7 533.2 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 7,659 USD 5,250 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): Foreign currency translation: 260 (1,392) Pension and other postretirement benefits: (8) (3) Derivative financial instruments: (19) (254) Available-for-sale securities: (8) (151) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 225 (1,800) Comprehensive income 7,884 3,450 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests - (1) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders USD 7,884 USD 3,451 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 6 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents USD 6,545 USD 7,004 Receivables - trade and other 9,134 8,856 Receivables - finance 9,608 9,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,138 2,642 Inventories 17,580 16,270 Total current assets 48,005 43,785 Property, plant and equipment - net 12,287 12,028 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,110 1,265 Long-term receivables - finance 11,907 12,013 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,719 2,213 Intangible assets 604 758 Goodwill 5,268 5,288 Other assets 4,891 4,593 Total assets USD 86,791 USD 81,943 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD - USD 3 Financial Products 4,218 5,954 Accounts payable 7,827 8,689 Accrued expenses 4,669 4,080 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,300 2,313 Customer advances 2,333 1,860 Dividends payable - 620 Other current liabilities 3,115 2,690 Long-term debt due within one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,043 120 Financial Products 7,619 5,202 Total current liabilities 33,124 31,531 Long-term debt due after one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,470 9,498 Financial Products 15,789 16,216 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,060 4,203 Other liabilities 4,841 4,604 Total liabilities 66,284 66,052 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 11 and 14) Shareholders' equity Common stock of USD1.00 par value: Authorized shares: 2,000,000,000 Issued shares: (9/30/23 and 12/31/22 - 814,894,624) at paid-in amount 6,698 6,560 Treasury stock: (9/30/23 - 305,809,881 shares; 12/31/22 - 298,549,134 shares) at cost (33,865) (31,748) Profit employed in the business 49,888 43,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,232) (2,457) Noncontrolling interests 18 22 Total shareholders' equity 20,507 15,891 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 86,791 USD 81,943 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Profit Accumulated employed other Common Treasury in the comprehensive Noncontrolling stock stock business income (loss) interests Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance at June 30, 2022 USD 6,464 USD (29,501) USD 41,263 USD (2,499) USD 32 USD 15,759 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 2,041 - (1) 2,040 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (618) - (618) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (1) - (1) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (191) - (191) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (44) - (44) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 75,534 (5) 4 - - - (1) Stock-based compensation expense 55 - - - - 55 Common shares repurchased:

7,575,322 1 - (1,385) - - - (1,385) Other 9 (1) - - - 8 Balance at September 30, 2022 USD 6,523 USD (30,883) USD 43,304 USD (3,353) USD 31 USD 15,622 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Balance at June 30, 2023 USD 6,478 USD (33,391) USD 47,094 USD (1,946) USD 21 USD 18,256 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 2,794 - (1) 2,793 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (205) - (205) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (3) - (3) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (62) - (62) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (16) - (16) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 824,973 - 59 - - - 59 Stock-based compensation expense 60 - - - - 60 Common shares repurchased: 1,883,487 1 - (530) - - - (530) Outstanding authorized accelerated share repurchase 150 - - - - 150 Other 10 (3) - - (2) 5 Balance at September 30, 2023 USD 6,698 USD (33,865) USD 49,888 USD (2,232) USD 18 USD 20,507 1 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 8 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Profit Accumulated employed other Common Treasury in the comprehensive Noncontrolling stock stock business income (loss) interests Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance at December 31, 2021 USD 6,398 USD (27,643) USD 39,282 USD (1,553) USD 32 USD 16,516 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 5,251 - (1) 5,250 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (1,392) - (1,392) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (3) - (3) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (254) - (254) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (151) - (151) Dividends declared 1 - - (1,229) - - (1,229) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 1,529,753 (67) 69 - - - 2 Stock-based compensation expense 162 - - - - 162 Common shares repurchased: 17,007,819 2 - (3,309) - - - (3,309) Other 30 - - - - 30 Balance at September 30, 2022 USD 6,523 USD (30,883) USD 43,304 USD (3,353) USD 31 USD 15,622 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Balance at December 31, 2022 USD 6,560 USD (31,748) USD 43,514 USD (2,457) USD 22 USD 15,891 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 7,659 - - 7,659 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - 260 - 260 Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (8) - (8) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (19) - (19) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (8) - (8) Dividends declared 1 - - (1,285) - - (1,285) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 2,238,728 (71) 108 - - - 37 Stock-based compensation expense 178 - - - - 178 Common shares repurchased: 9,499,655 2 - (2,209) - - - (2,209) Other 31 (16) - - (4) 11 Balance at September 30, 2023 USD 6,698 USD (33,865) USD 49,888 USD (2,232) USD 18 USD 20,507 1 Dividends per share of common stock of USD2.50 and USD2.31 were declared in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 2 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 9 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities: Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 7,659 USD 5,250 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,599 1,661 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (448) (349) Loss on divestiture 572 - Other 205 132 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other (319) 365 Inventories (1,424) (3,088) Accounts payable (532) 786 Accrued expenses 588 70 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits - 15 Customer advances 516 751 Other assets - net 128 57 Other liabilities - net 338 (623) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,882 5,027 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (1,061) (868) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,177) (1,023) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 563 666 Additions to finance receivables (11,082) (9,914) Collections of finance receivables 10,391 9,738 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 40 50 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (67) (44) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14) 1 Proceeds from sale of securities 747 2,080 Investments in securities (3,689) (2,399)

Other - net 32 15 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (5,317) (1,698) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (1,901) (1,820) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 36 2 Common shares repurchased (2,209) (3,309) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months): Financial Products 6,360 5,570 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months): Machinery, Energy & Transportation (99) (20) Financial Products (4,360) (5,269) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (1,726) (1,311) Other - net - (1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,899) (6,158) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (119) (79) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (453) (2,908) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013 9,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period USD 6,560 USD 6,355 Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) 1. A. Nature of operations Information in our financial statements and related commentary are presented in the following categories: Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - We define ME&T as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of our products. Financial Products - We define Financial Products as our finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. B. Basis of presentation In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited financial statements include all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments, necessary for a fair statement of (a) the consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, (b) the consolidated comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, (c) the consolidated financial position at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, (d) the consolidated changes in shareholders' equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and (e) the consolidated cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Interim results are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year. The information included in this Form 10-Q should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto included in our company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Form 10-K). The December 31, 2022 financial position data included herein is derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the 2022 Form 10-K but does not include all disclosures required by U.S. GAAP. Certain amounts for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period financial statement presentation. Cat Financial has end-user customers and dealers that are variable interest entities (VIEs) of which we are not the primary beneficiary. Our maximum exposure to loss from our involvement with these VIEs is limited to the credit risk inherently present in the financial support that we have provided. Credit risk was evaluated and reflected in our financial statements as part of our overall portfolio of finance receivables and related allowance for credit losses. See Note 11 for further discussions on a consolidated VIE. 2. New accounting guidance A. Adoption of new accounting standards Supplier finance programs (ASU 2022-04) - In September 2022, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued guidance to enhance the transparency of supplier finance programs. The new standard requires annual disclosure of the key terms of the program, a description of where in the financial statements amounts outstanding under the program are presented, a rollforward of such amounts, and interim disclosure of amounts outstanding as of the end of each period. The guidance does not affect recognition, measurement, or financial statement presentation of supplier finance programs. The ASU was effective on January 1, 2023, except for the rollforward, which is effective on January 1, 2024. Our adoption of this guidance results in the following disclosures relating to our supplier finance programs and related obligations. 