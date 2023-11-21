Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 -24

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2023

Table of Contents SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023 Commission File Number: 1-768 CATERPILLAR INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 37-0602744 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (IRS Employer I.D. No.) O'Connor Boulevard, Suite 100, Irving, Texas 75039 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Former Name, Former Address and Former Fiscal Year, if Changed Since Last Report: N/A Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Symbol Title of each class (s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock (USD1.00 par value) CAT New York Stock Exchange ¹ 5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 New York Stock Exchange in France and Switzerland. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ? No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ? No ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ? Accelerated filer ? Non-accelerated filer ? Smaller reporting company ? Emerging growth company ? transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13 (a) of the Exchange Act. ? Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ? No ? At September 30, 2023, 509,084,743 shares of common stock of the registrant were outstanding. Table of Contents Table of Contents Part I. Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements 3 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 47 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 75 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 75 Part II. Other Information Item 1. Legal Proceedings 76 Item 1A. Risk Factors 76 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities, Use of Proceeds, and Issuer Purchases of Equity 76 Securities Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities * Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures * Item 5. Other Information 76 Item 6. Exhibits 77 * Item omitted because no answer is called for or item is not applicable. 2 Table of Contents Part I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 15,988 USD 14,278 Revenues of Financial Products 822 716 Total sales and revenues 16,810 14,994 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 10,583 10,202 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,624 1,401 Research and development expenses 554 476 Interest expense of Financial Products 280 151 Other operating (income) expenses 320 339 Total operating costs 13,361 12,569 Operating profit 3,449 2,425 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129 109 Other income (expense) 195 242 Consolidated profit before taxes 3,515 2,558 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 734 527 Profit of consolidated companies 2,781 2,031 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 12 9 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,793 2,040 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (1) Profit 1 USD 2,794 USD 2,041 Profit per common share USD 5.48 USD 3.89 Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 5.45 USD 3.87 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 509.8 525.0 - Diluted 2 512.6 527.6 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 2,793 USD 2,040 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): Foreign currency translation: (205) (618) Pension and other postretirement benefits: (3) (1) Derivative financial instruments: (62) (191) Available-for-sale securities: (16) (44) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (286) (854) Comprehensive income 2,507 1,186 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests (1) (1) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders USD 2,508 USD 1,187 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Sales and revenues: Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD 47,632 USD 40,703 Revenues of Financial Products 2,358 2,127 Total sales and revenues 49,990 42,830 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 31,751 29,736 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,615 4,172

Research and development expenses 1,554 1,413 Interest expense of Financial Products 742 377 Other operating (income) expenses 1,496 908 Total operating costs 40,158 36,606 Operating profit 9,832 6,224 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 385 326 Other income (expense) 354 755 Consolidated profit before taxes 9,801 6,653 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,194 1,423 Profit of consolidated companies 7,607 5,230 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 52 20 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 7,659 5,250 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - (1) Profit 1 USD 7,659 USD 5,251 Profit per common share USD 14.93 USD 9.91 Profit per common share - diluted 2 USD 14.85 USD 9.85 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 513.0 530.1 - Diluted 2 515.7 533.2 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 7,659 USD 5,250 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13): Foreign currency translation: 260 (1,392) Pension and other postretirement benefits: (8) (3) Derivative financial instruments: (19) (254) Available-for-sale securities: (8) (151) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 225 (1,800) Comprehensive income 7,884 3,450 Less: comprehensive income attributable to the noncontrolling interests - (1) Comprehensive income attributable to shareholders USD 7,884 USD 3,451 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 6 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents USD 6,545 USD 7,004 Receivables - trade and other 9,134 8,856 Receivables - finance 9,608 9,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,138 2,642 Inventories 17,580 16,270 Total current assets 48,005 43,785 Property, plant and equipment - net 12,287 12,028 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,110 1,265 Long-term receivables - finance 11,907 12,013 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,719 2,213 Intangible assets 604 758 Goodwill 5,268 5,288 Other assets 4,891 4,593 Total assets USD 86,791 USD 81,943 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: Machinery, Energy & Transportation USD - USD 3 Financial Products 4,218 5,954 Accounts payable 7,827 8,689 Accrued expenses 4,669 4,080 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,300 2,313 Customer advances 2,333 1,860 Dividends payable - 620 Other current liabilities 3,115 2,690 Long-term debt due within one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,043 120 Financial Products 7,619 5,202 Total current liabilities 33,124 31,531 Long-term debt due after one year: Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,470 9,498 Financial Products 15,789 16,216 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,060 4,203 Other liabilities 4,841 4,604 Total liabilities 66,284 66,052 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 11 and 14) Shareholders' equity Common stock of USD1.00 par value: Authorized shares: 2,000,000,000 Issued shares: (9/30/23 and 12/31/22 - 814,894,624) at paid-in amount 6,698 6,560 Treasury stock: (9/30/23 - 305,809,881 shares; 12/31/22 - 298,549,134 shares) at cost (33,865) (31,748) Profit employed in the business 49,888 43,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,232) (2,457) Noncontrolling interests 18 22 Total shareholders' equity 20,507 15,891 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity USD 86,791 USD 81,943 See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Profit Accumulated employed other Common Treasury in the comprehensive Noncontrolling stock stock business income (loss) interests Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance at June 30, 2022 USD 6,464 USD (29,501) USD 41,263 USD (2,499) USD 32 USD 15,759 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 2,041 - (1) 2,040 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (618) - (618) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (1) - (1) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (191) - (191) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (44) - (44) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 75,534 (5) 4 - - - (1) Stock-based compensation expense 55 - - - - 55 Common shares repurchased:

7,575,322 1 - (1,385) - - - (1,385) Other 9 (1) - - - 8 Balance at September 30, 2022 USD 6,523 USD (30,883) USD 43,304 USD (3,353) USD 31 USD 15,622 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Balance at June 30, 2023 USD 6,478 USD (33,391) USD 47,094 USD (1,946) USD 21 USD 18,256 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 2,794 - (1) 2,793 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (205) - (205) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (3) - (3) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (62) - (62) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (16) - (16) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 824,973 - 59 - - - 59 Stock-based compensation expense 60 - - - - 60 Common shares repurchased: 1,883,487 1 - (530) - - - (530) Outstanding authorized accelerated share repurchase 150 - - - - 150 Other 10 (3) - - (2) 5 Balance at September 30, 2023 USD 6,698 USD (33,865) USD 49,888 USD (2,232) USD 18 USD 20,507 1 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 8 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Profit Accumulated employed other Common Treasury in the comprehensive Noncontrolling stock stock business income (loss) interests Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Balance at December 31, 2021 USD 6,398 USD (27,643) USD 39,282 USD (1,553) USD 32 USD 16,516 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 5,251 - (1) 5,250 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - (1,392) - (1,392) Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (3) - (3) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (254) - (254) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (151) - (151) Dividends declared 1 - - (1,229) - - (1,229) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 1,529,753 (67) 69 - - - 2 Stock-based compensation expense 162 - - - - 162 Common shares repurchased: 17,007,819 2 - (3,309) - - - (3,309) Other 30 - - - - 30 Balance at September 30, 2022 USD 6,523 USD (30,883) USD 43,304 USD (3,353) USD 31 USD 15,622 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Balance at December 31, 2022 USD 6,560 USD (31,748) USD 43,514 USD (2,457) USD 22 USD 15,891 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies - - 7,659 - - 7,659 Foreign currency translation, net of tax - - - 260 - 260 Pension and other postretirement benefits, net of tax - - - (8) - (8) Derivative financial instruments, net of tax - - - (19) - (19) Available-for-sale securities, net of tax - - - (8) - (8) Dividends declared 1 - - (1,285) - - (1,285) Common shares issued from treasury stock for stock-based compensation: 2,238,728 (71) 108 - - - 37 Stock-based compensation expense 178 - - - - 178 Common shares repurchased: 9,499,655 2 - (2,209) - - - (2,209) Other 31 (16) - - (4) 11 Balance at September 30, 2023 USD 6,698 USD (33,865) USD 49,888 USD (2,232) USD 18 USD 20,507 1 Dividends per share of common stock of USD2.50 and USD2.31 were declared in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 2 See Note 12 for additional information. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 9 Table of Contents Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities: Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies USD 7,659 USD 5,250 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,599 1,661 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (448) (349) Loss on divestiture 572 - Other 205 132 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other (319) 365 Inventories (1,424) (3,088) Accounts payable (532) 786 Accrued expenses 588 70 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits - 15 Customer advances 516 751 Other assets - net 128 57 Other liabilities - net 338 (623) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,882 5,027 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (1,061) (868) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,177) (1,023) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 563 666 Additions to finance receivables (11,082) (9,914) Collections of finance receivables 10,391 9,738 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 40 50 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (67) (44) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14) 1 Proceeds from sale of securities 747 2,080 Investments in securities (3,689) (2,399)

Other - net 32 15 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (5,317) (1,698) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (1,901) (1,820) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 36 2 Common shares repurchased (2,209) (3,309) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months): Financial Products 6,360 5,570 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months): Machinery, Energy & Transportation (99) (20) Financial Products (4,360) (5,269) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (1,726) (1,311) Other - net - (1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,899) (6,158) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (119) (79) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (453) (2,908) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013 9,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period USD 6,560 USD 6,355 Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less. See accompanying notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. Table of Contents NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) 1. A. Nature of operations Information in our financial statements and related commentary are presented in the following categories: Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - We define ME&T as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of our products. Financial Products - We define Financial Products as our finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. B. Basis of presentation In the opinion of management, the accompanying unaudited financial statements include all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments, necessary for a fair statement of (a) the consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, (b) the consolidated comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, (c) the consolidated financial position at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, (d) the consolidated changes in shareholders' equity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and (e) the consolidated cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Interim results are not necessarily indicative of results for a full year. The information included in this Form 10-Q should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto included in our company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Form 10-K). The December 31, 2022 financial position data included herein is derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the 2022 Form 10-K but does not include all disclosures required by U.S. GAAP. Certain amounts for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period financial statement presentation. Cat Financial has end-user customers and dealers that are variable interest entities (VIEs) of which we are not the primary beneficiary. Our maximum exposure to loss from our involvement with these VIEs is limited to the credit risk inherently present in the financial support that we have provided. Credit risk was evaluated and reflected in our financial statements as part of our overall portfolio of finance receivables and related allowance for credit losses. See Note 11 for further discussions on a consolidated VIE. 2. New accounting guidance A. Adoption of new accounting standards Supplier finance programs (ASU 2022-04) - In September 2022, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued guidance to enhance the transparency of supplier finance programs. The new standard requires annual disclosure of the key terms of the program, a description of where in the financial statements amounts outstanding under the program are presented, a rollforward of such amounts, and interim disclosure of amounts outstanding as of the end of each period. The guidance does not affect recognition, measurement, or financial statement presentation of supplier finance programs. The ASU was effective on January 1, 2023, except for the rollforward, which is effective on January 1, 2024. Our adoption of this guidance results in the following disclosures relating to our supplier finance programs and related obligations. 11 Table of Contents We facilitate voluntary supplier finance programs (the "Programs") through participating financial institutions. The Programs are available to a wide range of suppliers and allow them the option to manage their cash flow. We are not a party to the agreements between the participating financial institutions and the suppliers in connection with the Programs. The range of payment terms, typically 60-90 days, we negotiate with our suppliers is consistent, irrespective of whether a supplier participates in the Programs. The amount of obligations outstanding that are confirmed as valid to the participating financial institutions for suppliers who voluntarily participate in the Programs, included in Accounts payable in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, were USD825 million and USD862 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We adopted the following ASUs effective January 1, 2023, none of which had a material impact on our financial statements: ASU Description 2021-08 Business combinations 2022-02 Financial instruments - Credit losses 2022-06 Reference rate reform B. Accounting standards issued but not yet adopted We consider the applicability and impact of all ASUs. We assessed the ASUs and determined that they either were not applicable or were not expected to have a material impact on our financial statements. 3. Sales and revenue contract information Trade receivables represent amounts due from dealers and end users for the sale of our products, and include amounts due from wholesale inventory financing provided by Cat Financial for a dealer's purchase of inventory. We recognize trade receivables from dealers and end users in Receivables - trade and other and Long-term receivables - trade and other in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Trade receivables from dealers and end users were USD7,825 million, USD7,551 million and USD7,267 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Long-term trade receivables from dealers and end users were USD494 million, USD506 million and USD624 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. For certain contracts, we invoice for payment when contractual milestones are achieved. We recognize a contract asset when a sale is recognized before achieving the contractual milestones for invoicing. We reduce the contract asset when we invoice for payment and recognize a corresponding trade receivable. Contract assets are included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract assets were USD212 million, USD247 million and USD187 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We invoice in advance of recognizing the sale of certain products. We recognize advanced customer payments as a contract liability in Customer advances and Other liabilities in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Contract liabilities were USD2,816 million, USD2,314 million and USD1,557 million as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We reduce the contract liability when revenue is recognized. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recognized USD197 million and USD1,333 million, respectively, of revenue that was recorded as a contract liability at the beginning of 2023. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, we recognized USD124 million and USD781 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, we have entered into contracts with dealers and end users for which sales have not been recognized as we have not satisfied our performance obligations and transferred control of the products. The dollar amount of unsatisfied performance obligations for contracts with an original duration greater than one year is USD13.2 billion, with about one-half of the amount expected to be completed and revenue recognized in the twelve months following September 30, 2023. We have elected the practical expedient not to disclose unsatisfied

