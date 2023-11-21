Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -14

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2023

Table of Contents SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ? QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023 OR ? TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission File Number: 1-768 CATERPILLAR INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 37-0602744 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (IRS Employer I.D. No.) 5205 N. O'Connor Boulevard, Suite 100, Irving, Texas 75039 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report: N/A Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Symbol Title of each class (s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock (USD1.00 par value) CAT New York Stock Exchange ¹ 5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 New York Stock Exchange in France and Switzerland. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ? No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ? No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ? Accelerated filer ? Non-accelerated filer ? Smaller reporting company ? Emerging growth company ? transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13 (a) of the Exchange Act. ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ? No ? At September 30, 2023, 509,084,743 shares of common stock of the registrant were outstanding. Table of Contents Table of Contents Part I. Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements 3 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 47 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 75 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 75 Part II. Other Information Item 1. Legal Proceedings 76 Item 1A. Risk Factors 76 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities, Use of Proceeds, and Issuer Purchases of Equity 76 Securities Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities * Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures * Item 5. Other Information 76 Item 6. Exhibits 77 * Item omitted because no answer is called for or item is not applicable. 2 Table of Contents Part I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 15,988 USD 14,278 Revenues of Financial Products 822 716 Total sales and revenues 16,810 14,994 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 10,583 10,202 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,624 1,401 Research and development expenses 554 476 Interest expense of Financial Products 280 151 Other operating (income) expenses 320 339 Total operating costs 13,361 12,569 Operating profit 3,449 2,425 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129 109 Other income (expense) 195 242 Consolidated profit before taxes 3,515 2,558 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 734 527 Profit of consolidated companies 2,781 2,031 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 12 9 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,793 2,040 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (1) Profit 1 USD 2,794 USD 2,041 Profit per common share USD 5.48 USD 3.89 Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 5.45 USD 3.87 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 509.8 525.0 - Diluted 2 512.6 527.6 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 2,793 USD 2,040 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): Foreign currency translation: (205) (618) Pension and other postretirement benefits: (3) (1) Derivative financial instruments: (62) (191) Available-for-sale securities: (16) (44) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (286) (854) Comprehensive income 2,507 1,186 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests (1) (1) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders USD 2,508 USD 1,187 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 47,632 USD 40,703 Revenues of Financial Products 2,358 2,127 Total sales and revenues 49,990 42,830 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 31,751 29,736 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,615 4,172

Research and development expenses 1,554 1,413 Interest expense of Financial Products 742 377 Other operating (income) expenses 1,496 908 Total operating costs 40,158 36,606 Operating profit 9,832 6,224 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 385 326 Other income (expense) 354 755 Consolidated profit before taxes 9,801 6,653 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,194 1,423 Profit of consolidated companies 7,607 5,230 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 52 20 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 7,659 5,250 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - (1) Profit 1 USD 7,659 USD 5,251 Profit per common share USD 14.93 USD 9.91 Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 14.85 USD 9.85 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 513.0 530.1 - Diluted 2 515.7 533.2 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 7,659 USD 5,250 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): Foreign currency translation: 260 (1,392) Pension and other postretirement benefits: (8) (3) Derivative financial instruments: (19) (254) Available-for-sale securities: (8) (151) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 225 (1,800) Comprehensive income 7,884 3,450 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests - (1) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders USD 7,884 USD 3,451 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 6 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents USD 6,545 USD 7,004 Receivables - trade and other 9,134 8,856 Receivables - finance 9,608 9,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,138 2,642 Inventories 17,580 16,270 Total current assets 48,005 43,785 Property, plant and equipment - net 12,287 12,028 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,110 1,265 Long-term receivables - finance 11,907 12,013 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,719 2,213 Intangible assets 604 758 Goodwill 5,268 5,288 Other assets 4,891 4,593 Total assets USD 86,791 USD 81,943 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD - USD 3 Financial Products 4,218 5,954 Accounts payable 7,827 8,689 Accrued expenses 4,669 4,080 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,300 2,313 Customer advances 2,333 1,860 Dividends payable - 620 Other current liabilities 3,115 2,690 Long-term debt due within one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,043 120 Financial Products 7,619 5,202 Total current liabilities 33,124 31,531 Long-term debt due after one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,470 9,498 Financial Products 15,789 16,216 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,060 4,203 Other liabilities 4,841 4,604 Total liabilities 66,284 66,052 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 11 and 14) Shareholders' equity Common stock of USD1.00 par value: Authorized shares: 2,000,000,000 Issued shares: (9/30/23 and 12/31/22 - 814,894,624) at paid-in amount 6,698 6,560 Treasury stock: (9/30/23 - 305,809,881 shares; 12/31/22 - 298,549,134 shares) at cost (33,865) (31,748) Profit employed in the business 49,888 43,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,232) (2,457) Noncontrolling interests 18 22 Total shareholders' equity 20,507 15,891 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 86,791 USD 81,943 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Profit Accumulated employed other Common Treasury in the comprehensive Noncontrolling stock stock business income (loss) interests Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance at June 30, 2022 USD 6,464 USD (29,501) USD 41,263 USD (2,499) USD 32 USD 15,759 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 2,041 - (1) 2,040 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (618) - (618) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (1) - (1) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (191) - (191) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (44) - (44) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 75,534 (5) 4 - - - (1) Stock-based compensation expense 55 - - - - 55 Common shares repurchased:

7,575,322 1 - (1,385) - - - (1,385) Other 9 (1) - - - 8 Balance at September 30, 2022 USD 6,523 USD (30,883) USD 43,304 USD (3,353) USD 31 USD 15,622 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Balance at June 30, 2023 USD 6,478 USD (33,391) USD 47,094 USD (1,946) USD 21 USD 18,256 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 2,794 - (1) 2,793 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (205) - (205) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (3) - (3) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (62) - (62) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (16) - (16) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 824,973 - 59 - - - 59 Stock-based compensation expense 60 - - - - 60 Common shares repurchased: 1,883,487 1 - (530) - - - (530) Outstanding authorized accelerated share repurchase 150 - - - - 150 Other 10 (3) - - (2) 5 Balance at September 30, 2023 USD 6,698 USD (33,865) USD 49,888 USD (2,232) USD 18 USD 20,507 1 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 8 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Profit Accumulated employed other Common Treasury in the comprehensive Noncontrolling stock stock business income (loss) interests Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance at December 31, 2021 USD 6,398 USD (27,643) USD 39,282 USD (1,553) USD 32 USD 16,516 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 5,251 - (1) 5,250 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (1,392) - (1,392) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (3) - (3) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (254) - (254) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (151) - (151) Dividends declared 1 - - (1,229) - - (1,229) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 1,529,753 (67) 69 - - - 2 Stock-based compensation expense 162 - - - - 162 Common shares repurchased: 17,007,819 2 - (3,309) - - - (3,309) Other 30 - - - - 30 Balance at September 30, 2022 USD 6,523 USD (30,883) USD 43,304 USD (3,353) USD 31 USD 15,622 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Balance at December 31, 2022 USD 6,560 USD (31,748) USD 43,514 USD (2,457) USD 22 USD 15,891 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 7,659 - - 7,659 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - 260 - 260 Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (8) - (8) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (19) - (19) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (8) - (8) Dividends declared 1 - - (1,285) - - (1,285) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 2,238,728 (71) 108 - - - 37 Stock-based compensation expense 178 - - - - 178 Common shares repurchased: 9,499,655 2 - (2,209) - - - (2,209) Other 31 (16) - - (4) 11 Balance at September 30, 2023 USD 6,698 USD (33,865) USD 49,888 USD (2,232) USD 18 USD 20,507 1 Dividends per share of common stock of USD2.50 and USD2.31 were declared in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 2 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 9 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities: Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 7,659 USD 5,250 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,599 1,661 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (448) (349) Loss on divestiture 572 - Other 205 132 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other (319) 365 Inventories (1,424) (3,088) Accounts payable (532) 786 Accrued expenses 588 70 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits - 15 Customer advances 516 751 Other assets - net 128 57 Other liabilities - net 338 (623) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,882 5,027 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (1,061) (868) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,177) (1,023) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 563 666 Additions to finance receivables (11,082) (9,914) Collections of finance receivables 10,391 9,738 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 40 50 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (67) (44) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14) 1 Proceeds from sale of securities 747 2,080 Investments in securities (3,689) (2,399)