11 Table of Contents We facilitate voluntary supplier finance programs (the "Programs") through participating financial institutions. The Programs are available to a wide range of suppliers and allow them the option to manage their cash flow. We are not a party to the agreements between the participating financial institutions and the suppliers in connection with the Programs. The range of payment terms, typically 60-90 days, we negotiate with our suppliers is consistent, irrespective of whether a supplier participates in the Programs. The amount of obligations outstanding that are confirmed as valid to the participating financial institutions for suppliers who voluntarily participate in the Programs, included in Accounts payable in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, were USD825 million and USD862 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We adopted the following ASUs effective January 1, 2023, none of which had a material impact on our financial statements: ASU Description 2021-08 Business combinations 2022-02 Financial instruments - Credit losses 2022-06 Reference rate reform B. Accounting standards issued but not yet adopted We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We assessed the ASUs and determined that they either were not applicable or were not expected to have a material impact on our financial statements. 3. Sales and revenue contract information Trade receivables represent amounts due from dealers and end users for the sale of our products, and include amounts due from wholesale inventory financing provided by Cat Financial for a dealer's purchase of inventory. We recognize trade receivables from dealers and end users in Receivables - trade and other and Long-term receivables - trade and other in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Trade receivables from dealers and end users were USD7,825 million, USD7,551 million and USD7,267 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Long-term trade receivables from dealers and end users were USD494 million, USD506 million and USD624 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. For certain contracts, we invoice for payment when contractual milestones are achieved. We recognize a contract asset when a sale is recognized before achieving the contractual milestones for invoicing. We reduce the contract asset when we invoice for payment and recognize a corresponding trade receivable. Contract assets are included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract assets were USD212 million, USD247 million and USD187 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We invoice in advance of recognizing the sale of certain products. We recognize advanced customer payments as a contract liability in Customer advances and Other liabilities in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract liabilities were USD2,816 million, USD2,314 million and USD1,557 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We reduce the contract liability when revenue is recognized. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recognized USD197 million and USD1,333 million, respectively, of revenue that was recorded as a contract liability at the beginning of 2023. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, we recognized USD124 million and USD781 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, we have entered into contracts with dealers and end users for which sales have not been recognized as we have not satisfied our performance obligations and transferred control of the products. The dollar amount of unsatisfied performance obligations for contracts with an original duration greater than one year is USD13.2 billion, with about one-half of the amount expected to be completed and revenue recognized in the twelve months following September 30, 2023. We have elected the practical expedient not to disclose unsatisfied

performance obligations with an original contract duration of one year or less. Contracts with an original duration of one year or less are primarily sales to dealers for machinery, engines and replacement parts. See Note 16 for further disaggregated sales and revenues information. 12 Table of Contents 4. Stock-based compensation Accounting for stock-based compensation requires that the cost resulting from all stock-based payments be recognized in the financial statements based on the grant date fair value of the award. Our stock-based compensation consists of stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance-based restricted stock units (PRSUs). We recognized pretax stock-based compensation expense of USD60 million and USD178 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and USD55 million and USD162 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The following table illustrates the type and fair value of the stock-based compensation awards granted during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Weighted-Average Weighted-Average Weighted-Average Weighted-Average Shares Fair Value Per Grant Date Stock Shares Fair Value Per Grant Date Stock Granted Share Price Granted Share Price Stock options 777,275 USD 75.79 USD 253.98 1,029,202 USD 51.69 USD 196.70 RSUs 379,426 USD 253.98 USD 253.98 484,025 USD 196.70 USD 196.70 PRSUs 221,869 USD 253.98 USD 253.98 258,900 USD 196.70 USD 196.70 The following table provides the assumptions used in determining the fair value of the stock-based awards for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively: Grant Year 2023 2022 Weighted-average dividend yield 2.60% 2.60% Weighted-average volatility 31.0% 31.7% Range of volatilities 28.5% - 35.5% 25.3% - 36.8% Range of risk-free interest rates 3.92% - 5.03% 1.03% - 2.00% Weighted-average expected lives 7 years 8 years As of September 30, 2023, the total remaining unrecognized compensation expense related to nonvested stock-based compensation awards was USD167 million, which will be amortized over the weighted-average remaining requisite service periods of approximately 1.8 years. 5. Derivative financial instruments and risk management Our earnings and cash flow are subject to fluctuations due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices. Our Risk Management Policy (policy) allows for the use of derivative financial instruments to prudently manage foreign currency exchange rate, interest rate and commodity price exposures. Our policy specifies that derivatives are not to be used for speculative purposes. Derivatives that we use are primarily foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts, interest rate contracts and commodity forward and option contracts. Our derivative activities are subject to the management, direction and control of our senior financial officers. We present at least annually to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors on our risk management practices, including our use of financial derivative instruments. 