performance obligations with an original contract duration of one year or less. Contracts with an original duration of one year or less are primarily sales to dealers for machinery, engines and replacement parts. See Note 16 for further disaggregated sales and revenues information. 12 Table of Contents 4. Stock-based compensation Accounting for stock-based compensation requires that the cost resulting from all stock-based payments be recognized in the financial statements based on the grant date fair value of the award. Our stock-based compensation consists of stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance-based restricted stock units (PRSUs). We recognized pretax stock-based compensation expense of USD60 million and USD178 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and USD55 million and USD162 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The following table illustrates the type and fair value of the stock-based compensation awards granted during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Weighted-Average Weighted-Average Weighted-Average Weighted-Average Shares Fair Value Per Grant Date Stock Shares Fair Value Per Grant Date Stock Granted Share Price Granted Share Price Stock options 777,275 USD 75.79 USD 253.98 1,029,202 USD 51.69 USD 196.70 RSUs 379,426 USD 253.98 USD 253.98 484,025 USD 196.70 USD 196.70 PRSUs 221,869 USD 253.98 USD 253.98 258,900 USD 196.70 USD 196.70 The following table provides the assumptions used in determining the fair value of the stock-based awards for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively: Grant Year 2023 2022 Weighted-average dividend yield 2.60% 2.60% Weighted-average volatility 31.0% 31.7% Range of volatilities 28.5% - 35.5% 25.3% - 36.8% Range of risk-free interest rates 3.92% - 5.03% 1.03% - 2.00% Weighted-average expected lives 7 years 8 years As of September 30, 2023, the total remaining unrecognized compensation expense related to nonvested stock-based compensation awards was USD167 million, which will be amortized over the weighted-average remaining requisite service periods of approximately 1.8 years. 5. Derivative financial instruments and risk management Our earnings and cash flow are subject to fluctuations due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices. Our Risk Management Policy (policy) allows for the use of derivative financial instruments to prudently manage foreign currency exchange rate, interest rate and commodity price exposures. Our policy specifies that derivatives are not to be used for speculative purposes. Derivatives that we use are primarily foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts, interest rate contracts and commodity forward and option contracts. Our derivative activities are subject to the management, direction and control of our senior financial officers. We present at least annually to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors on our risk management practices, including our use of financial derivative instruments. 13 Table of Contents We recognize all derivatives at their fair value on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. On the date the derivative contract is entered into, we designate the derivative as (1) a hedge of the fair value of a recognized asset or liability (fair value hedge), (2) a hedge of a forecasted transaction or the variability of cash flow (cash flow hedge) or (3) an undesignated instrument. We record in current earnings changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a fair value hedge, along with the gain or loss on the hedged recognized asset or liability that is attributable to the hedged risk. We record in AOCI changes in the fair value of a derivative that is qualified, designated and highly effective as a cash flow hedge, to the extent effective, on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position until we reclassify them to earnings in the same period or periods during which the hedged transaction affects earnings. We report changes in the fair value of undesignated derivative instruments in current earnings. We classify cash flows from designated derivative financial instruments within the same category as the item being hedged on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We include cash flows from undesignated derivative financial instruments in the investing category on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow. We formally document all relationships between hedging instruments and hedged items, as well as the risk-management objective and strategy for undertaking various hedge transactions. This process includes linking all derivatives that are designated as fair value hedges to specific assets and liabilities on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and linking cash flow hedges to specific forecasted transactions or variability of cash flow. We also formally assess, both at the hedge's inception and on an ongoing basis, whether the designated derivatives that are used in hedging transactions are highly effective in offsetting changes in fair values or cash flow of hedged items. When a derivative is determined not to be highly effective as a hedge or the underlying hedged transaction is no longer probable, we discontinue hedge accounting prospectively, in accordance with the derecognition criteria for hedge accounting. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Risk Foreign currency exchange rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the U.S. dollar value of sales made and costs incurred in foreign currencies. Movements in foreign currency rates also affect our competitive position as these changes may affect business practices and/or pricing strategies of non-U.S.-based competitors. Additionally, we have balance sheet positions denominated in foreign currencies, thereby creating exposure to movements in exchange rates. Our ME&T operations purchase, manufacture and sell products in many locations around the world. As we have a diversified revenue and cost base, we manage our future foreign currency cash flow exposure on a net basis. We use foreign currency forward and option contracts to manage unmatched foreign currency cash inflow and outflow. Our objective is to minimize the risk of exchange rate movements that would reduce the U.S. dollar value of our foreign currency cash flow. Our policy allows for managing anticipated foreign currency cash flow for up to approximately five years. As of September 30, 2023, the maximum term of these outstanding contracts at inception was approximately 60 months. We generally designate as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract any foreign currency forward or option contracts that meet the requirements for hedge accounting and the maturity extends beyond the current quarter-end. We perform designation on a specific exposure basis to support hedge accounting. The remainder of ME&T foreign currency contracts are undesignated. In managing foreign currency risk for our Financial Products operations, our objective is to minimize earnings volatility resulting from conversion and the remeasurement of net foreign currency balance sheet positions and future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our policy allows the use of foreign currency forward, option and cross currency contracts to offset the risk of currency mismatch between our assets and liabilities and exchange rate risk associated with future transactions denominated in foreign currencies. Our foreign currency forward and option contracts are primarily undesignated. We designate fixed-to-fixed cross currency contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against movements in exchange rates on foreign currency fixed-rate assets and liabilities. Interest Rate Risk Interest rate movements create a degree of risk by affecting the amount of our interest payments and the value of our fixed-rate debt. Our practice is to use interest rate contracts to manage our exposure to interest rate changes. 14 Table of Contents Our ME&T operations generally use fixed-rate debt as a source of funding. Our objective is to minimize the cost of borrowed funds. Our policy allows us to enter into fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts and forward rate agreements to meet that objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges at inception of the contract, and we designate certain forward rate agreements as cash flow hedges at inception of the contract. Financial Products operations has a match-funding policy that addresses interest rate risk by aligning the interest rate profile (fixed or floating rate and duration) of Cat Financial's debt portfolio with the interest rate profile of our receivables portfolio within predetermined ranges on an ongoing basis. In connection with that policy, we use interest rate derivative instruments to modify the debt structure to match assets within the receivables portfolio. This matched funding reduces the volatility of margins between interest-bearing assets and interest-bearing liabilities, regardless of which direction interest rates move. Our policy allows us to use fixed-to-floating, floating-to-fixed and floating-to-floating interest rate

contracts to meet the match-funding objective. We designate fixed-to-floating interest rate contracts as fair value hedges to protect debt against changes in fair value due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We designate most floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts as cash flow hedges to protect against the variability of cash flows due to changes in the benchmark interest rate. We have, at certain times, liquidated fixed-to-floating and floating-to-fixed interest rate contracts at both ME&T and Financial Products. We amortize the gains or losses associated with these contracts at the time of liquidation into earnings over the original term of the previously designated hedged item. Commodity Price Risk Commodity price movements create a degree of risk by affecting the price we must pay for certain raw materials. Our policy is to use commodity forward and option contracts to manage the commodity risk and reduce the cost of purchased materials. Our ME&T operations purchase base and precious metals embedded in the components we purchase from suppliers. Our suppliers pass on to us price changes in the commodity portion of the component cost. In addition, we are subject to price changes on energy products such as natural gas and diesel fuel purchased for operational use. Our objective is to minimize volatility in the price of these commodities. Our policy allows us to enter into commodity forward and option contracts to lock in the purchase price of a portion of these commodities within a five-year horizon. All such commodity forward and option contracts are undesignated. 15 Table of Contents The location and fair value of derivative instruments reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position were as follows:

(Millions of dollars) Fair Value September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets 1 Liabilities 2 Assets 1 Liabilities 2 Designated derivatives Foreign exchange contracts USD 411 USD (163) USD 462 USD (152) Interest rate contracts 52 (346) 93 (288) Total USD 463 USD (509) USD 555 USD (440) Undesignated derivatives Foreign exchange contracts USD 32 USD (48) USD 65 USD (47) Commodity contracts 11 (2) 24 (9) Total USD 43 USD (50) USD 89 USD (56) 1 Assets are classified on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as Receivables - trade and other or Long-term receivables - trade and other. 2 Liabilities are classified on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as Accrued expenses or Other liabilities. The total notional amounts of the derivative instruments as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were USD23.4 billion and USD24.3 billion, respectively. The notional amounts of the derivative financial instruments do not represent amounts exchanged by the parties. We calculate the amounts exchanged by the parties by referencing the notional amounts and by other terms of the derivatives, such as foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates or commodity prices. Gains (Losses) on derivative instruments are categorized as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, Fair Value / Undesignated Hedges Cash Flow Hedges Gains (Losses) Recognized on the Gains (Losses) Consolidated Statement of Results of Gains (Losses) Reclassified from AOCI Operations1 Recognized in AOCI 2 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Foreign exchange contracts USD 19 USD (2) USD 10 USD 18 USD 80 USD 289 Interest rate contracts (34) (5) 3 26 14 7 Commodity contracts 14 (42) - - - - Total USD (1) USD (49) USD 13 USD 44 USD 94 USD 296 1 Foreign exchange contract and Commodity contract gains (losses) are included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are included in Interest expense of Financial Products and Interest expense excluding Financial Products. 2 Foreign exchange contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Interest expense of Financial Products. Table of Contents (Millions of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, Fair Value / Undesignated Hedges Cash Flow Hedges Gains (Losses) Recognized on the Gains (Losses) Consolidated Statement of Results of Gains (Losses) Reclassified from AOCI Operations 1 Recognized in AOCI 2 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Foreign exchange contracts USD 22 USD (32) USD 42 USD 195 USD 43 USD 638 Interest rate contracts (95) 12 15 103 41 (2) Commodity contract 2 3 - - - - Total USD (71) USD (17) USD 57 USD 298 USD 84 USD 636 1 Foreign exchange contract and Commodity contract gains (losses) are included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are included in Interest expense of Financial Products and Interest expense excluding Financial Products. 2 Foreign exchange contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Other income (expense). Interest rate contract gains (losses) are primarily included in Interest expense of Financial Products. The following amounts were recorded on the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position related to cumulative basis adjustments for fair value hedges: (Millions of Carrying Value of the Hedged Cumulative Amount of Fair Value Hedging Adjustment Included dollars) Liabilities in the Carrying Value of the Hedged Liabilities September December 30, 2023 31, 2022 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Long-term debt due within one year USD 249 USD - USD (4) USD - Long-term debt due after one year 4,732 4,173 (343) (280) Total USD 4,981 USD 4,173 USD (347) USD (280)

We enter into International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) master netting agreements within ME&T and Financial Products that permit the net settlement of amounts owed under their respective derivative contracts. Under these master netting agreements, net settlement generally permits the company or the counterparty to determine the net amount payable for contracts due on the same date and in the same currency for similar types of derivative transactions. The master netting agreements may also provide for net settlement of all outstanding contracts with a counterparty in the case of an event of default or a termination event. Collateral is typically not required of the counterparties or of our company under the master netting agreements. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, no cash collateral was received or pledged under the master netting agreements. The effect of the net settlement provisions of the master netting agreements on our derivative balances upon an event of default or termination event was as follows: (Millions of dollars) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities Gross Amounts Recognized USD 506 USD (559) USD 644 USD (496) Financial Instruments Not Offset (221) 221 (233) 233 Net Amount USD 285 USD (338) USD 411 USD (263) 17 Table of Contents 6. Inventories Inventories (principally using the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method) were comprised of the following: (Millions of dollars) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Raw materials USD 6,798 USD 6,370 Work-in-process 1,650 1,452 Finished goods 8,788 8,138 Supplies 344 310 Total inventories USD 17,580 USD 16,270 7. Intangible assets and goodwill A. Intangible assets Intangible assets were comprised of the following: September 30, 2023 (Millions of dollars) Weighted Gross Amortizable Carrying Accumulated Life (Years) Amount 1 Amortization 1 Net Customer relationships 16 USD 2,224 USD (1,774) USD 450 Intellectual property 14 503 (393) 110 Other 17 117 (73) 44 Total finite-lived intangible assets 15 USD 2,844 USD (2,240) USD 604 December 31, 2022 Weighted Gross Amortizable Carrying Accumulated Life (Years) Amount Amortization Net Customer relationships 16 USD 2,233 USD (1,675) USD 558 Intellectual property 12 1,473 (1,320) 153 Other 16 132 (85) 47 Total finite-lived intangible assets 14 USD 3,838 USD (3,080) USD 758 1 For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, USD1.0 billion of intangible assets were fully amortized and have been removed. Amortization expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was USD44 million and USD174 million, respectively. Amortization expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was USD70 million and USD213 million, respectively. Amortization expense related to intangible assets is expected to be: (Millions of dollars) Remaining Three Months of 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Thereafter USD44 USD174 USD165 USD94 USD31 USD96 B. Goodwill No goodwill was impaired during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 or 2022. 18 Table of Contents The changes in carrying amount of goodwill by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were as follows: (Millions of dollars) December 31, September 30, 2022 Other Adjustments 1 2023 Construction Industries Goodwill USD 287 USD (18) USD 269 Impairments (22) - (22) Net goodwill 265 (18) 247 Resource Industries Goodwill 4,130 5 4,135 Impairments (1,175) - (1,175) Net goodwill 2,955 5 2,960 Energy & Transportation Goodwill 2,947 (2) 2,945 Impairments (925) - (925) Net goodwill 2,022 (2) 2,020 All Other 2 Goodwill 46 (5) 41 Impairments - - - Net goodwill 46 (5) 41 Consolidated total Goodwill 7,410 (20) 7,390 Impairments (2,122) - (2,122) Net goodwill USD 5,288 USD (20) USD 5,268 1 Other adjustments are comprised primarily of foreign currency translation. 2 Includes All Other operating segment (See Note 16). 8. Investments in debt and equity securities We have investments in certain debt and equity securities, which we record at fair value and primarily include in Other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. We classify debt securities primarily as available-for-sale. We include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of available-for-sale debt securities, net of applicable deferred income taxes, in equity (AOCI in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position). We include the unrealized gains and losses arising from the revaluation of the equity securities in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. We generally determine realized gains and losses on sales of investments using the specific identification method for available-for-sale debt and equity securities and include them in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. The cost basis and fair value of available-for-sale debt securities with unrealized gains and losses included in equity (AOCI in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position) were as follows: 19 Table of Contents Available-for-sale debt securities September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Unrealized Unrealized (Millions of dollars) Pretax Net Pretax Net Cost Gains Fair Cost Gains Fair Basis (Losses) Value Basis (Losses) Value Government debt securities U.S. treasury bonds USD 9 USD - USD 9 USD 9 USD - USD 9 Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds 57 (4) 53 60 (5) 55 Corporate debt securities Corporate bonds and other debt securities 2,823 (93) 2,730 2,561 (95) 2,466 Asset-backed securities 193 (4) 189 187 (5) 182 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency 429 (45) 384 364 (31) 333 Residential 3 (1) 2 3 (1) 2 Commercial 137 (11) 126 127 (10) 117 Total available-for-sale debt securities USD 3,651 USD (158) USD 3,493 USD 3,311 USD (147) USD 3,164 Available-for-sale debt securities in an unrealized loss position: September 30, 2023 Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total (Millions of dollars) Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Value Losses Value Losses Value Losses Government debt securities Other U.S. and non-U.S. USD 19 USD - USD 25 USD 4 USD 44 USD 4 government bonds Corporate debt securities Corporate bonds 1,660 29 972 64 2,632 93