Other - net 32 15 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (5,317) (1,698) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (1,901) (1,820) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 36 2 Common shares repurchased (2,209) (3,309) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months): Financial Products 6,360 5,570 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months): Machinery, Energy & Transportation (99) (20) Financial Products (4,360) (5,269) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (1,726) (1,311) Other - net - (1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,899) (6,158) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (119) (79) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (453) (2,908) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013 9,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period USD 6,560 USD 6,355 Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) 1. A. Nature of operations Information in our financial statements and related commentary are presented in the following categories: Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - We define ME&T as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of our products. Financial Products - We define Financial Products as our finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. B. Basis of presentation In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited financial statements include all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments, necessary for a fair statement of (a) the consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, (b) the consolidated comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, (c) the consolidated financial position at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, (d) the consolidated changes in shareholders' equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and (e) the consolidated cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Interim results are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year. The information included in this Form 10-Q should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto included in our company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Form 10-K). The December 31, 2022 financial position data included herein is derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the 2022 Form 10-K but does not include all disclosures required by U.S. GAAP. Certain amounts for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period financial statement presentation. Cat Financial has end-user customers and dealers that are variable interest entities (VIEs) of which we are not the primary beneficiary. Our maximum exposure to loss from our involvement with these VIEs is limited to the credit risk inherently present in the financial support that we have provided. Credit risk was evaluated and reflected in our financial statements as part of our overall portfolio of finance receivables and related allowance for credit losses. See Note 11 for further discussions on a consolidated VIE. 2. New accounting guidance A. Adoption of new accounting standards Supplier finance programs (ASU 2022-04) - In September 2022, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued guidance to enhance the transparency of supplier finance programs. The new standard requires annual disclosure of the key terms of the program, a description of where in the financial statements amounts outstanding under the program are presented, a rollforward of such amounts, and interim disclosure of amounts outstanding as of the end of each period. The guidance does not affect recognition, measurement, or financial statement presentation of supplier finance programs. The ASU was effective on January 1, 2023, except for the rollforward, which is effective on January 1, 2024. Our adoption of this guidance results in the following disclosures relating to our supplier finance programs and related obligations. 11 Table of Contents We facilitate voluntary supplier finance programs (the "Programs") through participating financial institutions. The Programs are available to a wide range of suppliers and allow them the option to manage their cash flow. We are not a party to the agreements between the participating financial institutions and the suppliers in connection with the Programs. The range of payment terms, typically 60-90 days, we negotiate with our suppliers is consistent, irrespective of whether a supplier participates in the Programs. The amount of obligations outstanding that are confirmed as valid to the participating financial institutions for suppliers who voluntarily participate in the Programs, included in Accounts payable in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, were USD825 million and USD862 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We adopted the following ASUs effective January 1, 2023, none of which had a material impact on our financial statements: ASU Description 2021-08 Business combinations 2022-02 Financial instruments - Credit losses 2022-06 Reference rate reform B. Accounting standards issued but not yet adopted We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We assessed the ASUs and determined that they either were not applicable or were not expected to have a material impact on our financial statements. 3. Sales and revenue contract information Trade receivables represent amounts due from dealers and end users for the sale of our products, and include amounts due from wholesale inventory financing provided by Cat Financial for a dealer's purchase of inventory. We recognize trade receivables from dealers and end users in Receivables - trade and other and Long-term receivables - trade and other in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Trade receivables from dealers and end users were USD7,825 million, USD7,551 million and USD7,267 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Long-term trade receivables from dealers and end users were USD494 million, USD506 million and USD624 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. For certain contracts, we invoice for payment when contractual milestones are achieved. We recognize a contract asset when a sale is recognized before achieving the contractual milestones for invoicing. We reduce the contract asset when we invoice for payment and recognize a corresponding trade receivable. Contract assets are included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract assets were USD212 million, USD247 million and USD187 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We invoice in advance of recognizing the sale of certain products. We recognize advanced customer payments as a contract liability in Customer advances and Other liabilities in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract liabilities were USD2,816 million, USD2,314 million and USD1,557 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We reduce the contract liability when revenue is recognized. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recognized USD197 million and USD1,333 million, respectively, of revenue that was recorded as a contract liability at the beginning of 2023. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, we recognized USD124 million and USD781 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, we have entered into contracts with dealers and end users for which sales have not been recognized as we have not satisfied our performance obligations and transferred control of the products. The dollar amount of unsatisfied performance obligations for contracts with an original duration greater than one year is USD13.2 billion, with about one-half of the amount expected to be completed and revenue recognized in the twelve months following September 30, 2023. We have elected the practical expedient not to disclose unsatisfied

performance obligations with an original contract duration of one year or less. Contracts with an original duration of one year or less are primarily sales to dealers for machinery, engines and replacement parts. See Note 16 for further disaggregated sales and revenues information. 12 Table of Contents 4. Stock-based compensation Accounting for stock-based compensation requires that the cost resulting from all stock-based payments be recognized in the financial statements based on the grant date fair value of the award. Our stock-based compensation consists of stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance-based restricted stock units (PRSUs). We recognized pretax stock-based compensation expense of USD60 million and USD178 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and USD55 million and USD162 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The following table illustrates the type and fair value of the stock-based compensation awards granted during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Weighted-Average Weighted-Average Weighted-Average Weighted-Average Shares Fair Value Per Grant Date Stock Shares Fair Value Per Grant Date Stock Granted Share Price Granted Share Price Stock options 777,275 USD 75.79 USD 253.98 1,029,202 USD 51.69 USD 196.70 RSUs 379,426 USD 253.98 USD 253.98 484,025 USD 196.70 USD 196.70 PRSUs 221,869 USD 253.98 USD 253.98 258,900 USD 196.70 USD 196.70 The following table provides the assumptions used in determining the fair value of the stock-based awards for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively: Grant Year 2023 2022 Weighted-average dividend yield 2.60% 2.60% Weighted-average volatility 31.0% 31.7% Range of volatilities 28.5% - 35.5% 25.3% - 36.8% Range of risk-free interest rates 3.92% - 5.03% 1.03% - 2.00% Weighted-average expected lives 7 years 8 years As of September 30, 2023, the total remaining unrecognized compensation expense related to nonvested stock-based compensation awards was USD167 million, which will be amortized over the weighted-average remaining requisite service periods of approximately 1.8 years. 5. Derivative financial instruments and risk management Our earnings and cash flow are subject to fluctuations due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices. Our Risk Management Policy (policy) allows for the use of derivative financial instruments to prudently manage foreign currency exchange rate, interest rate and commodity price exposures. Our policy specifies that derivatives are not to be used for speculative purposes. Derivatives that we use are primarily foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts, interest rate contracts and commodity forward and option contracts. Our derivative activities are subject to the management, direction and control of our senior financial officers. We present at least annually to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors on our risk management practices, including our use of financial derivative instruments. 13 Table of Contents We recognize all derivatives at their fair value on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. On the date the derivative contract is entered into, we designate the derivative as (1) a hedge of the fair value of a recognized asset or liability (fair value hedge), (2) a hedge of a forecasted transaction or the variability of cash flow (cash flow hedge) or (3) an undesignated instrument. We record in current earnings changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a fair value hedge, along with the gain or loss on the hedged recognized asset or liability that is attributable to the hedged risk. We record in AOCI changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a cash flow hedge, to the extent effective, on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position until we reclassify them to earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings. We report changes in the fair value of undesignated derivative instruments in current earnings. We classify cash flows from designated derivative financial instruments within the same category as the item being hedged on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We include cash flows from undesignated derivative financial instruments in the investing category on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We formally document all relationships between hedging instruments and hedged items, as well as the risk-management objective and strategy for undertaking various hedge transactions. This process includes linking all derivatives that are designated as fair value hedges to specific assets and liabilities on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and linking cash flow hedges to specific forecasted transactions or variability of cash flow. We also formally assess, both at the hedge's inception and on an ongoing basis, whether the designated derivatives that are used in hedging transactions are highly effective in offsetting changes in fair values or cash flow of hedged items. When a derivative is determined not to be highly effective as a hedge or the underlying hedged transaction is no longer probable, we discontinue hedge accounting prospectively, in accordance with the derecognition criteria for hedge accounting. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Risk Foreign currency exchange rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the U.S. dollar value of sales made and costs incurred in foreign currencies. Movements in foreign currency rates also affect our competitive position as these changes may affect business practices and/or pricing strategies of non-U.S.-based competitors. Additionally, we have balance sheet positions denominated in foreign currencies, thereby creating exposure to movements in exchange rates. Our ME&T operations purchase, manufacture and sell products in many locations around the world. As we have a diversified revenue and cost base, we manage our future foreign currency cash flow exposure on a net basis. We use foreign currency forward and option contracts to manage unmatched foreign currency cash inflow and outflow. Our objective is to minimize the risk of exchange rate movements that would reduce the U.S. dollar value of our foreign currency cash flow. Our policy allows for managing anticipated foreign currency cash flow for up to approximately five years. As of September 30, 2023, the maximum term of these outstanding contracts at inception was approximately 60 months. We generally designate as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract any foreign currency forward or option contracts that meet the requirements for hedge accounting and the maturity extends beyond the current quarter-end. We perform designation on a specific exposure basis to support hedge accounting. The remainder of ME&T foreign currency contracts are undesignated. In managing foreign currency risk for our Financial Products operations, our objective is to minimize earnings volatility resulting from conversion and the remeasurement of net foreign currency balance sheet positions and future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our policy allows the use of foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts to offset the risk of currency mismatch between our assets and liabilities and exchange rate risk associated with future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our foreign currency forward and option contracts are primarily undesignated. We designate fixed-to-fixed cross currency contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against movements in exchange rates on foreign currency fixed-rate assets and liabilities. Interest Rate Risk Interest rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the amount of our interest payments and the value of our fixed-rate debt. Our practice is to use interest rate contracts to manage our exposure to interest rate changes. 14 Table of Contents Our ME&T operations generally use fixed-rate debt as a source of funding. Our objective is to minimize the cost of borrowed funds. Our policy allows us to enter into fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts and forward rate agreements to meet that objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges at inception of the contract, and we designate certain forward rate agreements as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract. Financial Products operations has a match-funding policy that addresses interest rate risk by aligning the interest rate profile (fixed or floating rate and duration) of Cat Financial's debt portfolio with the interest rate profile of our receivables portfolio within predetermined ranges on an ongoing basis. In connection with that policy, we use interest rate derivative instruments to modify the debt structure to match assets within the receivables portfolio. This matched funding reduces the volatility of margins between interest-bearing assets and interest-bearing liabilities, regardless of which direction interest rates move. Our policy allows us to use fixed-to-floating, floating-to-fixed and floating-to-floating interest rate