13 Table of Contents We recognize all derivatives at their fair value on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. On the date the derivative contract is entered into, we designate the derivative as (1) a hedge of the fair value of a recognized asset or liability (fair value hedge), (2) a hedge of a forecasted transaction or the variability of cash flow (cash flow hedge) or (3) an undesignated instrument. We record in current earnings changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a fair value hedge, along with the gain or loss on the hedged recognized asset or liability that is attributable to the hedged risk. We record in AOCI changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a cash flow hedge, to the extent effective, on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position until we reclassify them to earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings. We report changes in the fair value of undesignated derivative instruments in current earnings. We classify cash flows from designated derivative financial instruments within the same category as the item being hedged on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We include cash flows from undesignated derivative financial instruments in the investing category on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We formally document all relationships between hedging instruments and hedged items, as well as the risk-management objective and strategy for undertaking various hedge transactions. This process includes linking all derivatives that are designated as fair value hedges to specific assets and liabilities on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and linking cash flow hedges to specific forecasted transactions or variability of cash flow. We also formally assess, both at the hedge's inception and on an ongoing basis, whether the designated derivatives that are used in hedging transactions are highly effective in offsetting changes in fair values or cash flow of hedged items. When a derivative is determined not to be highly effective as a hedge or the underlying hedged transaction is no longer probable, we discontinue hedge accounting prospectively, in accordance with the derecognition criteria for hedge accounting. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Risk Foreign currency exchange rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the U.S. dollar value of sales made and costs incurred in foreign currencies. Movements in foreign currency rates also affect our competitive position as these changes may affect business practices and/or pricing strategies of non-U.S.-based competitors. Additionally, we have balance sheet positions denominated in foreign currencies, thereby creating exposure to movements in exchange rates. Our ME&T operations purchase, manufacture and sell products in many locations around the world. As we have a diversified revenue and cost base, we manage our future foreign currency cash flow exposure on a net basis. We use foreign currency forward and option contracts to manage unmatched foreign currency cash inflow and outflow. Our objective is to minimize the risk of exchange rate movements that would reduce the U.S. dollar value of our foreign currency cash flow. Our policy allows for managing anticipated foreign currency cash flow for up to approximately five years. As of September 30, 2023, the maximum term of these outstanding contracts at inception was approximately 60 months. We generally designate as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract any foreign currency forward or option contracts that meet the requirements for hedge accounting and the maturity extends beyond the current quarter-end. We perform designation on a specific exposure basis to support hedge accounting. The remainder of ME&T foreign currency contracts are undesignated. In managing foreign currency risk for our Financial Products operations, our objective is to minimize earnings volatility resulting from conversion and the remeasurement of net foreign currency balance sheet positions and future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our policy allows the use of foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts to offset the risk of currency mismatch between our assets and liabilities and exchange rate risk associated with future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our foreign currency forward and option contracts are primarily undesignated. We designate fixed-to-fixed cross currency contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against movements in exchange rates on foreign currency fixed-rate assets and liabilities. Interest Rate Risk Interest rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the amount of our interest payments and the value of our fixed-rate debt. Our practice is to use interest rate contracts to manage our exposure to interest rate changes. 14 Table of Contents Our ME&T operations generally use fixed-rate debt as a source of funding. Our objective is to minimize the cost of borrowed funds. Our policy allows us to enter into fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts and forward rate agreements to meet that objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges at inception of the contract, and we designate certain forward rate agreements as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract. Financial Products operations has a match-funding policy that addresses interest rate risk by aligning the interest rate profile (fixed or floating rate and duration) of Cat Financial's debt portfolio with the interest rate profile of our receivables portfolio within predetermined ranges on an ongoing basis. In connection with that policy, we use interest rate derivative instruments to modify the debt structure to match assets within the receivables portfolio. This matched funding reduces the volatility of margins between interest-bearing assets and interest-bearing liabilities, regardless of which direction interest rates move. Our policy allows us to use fixed-to-floating, floating-to-fixed and floating-to-floating interest rate