Asset-backed securities 35 - 88 4 123 4 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency 102 4 281 41 383 45 Residential - - 2 1 2 1 Commercial 18 1 108 10 126 11 Total USD 1,834 USD 34 USD 1,476 USD 124 USD 3,310 USD 158 December 31, 2022 Less than 12 months 1 12 months or more 1 Total (Millions of dollars) Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Fair Unrealized Value Losses Value Losses Value Losses Government debt securities Other U.S. and non-U.S. USD 19 USD 1 USD 20 USD 4 USD 39 USD 5 government bonds Corporate debt securities Corporate bonds 1,815 46 357 50 2,172 96 Asset-backed securities 75 2 55 3 130 5 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency 229 16 98 15 327 31 Residential 2 - 1 1 3 1 Commercial 63 5 54 5 117 10 Total USD 2,203 USD 70 USD 585 USD 78 USD 2,788 USD 148 1 Indicates the length of time that individual securities have been in a continuous unrealized loss position. Table of Contents The unrealized losses on our investments in government debt securities, corporate debt securities, and mortgage-backed debt securities relate to changes in underlying interest rates and credit spreads since time of purchase. We do not intend to sell the investments, and it is not likely that we will be required to sell the investments before recovery of their respective amortized cost basis. In addition, we did not expect credit-related losses on these investments as of September 30, 2023. The cost basis and fair value of available-for-sale debt securities at September 30, 2023, by contractual maturity, are shown below. Expected maturities will differ from contractual maturities because borrowers may have the right to prepay and creditors may have the right to call obligations. September 30, 2023 (Millions of dollars) Cost Basis Fair Value Due in one year or less USD 940 USD 929 Due after one year through five years 1,812 1,737 Due after five years through ten years 262 248 Due after ten years 68 67 U.S. governmental agency mortgage-backed securities 429 384 Residential mortgage-backed securities 3 2 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 137 126 Total debt securities - available-for-sale USD 3,651 USD 3,493 Sales of available-for-sale debt securities: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Proceeds from the sale of available-for-sale securities USD 271 USD 204 USD 710 USD 474 Gross gains from the sale of available-for-sale securities - - - 1 Gross losses from the sale of available-for-sale securities 1 - 1 1 securities as of September 30, 2023. We did not have any investments classified as held-to-maturity debt securities as of December 31, 2022. All these investments mature within one year and we include them in Prepaid expenses and other current assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. We record held-to-maturity debt securities at amortized cost, which approximates fair value. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the net unrealized gains (losses) for equity securities held at September 30, 2023 and 2022 were USD(11) million and USD(12) million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the net unrealized gains (losses) for equity securities held at September 30, 2023 and 2022 were USD(25) million and USD(97) million, respectively. Table of Contents 9. Postretirement benefits A. Pension and postretirement benefit costs Other U.S. Pension Non-U.S. Pension Postretirement Benefits Benefits Benefits September 30, September 30, September 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 For the three months ended: Components of net periodic benefit cost: Service cost USD - USD - USD 10 USD 15 USD 16 USD 24 Interest cost 164 100 30 17 36 20 Expected return on plan assets (173) (167) (40) (33) (2) (3) Amortization of prior service cost (credit) - - - - (3) (1) Net periodic benefit cost (benefit) 1 USD (9) USD (67) USD - USD (1) USD 47 USD 40 For the nine months ended: Components of net periodic benefit cost: Service cost USD - USD - USD 30 USD 40 USD 50 USD 74 Interest cost 492 301 91 53 108 60 Expected return on plan assets (517) (502) (120) (100) (8) (9) Amortization of prior service cost (credit) - - - - (9) (4) Net periodic benefit cost (benefit) 1 USD (25) USD (201) USD 1 USD (7) USD 141 USD 121 Operations. All other components are included in Other income (expense) in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations. We made USD56 million and USD320 million of contributions to our pension and other postretirement plans during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. We currently anticipate full-year 2023 contributions of approximately USD372 million. B. Defined contribution benefit costs Total company costs related to our defined contribution plans, which are included in Operating Costs in the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations, were as follows: Nine Months Ended September Three Months Ended September 30, 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. Plans USD 120 USD 87 USD 405 USD 236 Non-U.S. Plans 27 29 85 85 USD 147 USD 116 USD 490 USD 321 The increase in the U.S. defined contribution benefit costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to the fair value adjustments related to our non-qualified deferred compensation plans. 22 Table of Contents 10. Leases Revenues from finance and operating leases, primarily included in Revenues of Financial Products on the Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations, were as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Finance lease revenue USD 106 USD 105 USD 315 USD 326 Operating lease revenue 286 270 836 819 Total USD 392 USD 375 USD 1,151 USD 1,145

11. Guarantees and product warranty Caterpillar dealer performance guarantees Dealer performance guarantees mainly consists of an indemnity to a third-party insurance company for potential losses related to performance bonds issued on behalf of Caterpillar dealers. The bonds have varying terms and are issued to insure governmental agencies against nonperformance by certain dealers. The guarantees began to expire during the third quarter of 2023. No payments were made under the guarantees. We have dealer performance guarantees and third-party performance guarantees that do not limit potential payment to end users related to indemnities and other commercial contractual obligations. In addition, we have entered into contracts involving industry standard indemnifications that do not limit potential payment. For these unlimited guarantees, we are unable to estimate a maximum potential amount of future payments that could result from claims made. No significant loss has been experienced or is anticipated under any of these guarantees. At September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the related recorded liability was USD4 million and USD2 million, respectively. The maximum potential amount of future payments that we can estimate (undiscounted and without reduction for any amounts that may possibly be recovered under recourse or collateralized provisions) and we could be required to make under the guarantees was as follows: (Millions of dollars) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Caterpillar dealer performance guarantees USD 42 USD 188 Other guarantees 341 323 Total guarantees USD 383 USD 511 Cat Financial provides guarantees to purchase certain loans of Caterpillar dealers from a special-purpose corporation (SPC) that qualifies as a variable interest entity. The purpose of the SPC is to provide short-term working capital loans to Caterpillar dealers. This SPC issues commercial paper and uses the proceeds to fund its loan program. Cat Financial receives a fee for providing this guarantee. Cat Financial is the primary beneficiary of the SPC as its guarantees result in Cat Financial having both the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the SPC's economic performance and the obligation to absorb losses, and therefore Cat Financial has consolidated the financial statements of the SPC. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the SPC's assets of USD1.54 billion and USD971 million, respectively, were primarily comprised of loans to dealers, and the SPC's liabilities of USD1.54 billion and USD970 million, respectively, were primarily comprised of commercial paper. The assets of the SPC are not available to pay Cat Financial's creditors. Cat Financial may be obligated to perform under the guarantee if the SPC experiences losses. No loss has been experienced or is anticipated under this loan purchase agreement. We determine our product warranty liability by applying historical claim rate experience to the current field population and dealer inventory. Generally, we base historical claim rates on actual warranty experience for each product by 23 Table of Contents machine model/engine size by customer or dealer location (inside or outside North America). We develop specific rates for each product shipment month and update them monthly based on actual warranty claim experience. The reconciliation of the change in our product warranty liability balances for the nine months ended September 30 was as follows: First Nine Months (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 Warranty liability, beginning of period USD 1,761 USD 1,689 Reduction in liability (payments) (617) (589) Increase in liability (new warranties) 724 562 Warranty liability, end of period USD 1,868 USD 1,662 12. Profit per share Computations of profit per share: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September 30, 30, (Dollars in millions except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit for the period (A) 1 USD 2,794 USD 2,041 USD 7,659 USD 5,251 Determination of shares (in millions): Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (B) 509.8 525.0 513.0 530.1 Shares issuable on exercise of stock awards, net of shares assumed to be purchased out of proceeds at average market price 2.8 2.6 2.7 3.1 Average common shares outstanding for fully diluted computation (C) 2 512.6 527.6 515.7 533.2 Profit per share of common stock: Assuming no dilution (A/B) USD 5.48 USD 3.89 USD 14.93 USD 9.91 Assuming full dilution (A/C) 2 USD 5.45 USD 3.87 USD 14.85 USD 9.85 Shares outstanding as of September 30, (in millions) 509.1 520.4 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, we excluded 0.8 million and 2.1 million of outstanding stock options, respectively, from the computation of diluted earnings per share because the effect would have been antidilutive. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we repurchased 1.9 million and 9.5 million shares of Caterpillar common stock, respectively, at an aggregate cost of USD0.5 billion and USD2.2 billion, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, we repurchased 7.6 million and 17.0 million shares of Caterpillar common stock, respectively, at an aggregate cost of USD1.4 billion and USD3.3 billion, respectively. We made these purchases through the combination of accelerated stock repurchase agreements with a third-party financial institution and open market transactions in 2023 and 2022. 13. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) We present comprehensive income and its components in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. Changes in the balances for each component of AOCI were as follows: 24 Table of Contents Three Months Ended September Nine Months Ended September 30, 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Foreign currency translation: Beginning balance USD (1,863) USD (2,282) USD (2,328) USD (1,508) Gains (losses) on foreign currency translation (194) (592) (235) (1,328) Less: Tax provision /(benefit) 10 26 (2) 64 Net gains (losses) on foreign currency translation (204) (618) (233) (1,392) (Gains) losses reclassified to earnings (1) - 493 - Less: Tax provision /(benefit) - - - - Net (gains) losses reclassified to earnings (1) - 493 - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (205) (618) 260 (1,392) Ending balance USD (2,068) USD (2,900) USD (2,068) USD (2,900) Pension and other postretirement benefits Beginning balance USD (44) USD (64) USD (39) USD (62) Current year prior service credit (cost) - - - - Less: Tax provision /(benefit) - - - - Net current year prior service credit (cost) - - - - Amortization of prior service (credit) cost (3) (1) (9) (4) Less: Tax provision /(benefit) - - (1) (1) Net amortization of prior service (credit) cost (3) (1) (8) (3) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (3) (1) (8) (3) Ending balance USD (47) USD (65) USD (47) USD (65) Derivative financial instruments Beginning balance USD 71 USD (66) USD 28 USD (3) Gains (losses) deferred 13 44 57 298 Less: Tax provision /(benefit) 5 35 14 71 Net gains (losses) deferred 8 9 43 227 (Gains) losses reclassified to earnings (94) (296) (84) (636) Less: Tax provision /(benefit) (24) (96) (22) (155)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to earnings (70) (200) (62) (481) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (62) (191) (19) (254) Ending balance USD 9 USD (257) USD 9 USD (257) Available-for-sale securities Beginning balance USD (110) USD (87) USD (118) USD 20 Gains (losses) deferred (22) (55) (12) (188) Less: Tax provision /(benefit) (5) (11) (3) (37) Net gains (losses) deferred (17) (44) (9) (151) (Gains) losses reclassified to earnings 1 - 1 - Less: Tax provision /(benefit) - - - - Net (gains) losses reclassified to earnings 1 - 1 - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (16) (44) (8) (151) Ending balance USD (126) USD (131) USD (126) USD (131) Total AOCI Ending Balance at September 30 USD (2,232) USD (3,353) USD (2,232) USD (3,353) 25 Table of Contents 14. Environmental and legal matters The Company is regulated by federal, state and international environmental laws governing its use, transport and disposal of substances and control of emissions. In addition to governing our manufacturing and other operations, these laws often impact the development of our products, including, but not limited to, required compliance with air emissions standards applicable to internal combustion engines. We have made, and will continue to make, significant research and development and capital expenditures to comply with these emissions standards. We are engaged in remedial activities at a number of locations, often with other companies, pursuant to federal and state laws. When it is probable we will pay remedial costs at a site, and those costs can be reasonably estimated, we accrue the investigation, remediation, and operating and maintenance costs against our earnings. We accrue costs based on consideration of currently available data and information with respect to each individual site, including available technologies, current applicable laws and regulations, and prior remediation experience. Where no amount within a range of estimates is more likely, we accrue the minimum. Where multiple potentially responsible parties are involved, we consider our proportionate share of the probable costs. In formulating the estimate of probable costs, we do not consider amounts expected to be recovered from insurance companies or others. We reassess these accrued amounts on a quarterly basis. The amount recorded for environmental remediation is not material and is included in Accrued expenses. We believe there is no more than a remote chance that a material amount for remedial activities at any individual site, or at all the sites in the aggregate, will be required. In addition, we are involved in other unresolved legal actions that arise in the normal course of business. The most prevalent of these unresolved actions involve disputes related to product design, manufacture and performance liability (including claimed asbestos exposure), contracts, employment issues, environmental matters, intellectual property rights, taxes (other than income taxes) and securities laws. The aggregate range of reasonably possible losses in excess of accrued liabilities, if any, associated with these unresolved legal actions is not material. In some cases, we cannot reasonably estimate a range of loss because there is insufficient information regarding the matter. However, we believe there is no more than a remote chance that any liability arising from these matters would be material. Although it is not possible to predict with certainty the outcome of these unresolved legal actions, we believe that these actions will not individually or in the aggregate have a material adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity. 15. Income taxes The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 22.4 percent compared to 21.4 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 20.9 percent compared to 20.6 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 22.5 percent, compared with 23 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2022 was 23.2 percent. The 2023 estimated annual tax rate excludes the impact of the nondeductible loss of USD586 million related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of USD88 million due to a change in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets. In addition, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of USD54 million for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense, compared with a USD18 million benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company also recorded discrete benefits of USD90 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years. 26 Table of Contents 16. Segment information A. Basis for segment information Our Executive Office is comprised of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), four Group Presidents, a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), a Chief Legal Officer and a Chief Human Resources Officer. The Group Presidents and CFO are accountable for a related set of end-to-end businesses that they manage. The Chief Legal Officer leads the Law, Security and Public Policy Division. The Chief Human Resources Officer leads the Human Resources Organization. The CEO allocates resources and manages performance at the Group President/CFO level. As such, the CEO serves as our Chief Operating Decision Maker, and operating segments are primarily based on the Group President/CFO reporting structure. Three of our operating segments, Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation are led by Group Presidents. One operating segment, Financial Products, is led by the CFO who also has responsibility for Corporate Services. Corporate Services is a cost center primarily responsible for the performance of certain support functions globally and to provide centralized services; it does not meet the definition of an operating segment. One Group President leads one smaller operating segment that is included in the All Other operating segment. The Law, Security and Public Policy Division and the Human Resources Organization are cost centers and do not meet the definition of an operating segment. B. Description of segments We have five operating segments, of which four are reportable segments. Following is a brief description of our reportable segments and the business activities included in the All Other operating segment: Construction Industries: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product portfolio includes asphalt pavers; backhoe loaders; cold planers; compactors; compact track loaders; forestry machines; material handlers; motor graders; pipelayers; road reclaimers; skid steer loaders; telehandlers; track-type loaders; track-type tractors (small, medium); track excavators (mini, small, medium, large); wheel excavators; wheel loaders (compact, small, medium); and related parts and work tools. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. Resource Industries: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining, heavy construction and quarry and aggregates. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product portfolio includes large track-type tractors; large mining trucks; hard rock vehicles; electric rope shovels; draglines; hydraulic shovels; rotary drills; large wheel loaders; off-highway trucks; articulated trucks; wheel tractor scrapers; wheel dozers; landfill compactors; soil compactors; select work tools; machinery components; electronics and control systems and related parts. In addition to equipment, Resource Industries also develops and sells technology products and services to provide customers fleet management, equipment management analytics, autonomous machine capabilities, safety services and mining performance solutions. Resource Industries also manages areas that provide services to other parts of the company, including strategic procurement, lean center of excellence, integrated manufacturing, research and development for hydraulic systems, automation, electronics and software for Cat machines and engines. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. 27 Table of Contents Energy & Transportation: A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines, turbines, diesel-electric locomotives and related services across industries serving Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Industrial and Transportation applications, including marine- and rail-related businesses.

Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management, development and testing, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product and services portfolio includes turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and turbine-related services; reciprocating engine-powered generator sets; integrated systems and solutions used in the electric power generation industry; reciprocating engines, drivetrain and integrated systems and solutions for the marine and oil and gas industries; reciprocating engines, drivetrain and integrated systems and solutions supplied to the industrial industry as well as Cat machinery; electrified powertrain and zero-emission power sources and service solutions development; and diesel-electric locomotives and components and other rail-related products and services, including remanufacturing and leasing. Responsibilities also include the remanufacturing of Caterpillar reciprocating engines and components and remanufacturing services for other companies; and product support of on-highway vocational trucks for North America. Inter-segment sales are a source of revenue for this segment. Financial Products Segment: Provides financing alternatives to customers and dealers around the world for Caterpillar products and services, as well as financing for power generation facilities that, in most cases, incorporate Caterpillar products. Financing plans include operating and finance leases, revolving charge accounts, installment sale contracts, repair/rebuild financing, working capital loans and wholesale financing plans. The segment also provides insurance and risk management products and services that help customers and dealers manage their business risk. Insurance and risk management products offered include physical damage insurance, inventory protection plans, extended service coverage and maintenance plans for machines and engines, and dealer property and casualty insurance. The various forms of financing, insurance and risk management products offered to customers and dealers help support the purchase and lease of Caterpillar equipment. The segment also earns revenues from ME&T, but the related costs are not allocated to operating segments. Financial Products' segment profit is determined on a pretax basis and includes other income/expense items. All Other operating segment: Primarily includes activities such as: business strategy; product management and development; manufacturing and sourcing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground-engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, rubber sealing and connecting components primarily for Cat® products; parts distribution; integrated logistics solutions; distribution services responsible for dealer development and administration, including a wholly owned dealer in Japan; dealer portfolio management and ensuring the most efficient and effective distribution of machines, engines and parts; brand management and marketing strategy; and digital investments for new customer and dealer solutions that integrate data analytics with state-of-the-art digital technologies while transforming the buying experience. Results for the All Other operating segment are included as a reconciling item between reportable segments and consolidated external reporting. C. Segment measurement and reconciliations There are several methodology differences between our segment reporting and our external reporting. The following is a list of the more significant methodology differences: .ME&T segment net assets generally include inventories, receivables, property, plant and equipment, goodwill, intangibles, accounts payable and customer advances. We generally manage at the corporate level liabilities other than accounts payable and customer advances, and we do not include these in segment operations. Financial Products Segment assets generally include all categories of assets. .We value segment inventories and cost of sales using a current cost methodology. .We amortize goodwill allocated to segments using a fixed amount based on a 20-year useful life. This methodology difference only impacts segment assets. We do not include goodwill amortization expense in segment profit. In addition, we have allocated to segments only a portion of goodwill for certain acquisitions made in 2011 or later. .We generally manage currency exposures for ME&T at the corporate level and do not include in segment profit the effects of changes in exchange rates on results of operations within the year. We report the net difference created in the translation of revenues and costs between exchange rates used for U.S. GAAP reporting and exchange rates used for segment reporting as a methodology difference. .We do not include stock-based compensation expense in segment profit. 28 Table of Contents .Postretirement benefit expenses are split; segments are generally responsible for service costs, with the remaining elements of net periodic benefit cost included as a methodology difference. .We determine ME&T segment profit on a pretax basis and exclude interest expense and most other income/expense items. We determine Financial Products Segment profit on a pretax basis and include other income/expense items. Reconciling items are created based on accounting differences between segment reporting and our consolidated external reporting. Please refer to pages 30 to 33 for financial information regarding significant reconciling items. Most of our reconciling items are self-explanatory given the above explanations. For the reconciliation of profit, we have grouped the reconciling items as follows: .Corporate costs: These costs are related to corporate requirements primarily for compliance and legal functions for the benefit of the entire organization. .Restructuring costs: May include costs for employee separation, long-lived asset impairments, contract terminations and divestiture impacts. These costs are included in Other operating (income) expenses except for defined-benefit plan curtailment losses and special termination benefits, which are included in Other income (expense). Restructuring costs also include other exit-related costs, which may consist of accelerated depreciation, inventory write-downs, building demolition, equipment relocation and project management costs and LIFO inventory decrement benefits from inventory liquidations at closed facilities, all of which are primarily included in Cost of goods sold. See Note 20 for more information. .Methodology differences: See previous discussion of significant accounting differences between segment reporting and consolidated external reporting. .Timing: Timing differences in the recognition of costs between segment reporting and consolidated external reporting. For example, we report certain costs on the cash basis for segment reporting and the accrual basis for consolidated external reporting. 29 Table of Contents For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, sales and revenues by geographic region reconciled to consolidated sales and revenues were as follows:

Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region External Intersegment Total Sales (Millions of dollars) North Latin Asia/ Sales and Sales and and America America EAME Pacific Revenues Revenues Revenues Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Construction Industries USD 4,078 USD 555 USD 1,351 USD 997 USD 6,981 USD 18 USD 6,999 Resource Industries 1,366 499 508 886 3,259 92 3,351 Energy & Transportation 2,966 460 1,428 901 5,755 1,104 6,859 Financial Products Segment 627 110 132 110 979 1 - 979 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments 9,037 1,624 3,419 2,894 16,974 1,214 18,188 All Other operating segment 16 (1) 5 10 30 76 106 Corporate Items and Eliminations (126) (20) (22) (26) (194) (1,290) (1,484) Total Sales and Revenues USD 8,927 USD 1,603 USD 3,402 USD 2,878 USD 16,810 USD - USD 16,810 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Construction Industries USD 3,106 USD 799 USD 1,247 USD 1,084 USD 6,236 USD 40 USD 6,276 Resource Industries 1,122 472 526 893 3,013 74 3,087 Energy & Transportation 2,422 468 1,280 827 4,997 1,189 6,186 Financial Products Segment 522 90 100 107 819 1 - 819 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments 7,172 1,829 3,153 2,911 15,065 1,303 16,368 All Other operating segment 16 - 4 15 35 68 103 Corporate Items and Eliminations (53) (20) (12) (21) (106) (1,371) (1,477) Total Sales and

Revenues USD 7,135 USD 1,809 USD 3,145 USD 2,905 USD 14,994 USD - USD 14,994 operating segment of USD181 million and USD124 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 30 Table of Contents Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region External Intersegment Total Sales (Millions of dollars) North Latin Asia/ Sales and Sales and and America America EAME Pacific Revenues Revenues Revenues Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Construction Industries USD 11,654 USD 1,720 USD 4,125 USD 3,307 USD 20,806 USD 93 USD 20,899 Resource Industries 4,016 1,511 1,624 2,940 10,091 250 10,341 Energy & Transportation 8,658 1,299 4,291 2,519 16,767 3,565 20,332 Financial Products Segment 1,795 316 364 329 2,804 1 - 2,804 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments 26,123 4,846 10,404 9,095 50,468 3,908 54,376 All Other operating segment 50 (1) 13 37 99 234 333 Corporate Items and Eliminations (374) (61) (64) (78) (577) (4,142) (4,719) Total Sales and Revenues USD 25,799 USD 4,784 USD 10,353 USD 9,054 USD 49,990 USD - USD 49,990 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Construction Industries USD 8,832 USD 2,061 USD 3,726 USD 3,694 USD 18,313 USD 111 USD 18,424 Resource Industries 3,167 1,337 1,609 2,554 8,667 211 8,878 Energy & Transportation 6,637 1,160 3,679 2,193 13,669 3,260 16,929 Financial Products Segment 1,530 250 293 327 2,400 1 - 2,400 Total sales and revenues from reportable segments 20,166 4,808 9,307 8,768 43,049 3,582 46,631 All Other operating segment 52 - 14 46 112 227 339 Corporate Items and Eliminations (175) (59) (33) (64) (331) (3,809) (4,140) Total Sales and Revenues USD 20,043 USD 4,749 USD 9,288 USD 8,750 USD 42,830 USD - USD 42,830 1 Includes revenues from Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy & Transportation and All Other operating segment of USD515 million and USD332 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. end user application were as follows: Energy & Transportation External Sales Nine Months Ended September Three Months Ended September 30, 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Oil and gas USD 1,667 USD 1,323 USD 4,741 USD 3,503 Power generation 1,598 1,320 4,527 3,518 Industrial 1,220 1,158 3,793 3,295 Transportation 1,270 1,196 3,706 3,353 Energy & Transportation External Sales USD 5,755 USD 4,997 USD 16,767 USD 13,669 31 Table of Contents Reconciliation of Consolidated profit before taxes: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September Nine Months Ended September 30, 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit from reportable segments: Construction Industries USD 1,847 USD 1,209 USD 5,440 USD 3,255 Resource Industries 730 506 2,234 1,222 Energy & Transportation 1,181 935 3,507 2,132 Financial Products Segment 203 220 675 675 Total profit from reportable segments 3,961 2,870 11,856 7,284 Profit from All Other operating segment 21 8 42 42 Cost centers 10 (37) 53 1 Corporate costs (265) (168) (714) (670) Timing 22 (84) (89) (129) Restructuring costs (46) (49) (688) (90) Methodology differences: Inventory/cost of sales (2) 138 137 407 Postretirement benefit expense (13) 82 (84) 293 Stock-based compensation expense (60) (55) (178) (162) Financing costs (13) (75) (115) (269) Currency 78 53 106 315 Other income/expense methodology differences (164) (109) (468) (287) Other methodology differences (14) (16) (57) (82) Total consolidated profit before taxes USD 3,515 USD 2,558 USD 9,801 USD 6,653 Reconciliation of Assets: (Millions of dollars) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets from reportable segments: Construction Industries USD 5,407 USD 5,168 Resource Industries 5,831 5,775 Energy & Transportation 10,373 9,455 Financial Products Segment 34,953 34,269 Total assets from reportable segments 56,564 54,667 Assets from All Other operating segment 1,855 1,828 Items not included in segment assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5,874 6,042 Deferred income taxes 2,601 2,098 Goodwill and intangible assets 4,413 4,248 Property, plant and equipment - net and other assets 6,969 4,234 Inventory methodology differences (3,259) (3,063) Liabilities included in segment assets 12,227 12,519 Other (453) (630) Total assets USD 86,791 USD 81,943 32 Table of Contents Reconciliation of Depreciation and amortization: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September 30, 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Depreciation and amortization from reportable segments: Construction Industries USD 54 USD 57 USD 162 USD 172 Resource Industries 66 92 235 275 Energy & Transportation 139 136 401 405 Financial Products Segment 186 183 545 556 Total depreciation and amortization from reportable 445 468 1,343 1,408 segments Items not included in segment depreciation and amortization: All Other operating segment 59 56 176 172 Cost centers 23 20 65 63