contracts to meet the match-funding objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges to protect debt against changes in fair value due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We designate most floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against the variability of cash flows due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We have, at certain times, liquidated fixed-to-floating and floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts at both ME&T and Financial Products. We amortize the gains or losses associated with these contracts at the time of liquidation into earnings over the original term of the previously designated hedged item. Commodity Price Risk Commodity price movements create a degree of risk by affecting the price we must pay for certain raw materials. Our policy is to use commodity forward and option contracts to manage the commodity risk and reduce the cost of purchased materials. Our ME&T operations purchase base and precious metals embedded in the components we purchase from suppliers. Our suppliers pass on to us price changes in the commodity portion of the component cost. In addition, we are subject to price changes on energy products such as natural gas and diesel fuel purchased for operational use. Our objective is to minimize volatility in the price of these commodities. Our policy allows us to enter into commodity forward and option contracts to lock in the purchase price of a portion of these commodities within a five-year horizon. All such commodity forward and option contracts are undesignated. 15 Table of Contents The location and fair value of derivative instruments reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position were as follows:

(Millions of dollars) Fair Value September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets 1 Liabilities 2 Assets 1 Liabilities 2 Designated derivatives Foreign exchange contracts USD 411 USD (163) USD 462 USD (152) Interest rate contracts 52 (346) 93 (288) Total USD 463 USD (509) USD 555 USD (440) Undesignated derivatives Foreign exchange contracts USD 32 USD (48) USD 65 USD (47) Commodity contracts 11 (2) 24 (9) Total USD 43 USD (50) USD 89 USD (56) 1 Assets are classified on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as Receivables - trade and other or Long-term receivables - trade and other. 2 Liabilities are classified on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as Accrued expenses or Other liabilities. The total notional amounts of the derivative instruments as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were USD23.4 billion and USD24.3 billion, respectively. The notional amounts of the derivative financial instruments do not represent amounts exchanged by the parties. We calculate the amounts exchanged by the parties by referencing the notional amounts and by other terms of the derivatives, such as foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates or commodity prices. Gains (Losses) on derivative instruments are categorized as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, Fair Value / Undesignated Hedges Cash Flow Hedges Gains (Losses) Recognized on the Gains (Losses) Consolidated Statement of Results of Gains (Losses) Reclassified from AOCI Operations1 Recognized in AOCI 2 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Foreign exchange contracts USD 19 USD (2) USD 10 USD 18 USD 80 USD 289 Interest rate contracts (34) (5) 3 26 14 7 Commodity contracts 14 (42) - - - - Total USD (1) USD (49) USD 13 USD 44 USD 94 USD 296 1 Foreign exchange contract and Commodity contract gains (losses) are included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are included in Interest expense of Financial Products and Interest expense excluding Financial Products. 2 Foreign exchange contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Interest expense of Financial Products. Table of Contents (Millions of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, Fair Value / Undesignated Hedges Cash Flow Hedges Gains (Losses) Recognized on the Gains (Losses) Consolidated Statement of Results of Gains (Losses) Reclassified from AOCI Operations 1 Recognized in AOCI 2 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Foreign exchange contracts USD 22 USD (32) USD 42 USD 195 USD 43 USD 638 Interest rate contracts (95) 12 15 103 41 (2) Commodity contract 2 3 - - - - Total USD (71) USD (17) USD 57 USD 298 USD 84 USD 636 1 Foreign exchange contract and Commodity contract gains (losses) are included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are included in Interest expense of Financial Products and Interest expense excluding Financial Products. 2 Foreign exchange contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Interest expense of Financial Products. The following amounts were recorded on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position related to cumulative basis adjustments for fair value hedges: (Millions of Carrying Value of the Hedged Cumulative Amount of Fair Value Hedging Adjustment Included dollars) Liabilities in the Carrying Value of the Hedged Liabilities September December 30, 2023 31, 2022 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Long-term debt due within one year USD 249 USD - USD (4) USD - Long-term debt due after one year 4,732 4,173 (343) (280) Total USD 4,981 USD 4,173 USD (347) USD (280)