contracts to meet the match-funding objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges to protect debt against changes in fair value due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We designate most floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against the variability of cash flows due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We have, at certain times, liquidated fixed-to-floating and floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts at both ME&T and Financial Products. We amortize the gains or losses associated with these contracts at the time of liquidation into earnings over the original term of the previously designated hedged item. Commodity Price Risk Commodity price movements create a degree of risk by affecting the price we must pay for certain raw materials. Our policy is to use commodity forward and option contracts to manage the commodity risk and reduce the cost of purchased materials. Our ME&T operations purchase base and precious metals embedded in the components we purchase from suppliers. Our suppliers pass on to us price changes in the commodity portion of the component cost. In addition, we are subject to price changes on energy products such as natural gas and diesel fuel purchased for operational use. Our objective is to minimize volatility in the price of these commodities. Our policy allows us to enter into commodity forward and option contracts to lock in the purchase price of a portion of these commodities within a five-year horizon. All such commodity forward and option contracts are undesignated. 15 Table of Contents The location and fair value of derivative instruments reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position were as follows:

(Millions of dollars) Fair Value September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets 1 Liabilities 2 Assets 1 Liabilities 2 Designated derivatives Foreign exchange contracts USD 411 USD (163) USD 462 USD (152) Interest rate contracts 52 (346) 93 (288) Total USD 463 USD (509) USD 555 USD (440) Undesignated derivatives Foreign exchange contracts USD 32 USD (48) USD 65 USD (47) Commodity contracts 11 (2) 24 (9) Total USD 43 USD (50) USD 89 USD (56) 1 Assets are classified on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as Receivables - trade and other or Long-term receivables - trade and other. 2 Liabilities are classified on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as Accrued expenses or Other liabilities. The total notional amounts of the derivative instruments as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were USD23.4 billion and USD24.3 billion, respectively. The notional amounts of the derivative financial instruments do not represent amounts exchanged by the parties. We calculate the amounts exchanged by the parties by referencing the notional amounts and by other terms of the derivatives, such as foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates or commodity prices. Gains (Losses) on derivative instruments are categorized as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, Fair Value / Undesignated Hedges Cash Flow Hedges Gains (Losses) Recognized on the Gains (Losses) Consolidated Statement of Results of Gains (Losses) Reclassified from AOCI Operations1 Recognized in AOCI 2 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Foreign exchange contracts USD 19 USD (2) USD 10 USD 18 USD 80 USD 289 Interest rate contracts (34) (5) 3 26 14 7 Commodity contracts 14 (42) - - - - Total USD (1) USD (49) USD 13 USD 44 USD 94 USD 296 1 Foreign exchange contract and Commodity contract gains (losses) are included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are included in Interest expense of Financial Products and Interest expense excluding Financial Products. 2 Foreign exchange contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Interest expense of Financial Products. Table of Contents (Millions of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, Fair Value / Undesignated Hedges Cash Flow Hedges Gains (Losses) Recognized on the Gains (Losses) Consolidated Statement of Results of Gains (Losses) Reclassified from AOCI Operations 1 Recognized in AOCI 2 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Foreign exchange contracts USD 22 USD (32) USD 42 USD 195 USD 43 USD 638 Interest rate contracts (95) 12 15 103 41 (2) Commodity contract 2 3 - - - - Total USD (71) USD (17) USD 57 USD 298 USD 84 USD 636 1 Foreign exchange contract and Commodity contract gains (losses) are included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are included in Interest expense of Financial Products and Interest expense excluding Financial Products. 2 Foreign exchange contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Interest expense of Financial Products. The following amounts were recorded on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position related to cumulative basis adjustments for fair value hedges: (Millions of Carrying Value of the Hedged Cumulative Amount of Fair Value Hedging Adjustment Included dollars) Liabilities in the Carrying Value of the Hedged Liabilities September December 30, 2023 31, 2022 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Long-term debt due within one year USD 249 USD - USD (4) USD - Long-term debt due after one year 4,732 4,173 (343) (280) Total USD 4,981 USD 4,173 USD (347) USD (280)