Other (2) 7 15 18 Total depreciation and amortization USD 525 USD 551 USD 1,599 USD 1,661 Reconciliation of Capital expenditures: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September Nine Months Ended September 30, 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Capital expenditures from reportable segments: Construction Industries USD 105 USD 74 USD 188 USD 149 Resource Industries 62 65 132 129 Energy & Transportation 249 167 595 444 Financial Products Segment 342 295 1,031 870 Total capital expenditures from reportable segments 758 601 1,946 1,592 Items not included in segment capital expenditures: All Other operating segment 67 54 142 116 Cost centers 27 16 71 41 Timing - (35) 185 173 Other (71) (19) (106) (31) Total capital expenditures USD 781 USD 617 USD 2,238 USD 1,891 17. Cat Financial financing activities Allowance for credit losses Portfolio segments A portfolio segment is the level at which Cat Financial develops a systematic methodology for determining its allowance for credit losses. Cat Financial's portfolio segments and related methods for estimating expected credit losses are as follows: Customer Cat Financial provides loans and finance leases to end-user customers primarily for the purpose of financing new and used Caterpillar machinery, engines and equipment for commercial use. Cat Financial also provides financing for power generation facilities that, in most cases, incorporate Caterpillar products. The average original term of Cat Financial's customer finance receivable portfolio was approximately 51 months with an average remaining term of approximately 27 months as of September 30, 2023. 33 Table of Contents Cat Financial typically maintains a security interest in financed equipment and requires physical damage insurance coverage on the financed equipment, both of which provide Cat Financial with certain rights and protections. If Cat Financial's collection efforts fail to bring a defaulted account current, Cat Financial generally can repossess the financed equipment, after satisfying local legal requirements, and sell it within the Caterpillar dealer network or through third-party auctions. Cat Financial estimates the allowance for credit losses related to its customer finance receivables based on loss forecast models utilizing probabilities of default and the estimated loss given default based on past loss experience adjusted for current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts capturing country and industry-specific economic factors. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, Cat Financial's forecasts reflected a continuation of the trend of relatively low unemployment rates and delinquencies within their portfolio. However, industry delinquencies show an increasing trend as persistently high inflation rates and consequent central bank actions are weakening global economic growth. The company believes the economic forecasts employed represent reasonable and supportable forecasts, followed by a reversion to long-term trends. Dealer Cat Financial provides financing to Caterpillar dealers in the form of wholesale financing plans. Cat Financial's wholesale financing plans provide assistance to dealers by financing their mostly new Caterpillar equipment inventory and rental fleets on a secured and unsecured basis. In addition, Cat Financial provides a variety of secured and unsecured loans to Caterpillar dealers. Cat Financial estimates the allowance for credit losses for dealer finance receivables based on historical loss rates with consideration of current economic conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. In general, Cat Financial's Dealer portfolio segment has not historically experienced large increases or decreases in credit losses based on changes in economic conditions due to its close working relationships with the dealers and their financial strength. Therefore, Cat Financial made no adjustments to historical loss rates during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Classes of finance receivables Cat Financial further evaluates portfolio segments by the class of finance receivables, which is defined as a level of information (below a portfolio segment) in which the finance receivables have the same initial measurement attribute and a similar method for assessing and monitoring credit risk. Cat Financial's classes, which align with management reporting for credit losses, are as follows: .North America - Finance receivables originated in the United States and Canada. .EAME - Finance receivables originated in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Eurasia. .Asia/Pacific - Finance receivables originated in Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. .Mining - Finance receivables related to large mining customers worldwide. .Latin America - Finance receivables originated in Mexico and Central and South American countries. .Power - Finance receivables originated worldwide related to Caterpillar electrical power generation, gas compression and co-generation systems and non-Caterpillar equipment that is powered by these systems. Receivable balances, including accrued interest, are written off against the allowance for credit losses when, in the judgment of management, they are considered uncollectible (generally upon repossession of the collateral). The amount of the write-off is determined by comparing the fair value of the collateral, less cost to sell, to the amortized cost. Subsequent recoveries, if any, are credited to the allowance for credit losses when received. 34 Table of Contents An analysis of the allowance for credit losses was as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Customer Dealer Total Customer Dealer Total Beginning balance USD 265 USD 50 USD 315 USD 290 USD 82 USD 372 Write-offs (22) - (22) (30) - (30) Recoveries 13 - 13 17 - 17 Provision for credit losses 1 31 1 32 (2) (17) (19) Other (3) - (3) (5) - (5) Ending balance USD 284 USD 51 USD 335 USD 270 USD 65 USD 335 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Customer Dealer Total Customer Dealer Total Beginning balance USD 277 USD 65 USD 342 USD 251 USD 82 USD 333 Write-offs (63) - (63) (68) - (68) Recoveries 36 - 36 47 - 47 Provision for credit losses 1 35 (14) 21 46 (17) 29 Other (1) - (1) (6) - (6) Ending balance USD 284 USD 51 USD 335 USD 270 USD 65 USD 335 Finance Receivables USD 19,768 USD 2,060 USD 21,828 USD 19,363 USD 1,737 USD 21,100 1 Excludes provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and other miscellaneous receivables. 35 Table of Contents Gross write-offs by origination year for the Customer portfolio segment were as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Revolving Finance 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Prior Receivables Total North America USD 1 USD 2 USD 2 USD 1 USD 1 USD - USD 2 USD 9 EAME - 1 1 1 - - - 3 Asia/Pacific - 2 3 1 - - - 6

Latin America - 1 1 1 - 1 - 4 Total USD 1 USD 6 USD 7 USD 4 USD 1 USD 1 USD 2 USD 22 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Revolving Finance 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Prior Receivables Total North America USD 1 USD 7 USD 7 USD 2 USD 2 USD 1 USD 9 USD 29 EAME - 2 3 3 - 1 - 9 Asia/Pacific - 3 6 4 1 - - 14 Latin America - 3 3 3 1 1 - 11 Total USD 1 USD 15 USD 19 USD 12 USD 4 USD 3 USD 9 USD 63 Credit quality of finance receivables At origination, Cat Financial evaluates credit risk based on a variety of credit quality factors including prior payment experience, customer financial information, credit ratings, loan-to-value ratios, probabilities of default, industry trends, macroeconomic factors and other internal metrics. On an ongoing basis, Cat Financial monitors credit quality based on past-due status as there is a meaningful correlation between the past-due status of customers and the risk of loss. In determining past-due status, Cat Financial considers the entire finance receivable past due when any installment is over 30 days past due. 36 Table of Contents Customer The tables below summarize the aging category of Cat Financial's amortized cost of finance receivables in the Customer portfolio segment by origination year: (Millions of dollars) September 30, 2023 Revolving Finance Total Finance 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Prior Receivables Receivables North America Current USD 3,134 USD 2,940 USD 2,310 USD 919 USD 310 USD 65 USD 304 USD 9,982 31-60 days past due 18 31 23 15 6 2 3 98 61-90 days past due 6 10 7 4 1 - 2 30 91+ days past due 5 19 18 10 5 3 2 62 EAME Current 914 962 649 297 144 124 - 3,090 31-60 days past due 11 8 11 3 1 - - 34 61-90 days past due 3 6 3 3 2 - - 17 91+ days past due 4 16 18 9 3 1 - 51 Asia/Pacific Current 722 660 361 103 21 6 - 1,873 31-60 days past due 2 12 10 4 1 - - 29 61-90 days past due 1 3 3 4 1 - - 12 91+ days past due - 4 5 3 - - - 12 Mining Current 807 730 420 143 92 49 49 2,290 31-60 days past due - - - - - - - - 61-90 days past due - - 1 - - 2 - 3 91+ days past due - 2 2 - - 1 - 5 Latin America Current 552 571 255 74 29 8 - 1,489 31-60 days past due 6 13 7 4 3 1 - 34 61-90 days past due 1 5 2 1 - - - 9 91+ days past due 1 15 9 8 8 20 - 61 Power Current 46 68 69 86 30 122 162 583 31-60 days past due - - - - - 1 - 1 61-90 days past due - - - - - - - - 91+ days past due - - - - - 3 - 3 Totals by Aging Category Current USD 6,175 USD 5,931 USD 4,064 USD 1,622 USD 626 USD 374 USD 515 USD 19,307 31-60 days past due 37 64 51 26 11 4 3 196 61-90 days past due 11 24 16 12 4 2 2 71 91+ days past due 10 56 52 30 16 28 2 194 Total Customer USD 6,233 USD 6,075 USD 4,183 USD 1,690 USD 657 USD 408 USD 522 USD 19,768 37 Table of Contents (Millions of dollars) December 31, 2022 Revolving Finance Total Finance 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Prior Receivables Receivables North America Current USD 3,915 USD 3,276 USD 1,525 USD 653 USD 206 USD 34 USD 240 USD 9,849 31-60 days past due 25 26 18 12 4 1 4 90 61-90 days past due 9 15 7 3 1 - 3 38 91+ days past due 11 16 12 6 4 3 4 56 EAME Current 1,270 953 477 280 155 68 - 3,203 31-60 days past due 10 12 7 1 1 - - 31 61-90 days past due 8 4 3 1 - - - 16 91+ days past due 6 25 16 4 1 1 - 53 Asia/Pacific Current 1,033 684 313 69 18 2 - 2,119 31-60 days past due 10 12 8 1 1 - - 32 61-90 days past due 2 5 4 2 - - - 13 91+ days past due 2 6 6 4 - - - 18 Mining Current 863 575 220 171 93 108 80 2,110 31-60 days past due - 1 - - - - - 1 61-90 days past due - - - - - - - - 91+ days past due - - - - - 1 - 1 Latin America Current 770 400 150 69 26 20 - 1,435 31-60 days past due 7 8 4 2 - 1 - 22

61-90 days past due 2 5 1 1 - - - 9 91+ days past due 2 13 11 2 1 - - 29 Power Current 78 85 142 33 18 161 125 642 31-60 days past due - - - - - - - - 61-90 days past due - - - - - - - - 91+ days past due - - - - - 5 - 5 Totals by Aging Category Current USD 7,929 USD 5,973 USD 2,827 USD 1,275 USD 516 USD 393 USD 445 USD 19,358 31-60 days past due 52 59 37 16 6 2 4 176 61-90 days past due 21 29 15 7 1 - 3 76 91+ days past due 21 60 45 16 6 10 4 162 Total Customer USD 8,023 USD 6,121 USD 2,924 USD 1,314 USD 529 USD 405 USD 456 USD 19,772 Finance receivables in the Customer portfolio segment are substantially secured by collateral, primarily in the form of Caterpillar and other equipment. For those contracts where the borrower is experiencing financial difficulty, repayment of the outstanding amounts is generally expected to be provided through the operation or repossession and sale of the equipment. 38 Table of Contents Dealer As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, Cat Financial's total amortized cost of finance receivables within the Dealer portfolio segment was current, with the exception of USD44 million and USD58 million, respectively, that were 91+ days past due in Latin America, all of which were originated in 2017. Non-accrual finance receivables Recognition of income is suspended and the finance receivable is placed on non-accrual status when management determines that collection of future income is not probable. Contracts on non-accrual status are generally more than 120 days past due. Recognition is resumed and previously suspended income is recognized when collection is considered probable. Payments received while the finance receivable is on non-accrual status are applied to interest and principal in accordance with the contractual terms. Interest earned but uncollected prior to the receivable being placed on non-accrual status is written off through Provision for credit losses when, in the judgment of management, it is considered uncollectible. In Cat Financial's Customer portfolio segment, finance receivables which were on non-accrual status and finance receivables over 90 days past due and still accruing income were as follows: (Millions of dollars) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Amortized Cost Amortized Cost Non-accrual Non-accrual 91+ Non-accrual Non-accrual 91+ With an Without an Still With an Without an Still Allowance Allowance Accruing Allowance Allowance Accruing North America USD 54 USD - USD 12 USD 52 USD 4 USD 11 EAME 44 - 9 43 - 10 Asia/Pacific 8 - 5 11 - 7 Mining 4 - 1 - 1 - Latin America 69 - - 45 - - Power 9 - - 5 11 - Total USD 188 USD - USD 27 USD 156 USD 16 USD 28 There were USD44 million and USD58 million, respectively, in finance receivables in Cat Financial's Dealer portfolio segment on non-accrual status as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, all of which was in Latin America. Modifications Cat Financial periodically modifies the terms of their finance receivable agreements in response to borrowers' financial difficulty. Typically, the types of modifications granted are payment deferrals, interest-only payment periods and/or term extensions. Many modifications Cat Financial grants are for commercial reasons or for borrowers experiencing some form of short-term financial stress and may result in insignificant payment delays. Cat Financial does not consider these borrowers to be experiencing financial difficulty. Modifications for borrowers Cat Financial does consider to be experiencing financial difficulty typically result in payment deferrals and/or reduced payments for a period of four months or longer, term extension of six months or longer or a combination of both. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, there were no finance receivable modifications granted to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty in Cat Financial's Dealer portfolio segment. The amortized cost basis of finance receivables modified for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty in the Customer portfolio segment during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was USD13 million and USD38 million, respectively. Total modifications with borrowers experiencing financial difficulty represented 0.06 percent and 0.17 percent of Cat Financial's finance receivable portfolio for the same periods, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the financial effects of term extensions for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty added a weighted average of 8 and 17 months, respectively, to the terms of modified contracts. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the financial effects of payment delays for 39 Table of Contents borrowers experiencing financial difficulty resulted in weighted average payment deferrals and/or interest only payment periods of 6 and 7 months, respectively. After Cat Financial modifies a finance receivable, they continue to track its performance under its most recent modified terms. As of September 30, 2023, all of the finance receivables modified with borrowers experiencing financial difficulty are current except for USD3 million in EAME that was 31-60 days past due. The effect of most modifications made to finance receivables for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty is already included in the allowance for credit losses based on the methodologies used to estimate the allowance; therefore, a change to the allowance for credit losses is generally not recorded upon modification. On rare occasions when principal forgiveness is provided, the amount forgiven is written off against the allowance for credit losses. 18. Fair value disclosures