We enter into International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) master netting agreements within ME&T and Financial Products that permit the net settlement of amounts owed under their respective derivative contracts. Under these master netting agreements, net settlement generally permits the company or the counterparty to determine the net amount payable for contracts due on the same date and in the same currency for similar types of derivative transactions. The master netting agreements may also provide for net settlement of all outstanding contracts with a counterparty in the case of an event of default or a termination event. Collateral is typically not required of the counterparties or of our company under the master netting agreements. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, no cash collateral was received or pledged under the master netting agreements. The effect of the net settlement provisions of the master netting agreements on our derivative balances upon an event of default or termination event was as follows: (Millions of dollars) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Gross Amounts Recognized USD 506 USD (559) USD 644 USD (496) Financial Instruments Not Offset (221) 221 (233) 233 Net Amount USD 285 USD (338) USD 411 USD (263) 17 Table of Contents 6. Inventories Inventories (principally using the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method) were comprised of the following: (Millions of dollars) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Raw materials USD 6,798 USD 6,370 Work-in-process 1,650 1,452 Finished goods 8,788 8,138 Supplies 344 310 Total inventories USD 17,580 USD 16,270 7. Intangible assets and goodwill A. Intangible assets Intangible assets were comprised of the following: September 30, 2023 (Millions of dollars) Weighted Gross Amortizable Carrying Accumulated Life (Years) Amount 1 Amortization 1 Net Customer relationships 16 USD 2,224 USD (1,774) USD 450 Intellectual property 14 503 (393) 110 Other 17 117 (73) 44 Total finite-lived intangible assets 15 USD 2,844 USD (2,240) USD 604 December 31, 2022 Weighted Gross Amortizable Carrying Accumulated Life (Years) Amount Amortization Net Customer relationships 16 USD 2,233 USD (1,675) USD 558 Intellectual property 12 1,473 (1,320) 153 Other 16 132 (85) 47 Total finite-lived intangible assets 14 USD 3,838 USD (3,080) USD 758 1 For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, USD1.0 billion of intangible assets were fully amortized and have been removed. Amortization expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was USD44 million and USD174 million, respectively. Amortization expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was USD70 million and USD213 million, respectively. Amortization expense related to intangible assets is expected to be: (Millions of dollars) Remaining Three Months of 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Thereafter USD44 USD174 USD165 USD94 USD31 USD96 B. Goodwill No goodwill was impaired during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 or 2022. 18 Table of Contents The changes in carrying amount of goodwill by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were as follows: (Millions of dollars) December 31, September 30, 2022 Other Adjustments 1 2023 Construction Industries Goodwill USD 287 USD (18) USD 269 Impairments (22) - (22) Net goodwill 265 (18) 247 Resource Industries Goodwill 4,130 5 4,135 Impairments (1,175) - (1,175) Net goodwill 2,955 5 2,960 Energy & Transportation Goodwill 2,947 (2) 2,945 Impairments (925) - (925) Net goodwill 2,022 (2) 2,020 All Other 2 Goodwill 46 (5) 41 Impairments - - - Net goodwill 46 (5) 41 Consolidated total Goodwill 7,410 (20) 7,390 Impairments (2,122) - (2,122) Net goodwill USD 5,288 USD (20) USD 5,268 1 Other adjustments are comprised primarily of foreign currency translation. 2 Includes All Other operating segment (See Note 16). 8. Investments in debt and equity securities We have investments in certain debt and equity securities, which we record at fair value and primarily include in Other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. We classify debt securities primarily as available-for-sale. We include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of available-for-sale debt securities, net of applicable deferred income taxes, in equity (AOCI in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position). We include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of the equity securities in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. We generally determine realized gains and losses on sales of investments using the specific identification method for available-for-sale debt and equity securities and include them in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. The cost basis and fair value of available-for-sale debt securities with unrealized gains and losses included in equity (AOCI in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position) were as follows: 19 Table of Contents Available-for-sale debt securities September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Unrealized Unrealized (Millions of dollars) Pretax Net Pretax Net Cost Gains Fair Cost Gains Fair Basis (Losses) Value Basis (Losses) Value Government debt securities U.S. treasury bonds USD 9 USD - USD 9 USD 9 USD - USD 9 Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds 57 (4) 53 60 (5) 55 Corporate debt securities Corporate bonds and other debt securities 2,823 (93) 2,730 2,561 (95) 2,466 Asset-backed securities 193 (4) 189 187 (5) 182 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency 429 (45) 384 364 (31) 333 Residential 3 (1) 2 3 (1) 2 Commercial 137 (11) 126 127 (10) 117 Total available-for-sale debt securities USD 3,651 USD (158) USD 3,493 USD 3,311 USD (147) USD 3,164 Available-for-sale debt securities in an unrealized loss position: September 30, 2023 Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total (Millions of dollars) Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Value Losses Value Losses Value Losses Government debt securities Other U.S. and non-U.S. USD 19 USD - USD 25 USD 4 USD 44 USD 4 government bonds Corporate debt securities Corporate bonds 1,660 29 972 64 2,632 93

Asset-backed securities 35 - 88 4 123 4 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency 102 4 281 41 383 45 Residential - - 2 1 2 1 Commercial 18 1 108 10 126 11 Total USD 1,834 USD 34 USD 1,476 USD 124 USD 3,310 USD 158 December 31, 2022 Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total (Millions of dollars) Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Value Losses Value Losses Value Losses Government debt securities Other U.S. and non-U.S. USD 19 USD 1 USD 20 USD 4 USD 39 USD 5 government bonds Corporate debt securities Corporate bonds 1,815 46 357 50 2,172 96 Asset-backed securities 75 2 55 3 130 5 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency 229 16 98 15 327 31 Residential 2 - 1 1 3 1 Commercial 63 5 54 5 117 10 Total USD 2,203 USD 70 USD 585 USD 78 USD 2,788 USD 148 1 Indicates the length of time that individual securities have been in a continuous unrealized loss position. Table of Contents The unrealized losses on our investments in government debt securities, corporate debt securities, and mortgage-backed debt securities relate to changes in underlying interest rates and credit spreads since time of purchase. We do not intend to sell the investments, and it is not likely that we will be required to sell the investments before recovery of their respective amortized cost basis. In addition, we did not expect credit-related losses on these investments as of September 30, 2023. The cost basis and fair value of available-for-sale debt securities at September 30, 2023, by contractual maturity, are shown below. Expected maturities will differ from contractual maturities because borrowers may have the right to prepay and creditors may have the right to call obligations. September 30, 2023 (Millions of dollars) Cost Basis Fair Value Due in one year or less USD 940 USD 929 Due after one year through five years 1,812 1,737 Due after five years through ten years 262 248 Due after ten years 68 67 U.S. governmental agency mortgage-backed securities 429 384 Residential mortgage-backed securities 3 2 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 137 126 Total debt securities - available-for-sale USD 3,651 USD 3,493 Sales of available-for-sale debt securities: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Proceeds from the sale of available-for-sale securities USD 271 USD 204 USD 710 USD 474 Gross gains from the sale of available-for-sale securities - - - 1 Gross losses from the sale of available-for-sale securities 1 - 1 1 securities as of September 30, 2023. We did not have any investments classified as held-to-maturity debt securities as of December 31, 2022. All these investments mature within one year and we include them in Prepaid expenses and other current assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. We record held-to-maturity debt securities at amortized cost, which approximates fair value. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the net unrealized gains (losses) for equity securities held at September 30, 2023 and 2022 were USD(11) million and USD(12) million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the net unrealized gains (losses) for equity securities held at September 30, 2023 and 2022 were USD(25) million and USD(97) million, respectively. Table of Contents 9. Postretirement benefits A. Pension and postretirement benefit costs Other U.S. Pension Non-U.S. Pension Postretirement Benefits Benefits Benefits September 30, September 30, September 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 For the three months ended: Components of net periodic benefit cost: Service cost USD - USD - USD 10 USD 15 USD 16 USD 24 Interest cost 164 100 30 17 36 20 Expected return on plan assets (173) (167) (40) (33) (2) (3) Amortization of prior service cost (credit) - - - - (3) (1) Net periodic benefit cost (benefit) 1 USD (9) USD (67) USD - USD (1) USD 47 USD 40 For the nine months ended: Components of net periodic benefit cost: Service cost USD - USD - USD 30 USD 40 USD 50 USD 74 Interest cost 492 301 91 53 108 60 Expected return on plan assets (517) (502) (120) (100) (8) (9) Amortization of prior service cost (credit) - - - - (9) (4) Net periodic benefit cost (benefit) 1 USD (25) USD (201) USD 1 USD (7) USD 141 USD 121 Operations. All other components are included in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. We made USD56 million and USD320 million of contributions to our pension and other postretirement plans during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. We currently anticipate full-year 2023 contributions of approximately USD372 million. B. Defined contribution benefit costs Total company costs related to our defined contribution plans, which are included in Operating Costs in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations, were as follows: Nine Months Ended September Three Months Ended September 30, 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. Plans USD 120 USD 87 USD 405 USD 236 Non-U.S. Plans 27 29 85 85 USD 147 USD 116 USD 490 USD 321 The increase in the U.S. defined contribution benefit costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to the fair value adjustments related to our non-qualified deferred compensation plans. 22 Table of Contents 10. Leases Revenues from finance and operating leases, primarily included in Revenues of Financial Products on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations, were as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Finance lease revenue USD 106 USD 105 USD 315 USD 326 Operating lease revenue 286 270 836 819 Total USD 392 USD 375 USD 1,151 USD 1,145