We enter into International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) master netting agreements within ME&T and Financial Products that permit the net settlement of amounts owed under their respective derivative contracts. Under these master netting agreements, net settlement generally permits the company or the counterparty to determine the net amount payable for contracts due on the same date and in the same currency for similar types of derivative transactions. The master netting agreements may also provide for net settlement of all outstanding contracts with a counterparty in the case of an event of default or a termination event. Collateral is typically not required of the counterparties or of our company under the master netting agreements. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, no cash collateral was received or pledged under the master netting agreements. The effect of the net settlement provisions of the master netting agreements on our derivative balances upon an event of default or termination event was as follows: (Millions of dollars) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Gross Amounts Recognized USD 506 USD (559) USD 644 USD (496) Financial Instruments Not Offset (221) 221 (233) 233 Net Amount USD 285 USD (338) USD 411 USD (263) 17 Table of Contents 6. Inventories Inventories (principally using the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method) were comprised of the following: (Millions of dollars) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Raw materials USD 6,798 USD 6,370 Work-in-process 1,650 1,452 Finished goods 8,788 8,138 Supplies 344 310 Total inventories USD 17,580 USD 16,270 7. Intangible assets and goodwill A. Intangible assets Intangible assets were comprised of the following: September 30, 2023 (Millions of dollars) Weighted Gross Amortizable Carrying Accumulated Life (Years) Amount 1 Amortization 1 Net Customer relationships 16 USD 2,224 USD (1,774) USD 450 Intellectual property 14 503 (393) 110 Other 17 117 (73) 44 Total finite-lived intangible assets 15 USD 2,844 USD (2,240) USD 604 December 31, 2022 Weighted Gross Amortizable Carrying Accumulated Life (Years) Amount Amortization Net Customer relationships 16 USD 2,233 USD (1,675) USD 558 Intellectual property 12 1,473 (1,320) 153 Other 16 132 (85) 47 Total finite-lived intangible assets 14 USD 3,838 USD (3,080) USD 758 1 For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, USD1.0 billion of intangible assets were fully amortized and have been removed. Amortization expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was USD44 million and USD174 million, respectively. Amortization expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was USD70 million and USD213 million, respectively. Amortization expense related to intangible assets is expected to be: (Millions of dollars) Remaining Three Months of 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Thereafter USD44 USD174 USD165 USD94 USD31 USD96 B. Goodwill No goodwill was impaired during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 or 2022. 18 Table of Contents The changes in carrying amount of goodwill by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were as follows: (Millions of dollars) December 31, September 30, 2022 Other Adjustments 1 2023 Construction Industries Goodwill USD 287 USD (18) USD 269 Impairments (22) - (22) Net goodwill 265 (18) 247 Resource Industries Goodwill 4,130 5 4,135 Impairments (1,175) - (1,175) Net goodwill 2,955 5 2,960 Energy & Transportation Goodwill 2,947 (2) 2,945 Impairments (925) - (925) Net goodwill 2,022 (2) 2,020 All Other 2 Goodwill 46 (5) 41 Impairments - - - Net goodwill 46 (5) 41 Consolidated total Goodwill 7,410 (20) 7,390 Impairments (2,122) - (2,122) Net goodwill USD 5,288 USD (20) USD 5,268 1 Other adjustments are comprised primarily of foreign currency translation. 2 Includes All Other operating segment (See Note 16). 8. Investments in debt and equity securities We have investments in certain debt and equity securities, which we record at fair value and primarily include in Other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. We classify debt securities primarily as available-for-sale. We include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of available-for-sale debt securities, net of applicable deferred income taxes, in equity (AOCI in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position). We include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of the equity securities in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. We generally determine realized gains and losses on sales of investments using the specific identification method for available-for-sale debt and equity securities and include them in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. The cost basis and fair value of available-for-sale debt securities with unrealized gains and losses included in equity (AOCI in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position) were as follows: 19 Table of Contents Available-for-sale debt securities September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Unrealized Unrealized (Millions of dollars) Pretax Net Pretax Net Cost Gains Fair Cost Gains Fair Basis (Losses) Value Basis (Losses) Value Government debt securities U.S. treasury bonds USD 9 USD - USD 9 USD 9 USD - USD 9 Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds 57 (4) 53 60 (5) 55 Corporate debt securities Corporate bonds and other debt securities 2,823 (93) 2,730 2,561 (95) 2,466 Asset-backed securities 193 (4) 189 187 (5) 182 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency 429 (45) 384 364 (31) 333 Residential 3 (1) 2 3 (1) 2 Commercial 137 (11) 126 127 (10) 117 Total available-for-sale debt securities USD 3,651 USD (158) USD 3,493 USD 3,311 USD (147) USD 3,164 Available-for-sale debt securities in an unrealized loss position: September 30, 2023 Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total (Millions of dollars) Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Value Losses Value Losses Value Losses Government debt securities Other U.S. and non-U.S. USD 19 USD - USD 25 USD 4 USD 44 USD 4 government bonds Corporate debt securities Corporate bonds 1,660 29 972 64 2,632 93