A. Fair value measurements The guidance on fair value measurements defines fair value as the exchange price that would be received for an asset or paid to transfer a liability (an exit price) in the principal or most advantageous market for the asset or liability in an orderly transaction between market participants. This guidance also specifies a fair value hierarchy based upon the observability of inputs used in valuation techniques. Observable inputs (highest level) reflect market data obtained from independent sources, while unobservable inputs (lowest level) reflect internally developed market assumptions. In accordance with this guidance, fair value measurements are classified under the following hierarchy: .Level 1 - Quoted prices for identical instruments in active markets. .Level 2 - Quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets; quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and model-derived valuations in which all significant inputs or significant value-drivers are observable in active markets. .Level 3 - Model-derived valuations in which one or more significant inputs or significant value-drivers are unobservable. When available, we use quoted market prices to determine fair value, and we classify such measurements within Level 1. In some cases where market prices are not available, we make use of observable market based inputs to calculate fair value, in which case the measurements are classified within Level 2. If quoted or observable market prices are not available, fair value is based upon valuations in which one or more significant inputs are unobservable, including internally developed models that use, where possible, current market-based parameters such as interest rates, yield curves and currency rates. These measurements are classified within Level 3. We classify fair value measurements according to the lowest level input or value-driver that is significant to the valuation. We may therefore classify a measurement within Level 3 even though there may be significant inputs that are readily observable. 40 Table of Contents Fair value measurement includes the consideration of nonperformance risk. Nonperformance risk refers to the risk that an obligation (either by a counterparty or Caterpillar) will not be fulfilled. For financial assets traded in an active market (Level 1 and certain Level 2), the nonperformance risk is included in the market price. For

certain other financial assets and liabilities (certain Level 2 and Level 3), our fair value calculations have been adjusted accordingly. Investments in debt and equity securities We have investments in certain debt and equity securities that are recorded at fair value. Fair values for our U.S. treasury bonds and large capitalization value and smaller company growth equity securities are based upon valuations for identical instruments in active markets. Fair values for other government debt securities, corporate debt securities and mortgage-backed debt securities are based upon models that take into consideration such market-based factors as recent sales, risk-free yield curves and prices of similarly rated bonds. We also have investments in time deposits classified as held-to-maturity debt securities. The fair value of these investments is based upon valuations observed in less active markets than Level 1. These investments have a maturity of less than one year and are recorded at amortized costs, which approximate fair value. In addition, Insurance Services has an equity investment in a real estate investment trust (REIT) which is recorded at fair value based on the net asset value (NAV) of the investment and is not classified within the fair value hierarchy. See Note 8 for additional information on our investments in debt and equity securities. Derivative financial instruments The fair value of interest rate contracts is primarily based on a standard industry accepted valuation model that utilizes the appropriate market-based forward swap curves and zero-coupon interest rates to determine discounted cash flows. The fair value of foreign currency and commodity forward, option and cross currency contracts is based on standard industry accepted valuation models that discount cash flows resulting from the differential between the contract price and the market-based forward rate. See Note 5 for additional information. 41 Table of Contents Assets and liabilities measured on a recurring basis at fair value included in our Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were as follows:

September 30, 2023 Total (Millions of dollars) Assets / Measured at Liabilities, Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 NAV at Fair Value Assets Debt securities Government debt securities U.S. treasury bonds USD 9 USD - USD - USD - USD 9 Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds - 53 - - 53 Corporate debt securities Corporate bonds and other debt securities - 2,730 - - 2,730 Asset-backed securities - 189 - - 189 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency - 384 - - 384 Residential - 2 - - 2 Commercial - 126 - - 126 Total debt securities 9 3,484 - - 3,493 Equity securities Large capitalization value 204 - - - 204 Smaller company growth 31 - - - 31 REIT - - - 184 184 Total equity securities 235 - - 184 419 Derivative financial instruments - assets Foreign currency contracts - net - 232 - - 232 Commodity contracts - net - 9 - - 9 Total assets USD 244 USD 3,725 USD - USD 184 USD 4,153 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - liabilities Interest rate contracts - net USD - USD 294 USD - USD - USD 294 Total liabilities USD - USD 294 USD - USD - USD 294 42 Table of Contents December 31, 2022 Total (Millions of dollars) Assets / Measured at Liabilities, Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 NAV at Fair Value Assets Debt securities Government debt securities U.S. treasury bonds USD 9 USD - USD - USD - USD 9 Other U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds - 55 - - 55 Corporate debt securities Corporate bonds and other debt securities - 2,416 50 - 2,466 Asset-backed securities - 182 - - 182 Mortgage-backed debt securities U.S. governmental agency - 333 - - 333 Residential - 2 - - 2 Commercial - 117 - - 117 Total debt securities 9 3,105 50 - 3,164 Equity securities Large capitalization value 203 - - - 203 Smaller company growth 31 - - - 31 REIT - - - 207 207 Total equity securities 234 - - 207 441 Derivative financial instruments - assets Foreign currency contracts - net - 328 - - 328 Commodity contracts - net - 15 - - 15 Total Assets USD 243 USD 3,448 USD 50 USD 207 USD 3,948 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - liabilities Interest rate contracts - net USD - USD 195 USD - USD - USD 195 Total liabilities USD - USD 195 USD - USD - USD 195 In addition to the amounts above, certain Cat Financial loans are subject to measurement at fair value on a nonrecurring basis and are classified as Level 3 measurements. A loan is measured at fair value when management determines that collection of contractual amounts due is not probable and the loan is individually evaluated. In these cases, an allowance for credit losses may be established based either on the present value of expected future cash flows discounted at the receivables' effective interest rate, the fair value of the collateral for collateral-dependent receivables, or the observable market price of the receivable. In determining collateral value, Cat Financial estimates the current fair market value of the collateral less selling costs. Cat Financial had loans carried at fair value of USD57 million and USD68 million as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

B. Fair values of financial instruments In addition to the methods and assumptions we use to record the fair value of financial instruments as discussed in the Fair value measurements section above, we use the following methods and assumptions to estimate the fair value of our financial instruments: Cash and cash equivalents Carrying amount approximates fair value. We classify cash and cash equivalents as Level 1. See Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Restricted cash and short-term investments Carrying amount approximates fair value. We include restricted cash and short-term investments in Prepaid expenses and other current assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. We classify these instruments as Level 1 except for time deposits which are Level 2, and certain corporate debt securities which are Level 3. See Note 8 for additional information. 43 Table of Contents Finance receivables We estimate fair value by discounting the future cash flows using current rates, representative of receivables with similar remaining maturities. Wholesale inventory receivables We estimate fair value by discounting the future cash flows using current rates, representative of receivables with similar remaining maturities. Short-term borrowings Carrying amount approximates fair value. We classify short-term borrowings as Level 1. See Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Long-term debt We estimate fair value for fixed and floating rate debt based on quoted market prices. Guarantees The fair value of guarantees is based upon our estimate of the premium a market participant would require to issue the same guarantee in a

stand-alone arms-length transaction with an unrelated party. If quoted or observable market prices are not available, fair value is based upon internally developed models that utilize current market-based assumptions. We classify guarantees as Level 3. See Note 11 for additional information. Our financial instruments not carried at fair value were as follows:

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Fair (Millions of dollars) Carrying Fair Carrying Fair Value Amount Value Amount Value Levels Reference Assets Finance receivables - net (excluding finance leases 1 ) USD 14,894 USD 14,365 USD 13,965 USD 13,377 3 Note 17 Wholesale inventory receivables - net (excluding finance leases 1) 1,075 1,032 827 778 3 Liabilities Long-term debt (including amounts due within one year) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,513 8,712 9,618 9,240 2 Financial Products 23,408 22,806 21,418 20,686 2 1 Represents finance leases and failed sale leasebacks of USD6,816 million and USD7,325 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 44 Table of Contents 19. Other income (expense) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Millions of dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Investment and interest income USD 135 USD 52 USD 324 USD 98 Foreign exchange gains (losses) 1 17 134 (15) 405 License fee income 37 37 111 106 Net periodic pension and OPEB income (cost), excluding service cost (12) 67 (37) 201 Gains (losses) on securities 6 - (15) (59) Miscellaneous income (loss) 12 (48) (14) 4 Total USD 195 USD 242 USD 354 USD 755 1 Includes gains (losses) from foreign exchange derivative contracts. See Note 5 for further details. 20. Restructuring costs Our accounting for employee separations is dependent upon how the particular program is designed. For voluntary programs, we recognize eligible separation costs at the time of employee acceptance unless the acceptance requires explicit approval by the company. For involuntary programs, we recognize eligible costs when management has approved the program, the affected employees have been properly notified and the costs are estimable. Restructuring costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were as follows: (Millions of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Employee separations 1 USD 10 USD 39 USD 32 USD 62 Longwall divestiture 1 - - 586 - Contract terminations 1 - 1 - 1 Long-lived asset impairments 1 2 (4) 4 1 Other 2 34 13 66 26 Total restructuring costs USD 46 USD 49 USD 688 USD 90 1 Recognized in Other operating (income) expenses. 2 Represents costs related to our restructuring programs, primarily for inventory write-downs, accelerated depreciation, project management and equipment relocation, all of which are primarily included in Cost of goods sold. The restructuring costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were primarily related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business within Resource Industries. The divestiture closed on February 1, 2023 and resulted in a pre-tax loss of approximately USD586 million, primarily a non-cash item driven by the release of USD494 million of accumulated foreign currency translation. The transaction is subject to certain post-closing adjustments. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the restructuring costs were primarily related to actions across the company including strategic actions to address a small number of products. In 2023 and 2022, all restructuring costs are excluded from segment profit. Table of Contents The following table summarizes the 2023 and 2022 employee separation activity: (Millions of dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Liability balance, beginning of period USD 39 USD 61 Increase in liability (separation charges) 32 62 Reduction in liability (payments) (55) (63) Liability balance, end of period USD 16 USD 60 Most of the liability balance at September 30, 2023 is expected to be paid in 2023 and 2024. 46 Table of Contents Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A) is intended to provide information that will assist the reader in understanding the company's Consolidated Financial Statements, the changes in certain key items in those financial statements between select periods and the primary factors that accounted for those changes. In addition, we discuss how certain accounting principles, policies and critical estimates affect our Consolidated Financial Statements. Our discussion also contains certain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations as well as a discussion of the many factors that we believe may have an impact on our business on an ongoing basis. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with our discussion of cautionary statements and significant risks to the company's business under Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of the 2022 Form 10-K. Highlights for the third quarter of 2023 include: .Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were USD16.810 billion, an increase of USD1.816 billion, or 12 percent, compared with USD14.994 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Sales were higher across the three primary segments. .Operating profit margin was 20.5 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 16.2 percent for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.8 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 16.5 percent for the third quarter of 2022. .Third-quarter 2023 profit per share was USD5.45, and excluding the items in the table below, adjusted profit per share was USD5.52. Third-quarter 2022 profit per share was USD3.87, and excluding the items in the table below, adjusted profit per share was USD3.95. .Caterpillar ended the third quarter of 2023 with USD6.5 billion of enterprise cash. Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include: .Total sales and revenues were USD49.990 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of USD7.160 billion, or 17 percent, compared with USD42.830 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. .Operating profit margin was 19.7 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 14.5 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 21.0 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 14.7 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. .Profit per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was USD14.85, and excluding the items in the table below, adjusted profit per share was USD15.98. Profit per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was USD9.85, and excluding the items in the table below, adjusted profit per share was USD9.99. .Enterprise operating cash flow was USD8.9 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. .In order for our results to be more meaningful to our readers, we have separately quantified the impact of several significant items. A detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included on page 65. Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (Dollars in Profit Profit Profit Profit millions except Before Profit Before Profit Before Profit Before Profit per share data) Taxes Per Share Taxes Per Share Taxes Per Share Taxes Per Share