11. Guarantees and product warranty Caterpillar dealer performance guarantees Dealer performance guarantees mainly consists of an indemnity to a third-party insurance company for potential losses related to performance bonds issued on behalf of Caterpillar dealers. The bonds have varying terms and are issued to insure governmental agencies against nonperformance by certain dealers. The guarantees began to expire during the third quarter of 2023. No payments were made under the guarantees. We have dealer performance guarantees and third-party performance guarantees that do not limit potential payment to end users related to indemnities and other commercial contractual obligations. In addition, we have entered into contracts involving industry standard indemnifications that do not limit potential payment. For these unlimited guarantees, we are unable to estimate a maximum potential amount of future payments that could result from claims made. No significant loss has been experienced or is anticipated under any of these guarantees. At September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the related recorded liability was USD4 million and USD2 million, respectively. The maximum potential amount of future payments that we can estimate (undiscounted and without reduction for any amounts that may possibly be recovered under recourse or collateralized provisions) and we could be required to make under the guarantees was as follows: (Millions of dollars) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Caterpillar dealer performance guarantees USD 42 USD 188 Other guarantees 341 323 Total guarantees USD 383 USD 511 Cat Financial provides guarantees to purchase certain loans of Caterpillar dealers from a special-purpose corporation (SPC) that qualifies as a variable interest entity. The purpose of the SPC is to provide short-term working capital loans to Caterpillar dealers. This SPC issues commercial paper and uses the proceeds to fund its loan program. Cat Financial receives a fee for providing this guarantee. Cat Financial is the primary beneficiary of the SPC as its guarantees result in Cat Financial having both the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the SPC's economic performance and the obligation to absorb losses, and therefore Cat Financial has consolidated the financial statements of the SPC. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the SPC's assets of USD1.54 billion and USD971 million, respectively, were primarily comprised of loans to dealers, and the SPC's liabilities of USD1.54 billion and USD970 million, respectively, were primarily comprised of commercial paper. The assets of the SPC are not available to pay Cat Financial's creditors. Cat Financial may be obligated to perform under the guarantee if the SPC experiences losses. No loss has been experienced or is anticipated under this loan purchase agreement. We determine our product warranty liability by applying historical claim rate experience to the current field population and dealer inventory. Generally, we base historical claim rates on actual warranty experience for each product by 23 Table of Contents machine model/engine size by customer or dealer location (inside or outside North America). We develop specific rates for each product shipment month and update them monthly based on actual warranty claim experience. The reconciliation of the change in our product warranty liability balances for the nine months ended September 30 was as follows: First Nine Months (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 Warranty liability, beginning of period USD 1,761 USD 1,689 Reduction in liability (payments) (617) (589) Increase in liability (new warranties) 724 562 Warranty liability, end of period USD 1,868 USD 1,662 12. Profit per share Computations of profit per share: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September 30, 30, (Dollars in millions except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit for the period (A) 1 USD 2,794 USD 2,041 USD 7,659 USD 5,251 Determination of shares (in millions): Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (B) 509.8 525.0 513.0 530.1 Shares issuable on exercise of stock awards, net of shares assumed to be purchased out of proceeds at average market price 2.8 2.6 2.7 3.1 Average common shares outstanding for fully diluted computation (C) 2 512.6 527.6 515.7 533.2 Profit per share of common stock: Assuming no dilution (A/B) USD 5.48 USD 3.89 USD 14.93 USD 9.91 Assuming full dilution (A/C) 2 USD 5.45 USD 3.87 USD 14.85 USD 9.85 Shares outstanding as of September 30, (in millions) 509.1 520.4 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, we excluded 0.8 million and 2.1 million of outstanding stock options, respectively, from the computation of diluted earnings per share because the effect would have been antidilutive. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we repurchased 1.9 million and 9.5 million shares of Caterpillar common stock, respectively, at an aggregate cost of USD0.5 billion and USD2.2 billion, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, we repurchased 7.6 million and 17.0 million shares of Caterpillar common stock, respectively, at an aggregate cost of USD1.4 billion and USD3.3 billion, respectively. We made these purchases through the combination of accelerated stock repurchase agreements with a third-party financial institution and open market transactions in 2023 and 2022. 13. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) We present comprehensive income and its components in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. Changes in the balances for each component of AOCI were as follows: 24 Table of Contents Three Months Ended September Nine Months Ended September 30, 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Foreign currency translation: Beginning balance USD (1,863) USD (2,282) USD (2,328) USD (1,508) Gains (losses) on foreign currency translation (194) (592) (235) (1,328) Less: Tax provision /(benefit) 10 26 (2) 64 Net gains (losses) on foreign currency translation (204) (618) (233) (1,392) (Gains) losses reclassified to earnings (1) - 493 - Less: Tax provision /(benefit) - - - - Net (gains) losses reclassified to earnings (1) - 493 - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (205) (618) 260 (1,392) Ending balance USD (2,068) USD (2,900) USD (2,068) USD (2,900) Pension and other postretirement benefits Beginning balance USD (44) USD (64) USD (39) USD (62) Current year prior service credit (cost) - - - - Less: Tax provision /(benefit) - - - - Net current year prior service credit (cost) - - - - Amortization of prior service (credit) cost (3) (1) (9) (4) Less: Tax provision /(benefit) - - (1) (1) Net amortization of prior service (credit) cost (3) (1) (8) (3) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (3) (1) (8) (3) Ending balance USD (47) USD (65) USD (47) USD (65) Derivative financial instruments Beginning balance USD 71 USD (66) USD 28 USD (3) Gains (losses) deferred 13 44 57 298 Less: Tax provision /(benefit) 5 35 14 71 Net gains (losses) deferred 8 9 43 227 (Gains) losses reclassified to earnings (94) (296) (84) (636) Less: Tax provision /(benefit) (24) (96) (22) (155)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to earnings (70) (200) (62) (481) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (62) (191) (19) (254) Ending balance USD 9 USD (257) USD 9 USD (257) Available-for-sale securities Beginning balance USD (110) USD (87) USD (118) USD 20 Gains (losses) deferred (22) (55) (12) (188) Less: Tax provision /(benefit) (5) (11) (3) (37) Net gains (losses) deferred (17) (44) (9) (151) (Gains) losses reclassified to earnings 1 - 1 - Less: Tax provision /(benefit) - - - - Net (gains) losses reclassified to earnings 1 - 1 - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (16) (44) (8) (151) Ending balance USD (126) USD (131) USD (126) USD (131) Total AOCI Ending Balance at September 30 USD (2,232) USD (3,353) USD (2,232) USD (3,353) 25 Table of Contents 14. Environmental and legal matters The Company is regulated by federal, state and international environmental laws governing its use, transport and disposal of substances and control of emissions. In addition to governing our manufacturing and other operations, these laws often impact the development of our products, including, but not limited to, required compliance with air emissions standards applicable to internal combustion engines. We have made, and will continue to make, significant research and development and capital expenditures to comply with these emissions standards. We are engaged in remedial activities at a number of locations, often with other companies, pursuant to federal and state laws. When it is probable we will pay remedial costs at a site, and those costs can be reasonably estimated, we accrue the investigation, remediation, and operating and maintenance costs against our earnings. We accrue costs based on consideration of currently available data and information with respect to each individual site, including available technologies, current applicable laws and regulations, and prior remediation experience. Where no amount within a range of estimates is more likely, we accrue the minimum. Where multiple potentially responsible parties are involved, we consider our proportionate share of the probable costs. In formulating the estimate of probable costs, we do not consider amounts expected to be recovered from insurance companies or others. We reassess these accrued amounts on a quarterly basis. The amount recorded for environmental remediation is not material and is included in Accrued expenses. We believe there is no more than a remote chance that a material amount for remedial activities at any individual site, or at all the sites in the aggregate, will be required. In addition, we are involved in other unresolved legal actions that arise in the normal course of business. The most prevalent of these unresolved actions involve disputes related to product design, manufacture and performance liability (including claimed asbestos exposure), contracts, employment issues, environmental matters, intellectual property rights, taxes (other than income taxes) and securities laws. The aggregate range of reasonably possible losses in excess of accrued liabilities, if any, associated with these unresolved legal actions is not material. In some cases, we cannot reasonably estimate a range of loss because there is insufficient information regarding the matter. However, we believe there is no more than a remote chance that any liability arising from these matters would be material. Although it is not possible to predict with certainty the outcome of these unresolved legal actions, we believe that these actions will not individually or in the aggregate have a material adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity. 15. Income taxes The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 22.4 percent compared to 21.4 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 20.9 percent compared to 20.6 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 22.5 percent, compared with 23 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2022 was 23.2 percent. The 2023 estimated annual tax rate excludes the impact of the nondeductible loss of USD586 million related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of USD88 million due to a change in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets. In addition, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of USD54 million for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense, compared with a USD18 million benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company also recorded discrete benefits of USD90 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years. 26 Table of Contents 16. Segment information A. Basis for segment information Our Executive Office is comprised of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), four Group Presidents, a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a Chief Legal Officer and a Chief Human Resources Officer. The Group Presidents and CFO are accountable for a related set of end-to-end businesses that they manage. The Chief Legal Officer leads the Law, Security and Public Policy Division. The Chief Human Resources Officer leads the Human Resources Organization. The CEO allocates resources and manages performance at the Group President/CFO level. As such, the CEO serves as our Chief Operating Decision Maker, and operating segments are primarily based on the Group President/CFO reporting structure. Three of our operating segments, Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation are led by Group Presidents. One operating segment, Financial Products, is led by the CFO who also has responsibility for Corporate Services. Corporate Services is a cost center primarily responsible for the performance of certain support functions globally and to provide centralized services; it does not meet the definition of an operating segment. One Group President leads one smaller operating segment that is included in the All Other operating segment. The Law, Security and Public Policy Division and the Human Resources Organization are cost centers and do not meet the definition of an operating segment. B. Description of segments We have five operating segments, of which four are reportable segments. Following is a brief description of our reportable segments and the business activities included in the All Other operating segment: Construction Industries: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product portfolio includes asphalt pavers; backhoe loaders; cold planers; compactors; compact track loaders; forestry machines; material handlers; motor graders; pipelayers; road reclaimers; skid steer loaders; telehandlers; track-type loaders; track-type tractors (small, medium); track excavators (mini, small, medium, large); wheel excavators; wheel loaders (compact, small, medium); and related parts and work tools. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. Resource Industries: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining, heavy construction and quarry and aggregates. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product portfolio includes large track-type tractors; large mining trucks; hard rock vehicles; electric rope shovels; draglines; hydraulic shovels; rotary drills; large wheel loaders; off-highway trucks; articulated trucks; wheel tractor scrapers; wheel dozers; landfill compactors; soil compactors; select work tools; machinery components; electronics and control systems and related parts. In addition to equipment, Resource Industries also develops and sells technology products and services to provide customers fleet management, equipment management analytics, autonomous machine capabilities, safety services and mining performance solutions. Resource Industries also manages areas that provide services to other parts of the company, including strategic procurement, lean center of excellence, integrated manufacturing, research and development for hydraulic systems, automation, electronics and software for Cat machines and engines. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. 27 Table of Contents Energy & Transportation: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines, turbines, diesel-electric locomotives and related services across industries serving Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Industrial and Transportation applications, including marine- and rail-related businesses.

Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management, development and testing, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product and services portfolio includes turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and turbine-related services; reciprocating engine-powered generator sets; integrated systems and solutions used in the electric power generation industry; reciprocating engines, drivetrain and integrated systems and solutions for the marine and oil and gas industries; reciprocating engines, drivetrain and integrated systems and solutions supplied to the industrial industry as well as Cat machinery; electrified powertrain and zero-emission power sources and service solutions development; and diesel-electric locomotives and components and other rail-related products and services, including remanufacturing and leasing. Responsibilities also include the remanufacturing of Caterpillar reciprocating engines and components and remanufacturing services for other companies; and product support of on-highway vocational trucks for North America. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. Financial Products Segment: Provides financing alternatives to customers and dealers around the world for Caterpillar products and services, as well as financing for power generation facilities that, in most cases, incorporate Caterpillar products. Financing plans include operating and finance leases, revolving charge accounts, installment sale contracts, repair/rebuild financing, working capital loans and wholesale financing plans. The segment also provides insurance and risk management products and services that help customers and dealers manage their business risk. Insurance and risk management products offered include physical damage insurance, inventory protection plans, extended service coverage and maintenance plans for machines and engines, and dealer property and casualty insurance. The various forms of financing, insurance and risk management products offered to customers and dealers help support the purchase and lease of Caterpillar equipment. The segment also earns revenues from ME&T, but the related costs are not allocated to operating segments. Financial Products' segment profit is determined on a pretax basis and includes other income/expense items. All Other operating segment: Primarily includes activities such as: business strategy; product management and development; manufacturing and sourcing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground-engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, rubber sealing and connecting components primarily for Cat® products; parts distribution; integrated logistics solutions; distribution services responsible for dealer development and administration, including a wholly owned dealer in Japan; dealer portfolio management and ensuring the most efficient and effective distribution of machines, engines and parts; brand management and marketing strategy; and digital investments for new customer and dealer solutions that integrate data analytics with state-of-the-art digital technologies while transforming the buying experience. Results for the All Other operating segment are included as a reconciling item between reportable segments and consolidated external reporting. C. Segment measurement and reconciliations There are several methodology differences between our segment reporting and our external reporting. The following is a list of the more significant methodology differences: .ME&T segment net assets generally include inventories, receivables, property, plant and equipment, goodwill, intangibles, accounts payable and customer advances. We generally manage at the corporate level liabilities other than accounts payable and customer advances, and we do not include these in segment operations. Financial Products Segment assets generally include all categories of assets. .We value segment inventories and cost of sales using a current cost methodology. .We amortize goodwill allocated to segments using a fixed amount based on a 20-year useful life. This methodology difference only impacts segment assets. We do not include goodwill amortization expense in segment profit. In addition, we have allocated to segments only a portion of goodwill for certain acquisitions made in 2011 or later. .We generally manage currency exposures for ME&T at the corporate level and do not include in segment profit the effects of changes in exchange rates on results of operations within the year. We report the net difference created in the translation of revenues and costs between exchange rates used for U.S. GAAP reporting and exchange rates used for segment reporting as a methodology difference. .We do not include stock-based compensation expense in segment profit. 28 Table of Contents .Postretirement benefit expenses are split; segments are generally responsible for service costs, with the remaining elements of net periodic benefit cost included as a methodology difference. .We determine ME&T segment profit on a pretax basis and exclude interest expense and most other income/expense items. We determine Financial Products Segment profit on a pretax basis and include other income/expense items. Reconciling items are created based on accounting differences between segment reporting and our consolidated external reporting. Please refer to pages 30 to 33 for financial information regarding significant reconciling items. Most of our reconciling items are self-explanatory given the above explanations. For the reconciliation of profit, we have grouped the reconciling items as follows: .Corporate costs: These costs are related to corporate requirements primarily for compliance and legal functions for the benefit of the entire organization. .Restructuring costs: May include costs for employee separation, long-lived asset impairments, contract terminations and divestiture impacts. These costs are included in Other operating (income) expenses except for defined-benefit plan curtailment losses and special termination benefits, which are included in Other income (expense). Restructuring costs also include other exit-related costs, which may consist of accelerated depreciation, inventory write-downs, building demolition, equipment relocation and project management costs and LIFO inventory decrement benefits from inventory liquidations at closed facilities, all of which are primarily included in Cost of goods sold. See Note 20 for more information. .Methodology differences: See previous discussion of significant accounting differences between segment reporting and consolidated external reporting. .Timing: Timing differences in the recognition of costs between segment reporting and consolidated external reporting. For example, we report certain costs on the cash basis for segment reporting and the accrual basis for consolidated external reporting. 29 Table of Contents For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, sales and revenues by geographic region reconciled to consolidated sales and revenues were as follows:

Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region External Intersegment Total Sales (Millions of dollars) North Latin Asia/ Sales and Sales and and America America EAME Pacific Revenues Revenues Revenues Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Construction Industries USD 4,078 USD 555 USD 1,351 USD 997 USD 6,981 USD 18 USD 6,999 Resource Industries 1,366 499 508 886 3,259 92 3,351 Energy & Transportation 2,966 460 1,428 901 5,755 1,104 6,859 Financial Products Segment 627 110 132 110 979 1 - 979 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments 9,037 1,624 3,419 2,894 16,974 1,214 18,188 All Other operating segment 16 (1) 5 10 30 76 106 Corporate Items and Eliminations (126) (20) (22) (26) (194) (1,290) (1,484) Total Sales and Revenues USD 8,927 USD 1,603 USD 3,402 USD 2,878 USD 16,810 USD - USD 16,810 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Construction Industries USD 3,106 USD 799 USD 1,247 USD 1,084 USD 6,236 USD 40 USD 6,276 Resource Industries 1,122 472 526 893 3,013 74 3,087 Energy & Transportation 2,422 468 1,280 827 4,997 1,189 6,186 Financial Products Segment 522 90 100 107 819 1 - 819 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments 7,172 1,829 3,153 2,911 15,065 1,303 16,368 All Other operating segment 16 - 4 15 35 68 103 Corporate Items and Eliminations (53) (20) (12) (21) (106) (1,371) (1,477) Total Sales and

Revenues USD 7,135 USD 1,809 USD 3,145 USD 2,905 USD 14,994 USD - USD 14,994 operating segment of USD181 million and USD124 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 30 Table of Contents Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region External Intersegment Total Sales (Millions of dollars) North Latin Asia/ Sales and Sales and and America America EAME Pacific Revenues Revenues Revenues Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Construction Industries USD 11,654 USD 1,720 USD 4,125 USD 3,307 USD 20,806 USD 93 USD 20,899 Resource Industries 4,016 1,511 1,624 2,940 10,091 250 10,341 Energy & Transportation 8,658 1,299 4,291 2,519 16,767 3,565 20,332 Financial Products Segment 1,795 316 364 329 2,804 1 - 2,804 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments 26,123 4,846 10,404 9,095 50,468 3,908 54,376 All Other operating segment 50 (1) 13 37 99 234 333 Corporate Items and Eliminations (374) (61) (64) (78) (577) (4,142) (4,719) Total Sales and Revenues USD 25,799 USD 4,784 USD 10,353 USD 9,054 USD 49,990 USD - USD 49,990 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Construction Industries USD 8,832 USD 2,061 USD 3,726 USD 3,694 USD 18,313 USD 111 USD 18,424 Resource Industries 3,167 1,337 1,609 2,554 8,667 211 8,878 Energy & Transportation 6,637 1,160 3,679 2,193 13,669 3,260 16,929 Financial Products Segment 1,530 250 293 327 2,400 1 - 2,400 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments 20,166 4,808 9,307 8,768 43,049 3,582 46,631 All Other operating segment 52 - 14 46 112 227 339 Corporate Items and Eliminations (175) (59) (33) (64) (331) (3,809) (4,140) Total Sales and Revenues USD 20,043 USD 4,749 USD 9,288 USD 8,750 USD 42,830 USD - USD 42,830 1 Includes revenues from Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy & Transportation and All Other operating segment of USD515 million and USD332 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. end user application were as follows: Energy & Transportation External Sales Nine Months Ended September Three Months Ended September 30, 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Oil and gas USD 1,667 USD 1,323 USD 4,741 USD 3,503 Power generation 1,598 1,320 4,527 3,518 Industrial 1,220 1,158 3,793 3,295 Transportation 1,270 1,196 3,706 3,353 Energy & Transportation External Sales USD 5,755 USD 4,997 USD 16,767 USD 13,669 31 Table of Contents Reconciliation of Consolidated profit before taxes: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September Nine Months Ended September 30, 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit from reportable segments: Construction Industries USD 1,847 USD 1,209 USD 5,440 USD 3,255 Resource Industries 730 506 2,234 1,222 Energy & Transportation 1,181 935 3,507 2,132 Financial Products Segment 203 220 675 675 Total profit from reportable segments 3,961 2,870 11,856 7,284 Profit from All Other operating segment 21 8 42 42 Cost centers 10 (37) 53 1 Corporate costs (265) (168) (714) (670) Timing 22 (84) (89) (129) Restructuring costs (46) (49) (688) (90) Methodology differences: Inventory/cost of sales (2) 138 137 407 Postretirement benefit expense (13) 82 (84) 293 Stock-based compensation expense (60) (55) (178) (162) Financing costs (13) (75) (115) (269) Currency 78 53 106 315 Other income/expense methodology differences (164) (109) (468) (287) Other methodology differences (14) (16) (57) (82) Total consolidated profit before taxes USD 3,515 USD 2,558 USD 9,801 USD 6,653 Reconciliation of Assets: (Millions of dollars) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets from reportable segments: Construction Industries USD 5,407 USD 5,168 Resource Industries 5,831 5,775 Energy & Transportation 10,373 9,455 Financial Products Segment 34,953 34,269 Total assets from reportable segments 56,564 54,667 Assets from All Other operating segment 1,855 1,828 Items not included in segment assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5,874 6,042 Deferred income taxes 2,601 2,098 Goodwill and intangible assets 4,413 4,248 Property, plant and equipment - net and other assets 6,969 4,234 Inventory methodology differences (3,259) (3,063) Liabilities included in segment assets 12,227 12,519 Other (453) (630) Total assets USD 86,791 USD 81,943 32 Table of Contents Reconciliation of Depreciation and amortization: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September 30, 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: Construction Industries USD 54 USD 57 USD 162 USD 172 Resource Industries 66 92 235 275 Energy & Transportation 139 136 401 405 Financial Products Segment 186 183 545 556 Total depreciation and amortization from reportable 445 468 1,343 1,408 segments Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: All Other operating segment 59 56 176 172 Cost centers 23 20 65 63