Profit USD 3,515 USD 5.45 USD 2,558 USD 3.87 USD 9,801 USD 14.85 USD 6,653 USD 9.85 Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture - - - - 586 1.13 - - Other restructuring costs 46 0.07 49 0.08 102 0.17 90 0.14 Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments - - - - - (0.17) - - Adjusted profit USD 3,561 USD 5.52 USD 2,607 USD 3.95 USD 10,489 USD 15.98 USD 6,743 USD 9.99 Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were USD16.810 billion, an increase of USD1.816 billion, or 12 percent, compared with USD14.994 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower services sales volume. Dealer inventory increased more during the third quarter of 2022 than during the third quarter of 2023. Third-quarter 2023 profit per share was USD5.45, compared with USD3.87 profit per share in the third quarter of 2022. Profit per share for both quarters included restructuring costs. Profit for the third quarter of 2023 was USD2.794 billion, an increase of USD753 million, or 37 percent, compared with USD2.041 billion for the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, higher manufacturing costs and unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange. 47 Table of Contents Trends and Economic Conditions Outlook for Key End Markets In Construction Industries, we continue to see positive momentum for North America. We expect continued growth in non-residential construction in North America due to the positive impact of government-related infrastructure investments and a healthy pipeline of construction projects. Although residential construction growth has moderated, we expect it to remain healthy. In Asia Pacific, excluding China, we expect growth due to public infrastructure spending and supportive commodity prices. We expect continued weakness in China. In EAME, we anticipate the region will be slightly down. Continued weakness in Europe is expected to be partially offset by strong construction demand in the Middle East. Construction activity in Latin America is expected to be about flat versus a strong 2022 performance. In Resource Industries, within mining, customer product utilization remains high, the number of parked trucks remains low and the age of the fleet remains high, which supports future demand for our equipment and services. Order rates are slightly lower than we expected at this time, reflecting capital discipline by customers. The energy transition is expected to support increased commodity demand over time, expanding our total addressable market and providing further opportunities for long-term profitable growth. We expect heavy construction and quarry and aggregates to remain at healthy levels due to major infrastructure and non-residential construction projects. In Energy & Transportation, in Oil & Gas reciprocating engines, although customers remain disciplined, we are encouraged by continued strength in demand for gas compression. Power Generation reciprocating engine demand is expected to remain strong, primarily driven by data center growth. New equipment turbines and turbine-related services in both Oil & Gas and Power Generation remain robust. Industrial demand is expected to soften slightly from the recent high levels. In Transportation, we anticipate strength in high-speed marine as customers continue to upgrade aging fleets. Company Trends and Expectations For the full-year 2023, we expect a strong top line supported by price realization and higher sales of equipment to end users. The environment remains positive with an improving supply chain, a strong backlog and healthy demand across most end markets. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect slightly higher sales and revenues compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2023, price realization is expected to remain favorable as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. We expect sales of equipment to end users to remain positive. We also expect an unfavorable impact from the changes in dealer inventories. We expect dealer inventory to decrease in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to an increase in the fourth quarter of 2022. We continue to expect operating profit to increase in 2023, compared to 2022. While we expect price realization to remain positive, the magnitude of the year-over-year benefit is expected to moderate in the fourth quarter of 2023 as we continue to lap prior year price increases. Incentive compensation is expected to be higher in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Within other income (expense), we do not expect the significant, unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2022 to re-occur in the fourth quarter of 2023. We continue to anticipate higher pension expense in 2023, compared to 2022, due to higher interest costs from higher interest rates. The change is estimated to be just over USD300 million for the full year as compared to 2022, or about USD80 million per quarter. For the full-year 2024, we expect continued strength in most of our key end markets as supported by our strong backlog, resulting in another good year. Global Business Conditions We continue to monitor a variety of external factors around the world, such as supply chain disruptions, inflationary cost and labor pressures. Areas of particular focus include certain components, transportation and raw materials. Contingency plans have been developed and continue to be modified to minimize supply chain challenges that may impact our ability to meet increasing customer demand. We continue to assess the environment to determine if additional actions need to be taken. Risk Factors Risk factors are disclosed within Item 1A. Risk Factors of the 2022 Form 10-K. Notes: .Glossary of terms is included on pages 59 - 61; first occurrence of terms shown in bold italics. .Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included on page 65. .Certain amounts may not add due to rounding. 48 Table of Contents Consolidated Results of Operations THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 COMPARED WITH THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 CONSOLIDATED SALES AND REVENUES The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2022 (at left) and the third quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were USD16.810 billion, an increase of USD1.816 billion, or 12 percent, compared with USD14.994 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower services sales volume. Dealer inventory increased more during the third quarter of 2022 than during the third quarter of 2023. Sales were higher across the three primary segments. North America sales increased 26 percent due to higher sales of equipment to end users and favorable price realization. Sales decreased 13 percent in Latin America due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2023. EAME sales increased 8 percent due to favorable price realization. Asia/Pacific sales were about flat. Favorable price realization and the impact from changes in dealer inventories were offset by lower sales of equipment to end users, unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Australian dollar and Japanese yen, and lower services sales volume. Dealer inventory increased more during the third quarter of 2023 than during the third quarter of 2022. Dealer inventory increased by USD600 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared with an increase of USD700 million during the third quarter of 2022. Dealers are independent, and the reasons for changes in their inventory levels vary, including their expectations of future demand and product delivery times. Dealers' demand expectations take into account seasonal changes, macroeconomic conditions, machine rentals and other factors. Delivery times can vary based on availability of product from Caterpillar factories and product distribution centers. 49 Table of Contents Sales and Revenues by Segment Third Quarter Sales Price Inter-Segment Third Quarter USD % (Millions of dollars) 2022 Volume Realization Currency / Other 2023 Change Change Construction Industries USD 6,276 USD 62 USD 662 USD 21 USD (22) USD 6,999 USD 723 12 % Resource Industries 3,087 (81) 336 (9) 18 3,351 264 9 % Energy & Transportation 6,186 415 298 45 (85) 6,859 673 11 % All Other Segment 103 (7) 2 - 8 106 3 3 %

Corporate Items and (38) - 4 81 (1,327) 47 Eliminations (1,374) Machinery, Energy & 12 % Transportation Sales 14,278 351 1,298 61 - 15,988 1,710 Financial Products Segment 819 - - - 160 979 160 20 % Corporate Items and (103) - - - (54) (157) (54) Eliminations Financial Products 716 - - - 106 822 106 15 % Revenues Consolidated Sales and USD 14,994 USD 351 USD 1,298 USD 61 USD 106 USD 16,810 USD 1,816 12 % Revenues Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region External Sales and Total Sales and North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific Revenues Inter-Segment Revenues (Millions of dollars) USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg Third Quarter 2023 Construction Industries USD 4,078 31 % USD 555 (31 %) USD 1,351 8 % USD 997 (8 %) USD 6,981 12 % USD 18 (55 %) USD 6,999 12 % Resource Industries 1,366 22 % 499 6 % 508 (3 %) 886 (1 %) 3,259 8 % 92 24 % 3,351 9 % Energy & Transportation 2,966 22 % 460 (2 %) 1,428 12 % 901 9 % 5,755 15 % 1,104 (7 %) 6,859 11 % All Other Segment 16 - % (1) - % 5 25 % 10 (33 %) 30 (14 %) 76 12 % 106 3 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (35) 1 - (3) (37) (1,290) (1,327) Machinery, Energy & Transportation Sales 8,391 26 % 1,514 (13 %) 3,292 8 % 2,791 (1 %) 15,988 12 % - - % 15,988 12 % Financial Products Segment 627 20 % 110 22 % 132 32 % 110 3 % 979 1 20 % - - % 979 20 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (91) (21) (22) (23) (157) - (157) Financial Products Revenues 536 15 % 89 27 % 110 25 % 87 (3 %) 822 15 % - - % 822 15 % Consolidated Sales and Revenues USD 8,927 25 % USD 1,603 (11 %) USD 3,402 8 % USD 2,878 (1 %) USD 16,810 12 % USD - - % USD 16,810 12 % Third Quarter 2022 Construction Industries USD 3,106 USD 799 USD 1,247 USD 1,084 USD 6,236 USD 40 USD 6,276 Resource Industries 1,122 472 526 893 3,013 74 3,087 Energy & Transportation 2,422 468 1,280 827 4,997 1,189 6,186 All Other Segment 16 - 4 15 35 68 103 Corporate Items and Eliminations 1 - - (4) (3) (1,371) (1,374) Machinery, Energy & Transportation Sales 6,667 1,739 3,057 2,815 14,278 - 14,278 Financial Products Segment 522 90 100 107 819 1 - 819 Corporate Items and Eliminations (54) (20) (12) (17) (103) - (103) Financial Products Revenues 468 70 88 90 716 - 716 Consolidated Sales and Revenues USD 7,135 USD 1,809 USD 3,145 USD 2,905 USD 14,994 USD - USD 14,994 1 Includes revenues from Machinery, Energy & Transportation of USD181 million and USD124 million in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Table of Contents CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2022 (at left) and the third quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the third quarter of 2023 was USD3.449 billion, an increase of USD1.024 billion, or 42 percent, compared with USD2.425 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization, including a favorable geographic mix of sales, and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher SG&A/R& D expenses and higher manufacturing costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives, higher short-term incentive compensation expense and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by lower freight being more than offset by higher material costs, unfavorable cost absorption, increased period manufacturing costs and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease in the third quarter of 2023. Operating profit margin was 20.5 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 16.2 percent for the third quarter of 2022. Profit (Loss) by Segment USD % (Millions of dollars) Third Quarter 2023 Third Quarter 2022 Change Change Construction Industries USD 1,847 USD 1,209 USD 638 53 % Resource Industries 730 506 224 44 % Energy & Transportation 1,181 935 246 26 % All Other Segment 21 8 13 163 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (386) (373) (13) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 3,393 2,285 1,108 48 % Financial Products Segment 203 220 (17) (8 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations 18 30 (12) Financial Products 221 250 (29) (12 %) Consolidating Adjustments (165) (110) (55) Consolidated Operating Profit USD 3,449 USD 2,425 USD 1,024 42 % 51 Table of Contents Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items ?Interest expense excluding Financial Products in the third quarter of 2023 was USD129 million, compared with USD109 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was due to higher average borrowing rates. ?Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2023 was income of USD195 million, compared with income of USD242 million in the third quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs, partially offset by higher investment and interest income and favorable impacts from commodity hedges and unrealized gains on marketable securities. ?The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2023 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 22.5 percent, compared with 23 percent for the third quarter of 2022, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2022 was 23.2 percent. The company recorded a USD34 million benefit in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a USD20 million benefit in the third quarter of 2022 due to a decrease from the second-quarter estimated annual tax rate. In the third quarter of 2023, the company also recorded a discrete tax benefit of USD22 million for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation

expense. In the third quarter of 2022, the company also recorded a discrete benefit of USD41 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years. Construction Industries Construction Industries' total sales were USD6.999 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of USD723 million, or 12 percent, compared with USD6.276 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization. ?In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the third quarter of 2023 than during the third quarter of 2022. ?Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2023. ?In EAME, sales increased mainly due to favorable price realization and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro. ?Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven by lower sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2023, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2022. Construction Industries' profit was USD1.847 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of USD638 million, or 53 percent, compared with USD1.209 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization. Construction Industries' profit as a percent of total sales was 26.4 percent in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 19.3 percent in the third quarter of 2022. Resource Industries Resource Industries' total sales were USD3.351 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of USD264 million, or 9 percent, compared with USD3.087 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume. Sales volume decreased as higher sales of equipment to end users were more than offset by lower aftermarket parts sales volume and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, while remaining about flat during the third quarter of 2023. Resource Industries' profit was USD730 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of USD224 million, or 44 percent, compared with USD506 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume, including an unfavorable mix of products. Resource Industries' profit as a percent of total sales was 21.8 percent in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 16.4 percent in the third quarter of 2022. 52 Table of Contents Energy & Transportation

Sales by Application (Millions of dollars) USD % Third Quarter 2023 Third Quarter 2022 Change Change Oil and Gas USD 1,667 USD 1,323 USD 344 26 % Power Generation 1,598 1,320 278 21 % Industrial 1,220 1,158 62 5 % Transportation 1,270 1,196 74 6 % External Sales 5,755 4,997 758 15 % Inter-segment 1,104 1,189 (85) (7 %) Total Sales USD 6,859 USD 6,186 USD 673 11 % million, or 11 percent, compared with USD6.186 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Sales increased across all applications. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. ?Oil and Gas - Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in well servicing applications. ?Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications. ?Industrial - Sales increased primarily in EAME and Latin America. ?Transportation - Sales increased in rail services. Energy & Transportation's profit was USD1.181 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of USD246 million, or 26 percent, compared with USD935 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses, unfavorable manufacturing costs and currency impacts. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and higher short-term incentive compensation expense. Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected lower freight being more than offset by higher material costs, increased period manufacturing costs, the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies and the unfavorable impact from inventory write-downs. Energy & Transportation's profit as a percent of total sales was 17.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023, compared with 15.1 percent in the third quarter of 2022. Financial Products Segment Financial Products' segment revenues were USD979 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of USD160 million, or 20 percent, compared with USD819 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions. Financial Products' segment profit was USD203 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of USD17 million, or 8 percent, compared with USD220 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the absence of prior year reserve releases for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by a favorable impact from mark-to-market adjustments on derivative contracts. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.96 percent, compared with 2.00 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were USD9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with USD13 million for the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2023, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled USD340 million, or 1.23 percent of finance receivables, compared with USD320 million, or 1.15 percent of finance receivables at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2022 was USD346 million, or 1.29 percent of finance receivables. Corporate Items and Eliminations Expense for corporate items and eliminations was USD368 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of USD25 million from the third quarter of 2022. Decreased expenses due to timing differences were more than offset by higher corporate costs, unfavorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans. 53 Table of Contents NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 COMPARED WITH NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 CONSOLIDATED SALES AND REVENUES The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (at left) and the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. Total sales and revenues were USD49.990 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of USD7.160 billion, or 17 percent, compared with USD42.830 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, than the during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Sales were higher in the three primary segments. North America sales increased 30 percent driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, favorable price realization and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, than during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Sales were about flat in Latin America. Favorable price realization was offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower services sales volume. Dealer inventory increased during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a decrease during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. EAME sales increased 11 percent due to favorable price realization and higher sales of equipment to end users. Asia/Pacific sales increased 4 percent driven by favorable price realization and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Australian dollar and Japanese yen, and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased more during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, than during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Dealer inventory increased about USD2.9 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with an increase of about USD1.6 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Dealers are independent, and the reasons for changes in their inventory levels vary, including their expectations of future demand and product delivery times. Dealers' demand expectations take into account seasonal changes, macroeconomic conditions, machine rentals and other factors. Delivery times can vary based on availability of product from Caterpillar