Other (2) 7 15 18 Total depreciation and amortization USD 525 USD 551 USD 1,599 USD 1,661 Reconciliation of Capital expenditures: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September Nine Months Ended September 30, 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Capital expenditures from reportable segments: Construction Industries USD 105 USD 74 USD 188 USD 149 Resource Industries 62 65 132 129 Energy & Transportation 249 167 595 444 Financial Products Segment 342 295 1,031 870 Total capital expenditures from reportable segments 758 601 1,946 1,592 Items not included in segment capital expenditures: All Other operating segment 67 54 142 116 Cost centers 27 16 71 41 Timing - (35) 185 173 Other (71) (19) (106) (31) Total capital expenditures USD 781 USD 617 USD 2,238 USD 1,891 17. Cat Financial financing activities Allowance for credit losses Portfolio segments A portfolio segment is the level at which Cat Financial develops a systematic methodology for determining its allowance for credit losses. Cat Financial's portfolio segments and related methods for estimating expected credit losses are as follows: Customer Cat Financial provides loans and finance leases to end-user customers primarily for the purpose of financing new and used Caterpillar machinery, engines and equipment for commercial use. Cat Financial also provides financing for power generation facilities that, in most cases, incorporate Caterpillar products. The average original term of Cat Financial's customer finance receivable portfolio was approximately 51 months with an average remaining term of approximately 27 months as of September 30, 2023. 33 Table of Contents Cat Financial typically maintains a security interest in financed equipment and requires physical damage insurance coverage on the financed equipment, both of which provide Cat Financial with certain rights and protections. If Cat Financial's collection efforts fail to bring a defaulted account current, Cat Financial generally can repossess the financed equipment, after satisfying local legal requirements, and sell it within the Caterpillar dealer network or through third-party auctions. Cat Financial estimates the allowance for credit losses related to its customer finance receivables based on loss forecast models utilizing probabilities of default and the estimated loss given default based on past loss experience adjusted for current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts capturing country and industry-specific economic factors. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Cat Financial's forecasts reflected a continuation of the trend of relatively low unemployment rates and delinquencies within their portfolio. However, industry delinquencies show an increasing trend as persistently high inflation rates and consequent central bank actions are weakening global economic growth. The company believes the economic forecasts employed represent reasonable and supportable forecasts, followed by a reversion to long-term trends. Dealer Cat Financial provides financing to Caterpillar dealers in the form of wholesale financing plans. Cat Financial's wholesale financing plans provide assistance to dealers by financing their mostly new Caterpillar equipment inventory and rental fleets on a secured and unsecured basis. In addition, Cat Financial provides a variety of secured and unsecured loans to Caterpillar dealers. Cat Financial estimates the allowance for credit losses for dealer finance receivables based on historical loss rates with consideration of current economic conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. In general, Cat Financial's Dealer portfolio segment has not historically experienced large increases or decreases in credit losses based on changes in economic conditions due to its close working relationships with the dealers and their financial strength. Therefore, Cat Financial made no adjustments to historical loss rates during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Classes of finance receivables Cat Financial further evaluates portfolio segments by the class of finance receivables, which is defined as a level of information (below a portfolio segment) in which the finance receivables have the same initial measurement attribute and a similar method for assessing and monitoring credit risk. Cat Financial's classes, which align with management reporting for credit losses, are as follows: .North America - Finance receivables originated in the United States and Canada. .EAME - Finance receivables originated in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Eurasia. .Asia/Pacific - Finance receivables originated in Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. .Mining - Finance receivables related to large mining customers worldwide. .Latin America - Finance receivables originated in Mexico and Central and South American countries. .Power - Finance receivables originated worldwide related to Caterpillar electrical power generation, gas compression and co-generation systems and non-Caterpillar equipment that is powered by these systems. Receivable balances, including accrued interest, are written off against the allowance for credit losses when, in the judgment of management, they are considered uncollectible (generally upon repossession of the collateral). The amount of the write-off is determined by comparing the fair value of the collateral, less cost to sell, to the amortized cost. Subsequent recoveries, if any, are credited to the allowance for credit losses when received. 34 Table of Contents An analysis of the allowance for credit losses was as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Customer Dealer Total Customer Dealer Total Beginning balance USD 265 USD 50 USD 315 USD 290 USD 82 USD 372 Write-offs (22) - (22) (30) - (30) Recoveries 13 - 13 17 - 17 Provision for credit losses 1 31 1 32 (2) (17) (19) Other (3) - (3) (5) - (5) Ending balance USD 284 USD 51 USD 335 USD 270 USD 65 USD 335 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Customer Dealer Total Customer Dealer Total Beginning balance USD 277 USD 65 USD 342 USD 251 USD 82 USD 333 Write-offs (63) - (63) (68) - (68) Recoveries 36 - 36 47 - 47 Provision for credit losses 1 35 (14) 21 46 (17) 29 Other (1) - (1) (6) - (6) Ending balance USD 284 USD 51 USD 335 USD 270 USD 65 USD 335 Finance Receivables USD 19,768 USD 2,060 USD 21,828 USD 19,363 USD 1,737 USD 21,100 1 Excludes provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and other miscellaneous receivables. 35 Table of Contents Gross write-offs by origination year for the Customer portfolio segment were as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Revolving Finance 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Prior Receivables Total North America USD 1 USD 2 USD 2 USD 1 USD 1 USD - USD 2 USD 9 EAME - 1 1 1 - - - 3 Asia/Pacific - 2 3 1 - - - 6

Latin America - 1 1 1 - 1 - 4 Total USD 1 USD 6 USD 7 USD 4 USD 1 USD 1 USD 2 USD 22 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Revolving Finance 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Prior Receivables Total North America USD 1 USD 7 USD 7 USD 2 USD 2 USD 1 USD 9 USD 29 EAME - 2 3 3 - 1 - 9 Asia/Pacific - 3 6 4 1 - - 14 Latin America - 3 3 3 1 1 - 11 Total USD 1 USD 15 USD 19 USD 12 USD 4 USD 3 USD 9 USD 63 Credit quality of finance receivables At origination, Cat Financial evaluates credit risk based on a variety of credit quality factors including prior payment experience, customer financial information, credit ratings, loan-to-value ratios, probabilities of default, industry trends, macroeconomic factors and other internal metrics. On an ongoing basis, Cat Financial monitors credit quality based on past-due status as there is a meaningful correlation between the past-due status of customers and the risk of loss. In determining past-due status, Cat Financial considers the entire finance receivable past due when any installment is over 30 days past due. 36 Table of Contents Customer The tables below summarize the aging category of Cat Financial's amortized cost of finance receivables in the Customer portfolio segment by origination year: (Millions of dollars) September 30, 2023 Revolving Finance Total Finance 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Prior Receivables Receivables North America Current USD 3,134 USD 2,940 USD 2,310 USD 919 USD 310 USD 65 USD 304 USD 9,982 31-60 days past due 18 31 23 15 6 2 3 98 61-90 days past due 6 10 7 4 1 - 2 30 91+ days past due 5 19 18 10 5 3 2 62 EAME Current 914 962 649 297 144 124 - 3,090 31-60 days past due 11 8 11 3 1 - - 34 61-90 days past due 3 6 3 3 2 - - 17 91+ days past due 4 16 18 9 3 1 - 51 Asia/Pacific Current 722 660 361 103 21 6 - 1,873 31-60 days past due 2 12 10 4 1 - - 29 61-90 days past due 1 3 3 4 1 - - 12 91+ days past due - 4 5 3 - - - 12 Mining Current 807 730 420 143 92 49 49 2,290 31-60 days past due - - - - - - - - 61-90 days past due - - 1 - - 2 - 3 91+ days past due - 2 2 - - 1 - 5 Latin America Current 552 571 255 74 29 8 - 1,489 31-60 days past due 6 13 7 4 3 1 - 34 61-90 days past due 1 5 2 1 - - - 9 91+ days past due 1 15 9 8 8 20 - 61 Power Current 46 68 69 86 30 122 162 583 31-60 days past due - - - - - 1 - 1 61-90 days past due - - - - - - - - 91+ days past due - - - - - 3 - 3 Totals by Aging Category Current USD 6,175 USD 5,931 USD 4,064 USD 1,622 USD 626 USD 374 USD 515 USD 19,307 31-60 days past due 37 64 51 26 11 4 3 196 61-90 days past due 11 24 16 12 4 2 2 71 91+ days past due 10 56 52 30 16 28 2 194 Total Customer USD 6,233 USD 6,075 USD 4,183 USD 1,690 USD 657 USD 408 USD 522 USD 19,768 37 Table of Contents (Millions of dollars) December 31, 2022 Revolving Finance Total Finance 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Prior Receivables Receivables North America Current USD 3,915 USD 3,276 USD 1,525 USD 653 USD 206 USD 34 USD 240 USD 9,849 31-60 days past due 25 26 18 12 4 1 4 90 61-90 days past due 9 15 7 3 1 - 3 38 91+ days past due 11 16 12 6 4 3 4 56 EAME Current 1,270 953 477 280 155 68 - 3,203 31-60 days past due 10 12 7 1 1 - - 31 61-90 days past due 8 4 3 1 - - - 16 91+ days past due 6 25 16 4 1 1 - 53 Asia/Pacific Current 1,033 684 313 69 18 2 - 2,119 31-60 days past due 10 12 8 1 1 - - 32 61-90 days past due 2 5 4 2 - - - 13 91+ days past due 2 6 6 4 - - - 18 Mining Current 863 575 220 171 93 108 80 2,110 31-60 days past due - 1 - - - - - 1 61-90 days past due - - - - - - - - 91+ days past due - - - - - 1 - 1 Latin America Current 770 400 150 69 26 20 - 1,435 31-60 days past due 7 8 4 2 - 1 - 22