factories and product distribution centers. 54 Table of Contents

Sales and Revenues by Segment Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended September Sales Price Inter-Segment September USD % (Millions of dollars) 30, 2022 Volume Realization Currency / Other 30, 2023 Change Change Construction USD 495 USD 2,233 USD (235) USD (18) USD 20,899 USD 2,475 13 % Industries USD 18,424 Resource Industries 8,878 326 1,183 (85) 39 10,341 1,463 16 % Energy & 1,968 1,195 (65) 305 20,332 3,403 20 % Transportation 16,929 All Other Segment 339 (13) 2 (2) 7 333 (6) (2 %) Corporate Items and (77) 1 3 (333) (4,273) (406) Eliminations (3,867) Machinery, Energy & 17 % Transportation Sales 40,703 2,699 4,614 (384) - 47,632 6,929 Financial Products 2,400 - - - 404 2,804 404 17 % Segment Corporate Items and (273) - - - (173) (446) (173) Eliminations Financial 2,127 - - - 231 2,358 231 11 % Products Revenues Consolidated Sales USD 42,830 USD 2,699 USD 4,614 USD (384) USD 231 USD 49,990 USD 7,160 17 % and Revenues Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region External Sales and Total Sales and North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific Revenues Inter-Segment Revenues (Millions of dollars) USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg USD % Chg Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Construction Industries USD 11,654 32 % USD 1,720 (17 %) USD 4,125 11 % USD 3,307 (10 %) USD 20,806 14 % USD 93 (16 %) USD 20,899 13 % Resource Industries 4,016 27 % 1,511 13 % 1,624 1 % 2,940 15 % 10,091 16 % 250 18 % 10,341 16 % Energy & Transportation 8,658 30 % 1,299 12 % 4,291 17 % 2,519 15 % 16,767 23 % 3,565 9 % 20,332 20 % All Other Segment 50 (4 %) (1) - % 13 (7 %) 37 (20 %) 99 (12 %) 234 3 % 333 (2 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (115) (1) (3) (12) (131) (4,142) (4,273) Machinery, Energy & Transportation Sales 24,263 30 % 4,528 (1 %) 10,050 11 % 8,791 4 % 47,632 17 % - - % 47,632 17 % Financial Products Segment 1,795 17 % 316 26 % 364 24 % 329 1 % 2,804 1 17 % - - % 2,804 17 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (259) (60) (61) (66) (446) - (446) Financial Products Revenues 1,536 10 % 256 33 % 303 16 % 263 (4 %) 2,358 11 % - - % 2,358 11 % Consolidated Sales and Revenues USD 25,799 29 % USD 4,784 1 % USD 10,353 11 % USD 9,054 3 % USD 49,990 17 % USD - - % USD 49,990 17 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Construction Industries USD 8,832 USD 2,061 USD 3,726 USD 3,694 USD 18,313 USD 111 USD 18,424 Resource Industries 3,167 1,337 1,609 2,554 8,667 211 8,878 Energy & Transportation 6,637 1,160 3,679 2,193 13,669 3,260 16,929 All Other Segment 52 - 14 46 112 227 339 Corporate Items and Eliminations (43) (1) (2) (12) (58) (3,809) (3,867) Machinery, Energy & Transportation Sales 18,645 4,557 9,026 8,475 40,703 - 40,703 Financial Products Segment 1,530 250 293 327 2,400 1 - 2,400 Corporate Items and Eliminations (132) (58) (31) (52) (273) - (273) Financial Products Revenues 1,398 192 262 275 2,127 - 2,127 Consolidated Sales and Revenues USD 20,043 USD 4,749 USD 9,288 USD 8,750 USD 42,830 USD - USD 42,830 1 Includes revenues from Machinery, Energy & Transportation of USD515 million and USD332 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Table of Contents CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (at left) and the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Longwall Divestiture is included in total restructuring costs. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was USD9.832 billion, an increase of USD3.608 billion, or 58 percent, compared with USD6.224 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs, higher SG&A/R&D expenses and the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, increased period manufacturing costs, the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies and unfavorable cost absorption, partially offset by lower freight. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory increased more during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 than during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans. In the first quarter of 2023, the divestiture of the company's Longwall business was finalized, resulting in an unfavorable impact to operating profit of USD586 million, primarily a non-cash item driven by the release of accumulated foreign currency translation. Operating profit margin was 19.7 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 14.5 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Profit (Loss) by Segment Nine Months Ended September Nine Months Ended September USD % (Millions of dollars) 30, 2023 30, 2022 Change Change Construction Industries USD 5,440 USD 3,255 USD 2,185 67 % Resource Industries 2,234 1,222 1,012 83 % Energy & Transportation 3,507 2,132 1,375 64 % All Other Segment 42 42 - - % Corporate Items and (1,666) (847) (819) Eliminations

Machinery, Energy & 9,557 5,804 3,753 65 % Transportation Financial Products Segment 675 675 - - % Corporate Items and 60 30 30 Eliminations Financial Products 735 705 30 4 % Consolidating Adjustments (460) (285) (175) Consolidated Operating USD 9,832 USD 6,224 USD 3,608 58 % Profit 56 Table of Contents Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items ?Interest expense excluding Financial Products for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was USD385 million, compared with USD326 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to higher average borrowing rates. ?Other income (expense) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was income of USD354 million, compared with income of USD755 million for the nine months September 30, 2022. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and pension and OPEB plan costs, partially offset by higher investment and interest income. ?The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 22.5 percent, compared with 23 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2022 was 23.2 percent. The 2023 estimated annual tax rate excludes the impact of the nondeductible loss of USD586 million related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of USD88 million due to a change in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets. In addition, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of USD54 million for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense, compared with a USD18 million benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company also recorded discrete benefits of USD90 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years. Construction Industries Construction Industries' total sales were USD20.899 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of USD2.475 billion, or 13 percent, compared with USD18.424 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization. .In North America, sales increased due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, than during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. .Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with a decrease during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. .In EAME, sales increased primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased more during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, than during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. .Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Japanese yen, Australian dollar and Chinese yuan, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by lower sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, than during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Construction Industries' profit was USD5.440 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of USD2.185 billion, or 67 percent, compared with USD3.255 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization. Construction Industries' profit as a percent of total sales was 26.0 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 17.7 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. 57 Table of Contents Resource Industries Resource Industries' total sales were USD10.341 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of USD1.463 billion, or 16 percent, compared with USD8.878 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by lower aftermarket parts sales volume and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, than during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Resource Industries' profit was USD2.234 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of USD1.012 billion, or 83 percent, compared with USD1.222 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by higher materials costs, the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies and unfavorable cost absorption, partially offset by lower freight. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory increased more during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, than during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Resource Industries' profit as a percent of total sales was 21.6 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 13.8 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Energy & Transportation Sales by Application (Millions of Nine Months Ended September Nine Months Ended September USD % dollars) 30, 2023 30, 2022 Change Change Oil and Gas USD 4,741 USD 3,503 USD 1,238 35 % Power Generation 4,527 3,518 1,009 29 % Industrial 3,793 3,295 498 15 % Transportation 3,706 3,353 353 11 % External Sales 16,767 13,669 3,098 23 % Inter-Segment 3,565 3,260 305 9 % Total Sales USD 20,332 USD 16,929 USD 3,403 20 % increase of USD3.403 billion, or 20 percent, compared with USD16.929 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. .Oil and Gas - Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in well servicing and gas compression applications. .Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications, and small reciprocating engines. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well. .Industrial - Sales were up across all regions. .Transportation - Sales increased in rail services and marine. Energy & Transportation's profit was USD3.507 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of USD1.375 billion, or 64 percent, compared with USD2.132 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by higher material costs. The increase in SG& A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives. Energy & Transportation's profit as a percent of total sales was 17.2 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 12.6 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. 58 Table of Contents Financial Products Segment Financial Products' segment revenues were USD2.804 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of USD404 million, or 17 percent, compared with USD2.400 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions. Financial Products' segment profit was USD675 million for both the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, primarily driven by a favorable impact from higher net yield on average earning assets, offset by an unfavorable impact from an increase in SG&A expenses. Corporate Items and Eliminations Expense for corporate items and eliminations was USD1.606 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of USD789 million from the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily driven by the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans. In the

first quarter of 2023, the divestiture of the company's Longwall business was finalized, resulting in an unfavorable impact to operating profit of USD586 million, primarily a non-cash item driven by the release of accumulated foreign currency translation. This impact was included in total restructuring costs. RESTRUCTURING COSTS In 2023, we expect to incur about USD700 million of restructuring costs, which includes a pre-tax loss of approximately USD586 million from the divestiture of our Longwall business within Resource Industries on February 1, 2023. In addition, we expect to incur about USD100 million of restructuring costs this year primarily related to strategic actions to address a small number of products. We expect that prior restructuring actions will result in an incremental benefit to operating costs, primarily Cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses of about USD75 million in 2023 compared with 2022. Additional information related to restructuring costs is included in Note 20 - "Restructuring Costs" of Part I, Item 1 "Financial Statements". GLOSSARY OF TERMS 1.Adjusted Operating Profit Margin - Operating profit excluding restructuring costs, which include the divestiture of the company's Longwall business, as a percent of sales and revenues. 2.Adjusted Profit Per Share - Profit per share excluding restructuring costs, which include the divestiture of the company's Longwall business, and a discrete tax benefit to adjust deferred tax balances. 3.All Other Segment - Primarily includes activities such as: business strategy; product management and development; manufacturing and sourcing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground-engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, rubber sealing and connecting components primarily for Cat® products; parts distribution; integrated logistics solutions; distribution services responsible for dealer development and administration, including a wholly owned dealer in Japan; dealer portfolio management and ensuring the most efficient and effective distribution of machines, engines and parts; brand management and marketing strategy; and digital investments for new customer and dealer solutions that integrate data analytics with state-of-the-art digital technologies while transforming the buying experience. 4.Consolidating Adjustments - Elimination of transactions between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 5.Construction Industries - A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product portfolio includes asphalt pavers; backhoe loaders; cold planers; compactors; compact track loaders; forestry machines; material handlers; motor graders; pipelayers; road reclaimers; skid steer loaders; telehandlers; track-type loaders; track-type tractors (small, medium); track excavators (mini, small, medium, large); wheel excavators; wheel loaders (compact, small, medium); and related parts and work tools. 6.Corporate Items and Eliminations - Includes corporate-level expenses, timing differences (as some expenses are reported in segment profit on a cash basis), methodology differences between segment and consolidated external reporting, certain restructuring costs and inter-segment eliminations. 7.Currency - With respect to sales and revenues, currency represents the translation impact on sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates versus the U.S. dollar. With respect to operating profit, currency represents the net 59 Table of Contents translation impact on sales and operating costs resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates versus the U.S. dollar. Currency only includes the impact on sales and operating profit for the Machinery, Energy & Transportation line of business; currency impacts on Financial Products revenues and operating profit are included in the Financial Products portions of the respective analyses. With respect to other income/expense, currency represents the effects of forward and option contracts entered into by the company to reduce the risk of fluctuations in exchange rates (hedging) and the net effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on our foreign currency assets and liabilities for consolidated results (translation). 8.Dealer Inventories - Represents dealer machine and engine inventories, excluding aftermarket parts. 9.EAME - A geographic region including Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Eurasia. 10.Earning Assets - Assets consisting primarily of total finance receivables net of unearned income, plus equipment on operating leases net of accumulated depreciation at Cat Financial. 11.Energy & Transportation - A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines, turbines, diesel-electric locomotives and related services across industries serving Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Industrial and Transportation applications, including marine- and rail-related businesses. Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management, development and testing, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product and services portfolio includes turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and turbine-related services; reciprocating engine-powered generator sets; integrated systems and solutions used in the electric power generation industry; reciprocating engines, drivetrain and integrated systems and solutions for the marine and oil and gas industries; reciprocating engines, drivetrain and integrated systems and solutions supplied to the industrial industry as well as Cat machinery; electrified powertrain and zero-emission power sources and service solutions development; and diesel-electric locomotives and components and other rail-related products and services, including remanufacturing and leasing. Responsibilities also include the remanufacturing of Caterpillar reciprocating engines and components and remanufacturing services for other companies; and product support of on-highway vocational trucks for North America. 12.Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as our finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. 13.Financial Products Segment - Provides financing alternatives to customers and dealers around the world for Caterpillar products and services, as well as financing for power generation facilities that, in most cases, incorporate Caterpillar products. Financing plans include operating and finance leases, revolving charge accounts, installment sale contracts, repair/rebuild financing, working capital loans and wholesale financing plans. The segment also provides insurance and risk management products and services that help customers and dealers manage their business risk. Insurance and risk management products offered include physical damage insurance, inventory protection plans, extended service coverage and maintenance plans for machines and engines, and dealer property and casualty insurance. The various forms of financing, insurance and risk management products offered to customers and dealers help support the purchase and lease of Caterpillar equipment. The segment also earns revenues from Machinery, Energy & Transportation, but the related costs are not allocated to operating segments. Financial Products' segment profit is determined on a pretax basis and includes other income/expense items. 14.Latin America - A geographic region including Central and South American countries and Mexico. 15.Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products. 16.Machinery, Energy & Transportation Other Operating (Income) Expenses - Comprised primarily of gains/losses on disposal of long-lived assets, gains/losses on divestitures and legal settlements and accruals. 17.Manufacturing Costs - Manufacturing costs exclude the impacts of currency and represent the volume-adjusted change for variable costs and the absolute dollar change for period manufacturing costs. Variable manufacturing costs are defined as having a direct relationship with the volume of production. This includes material costs, direct labor and other costs that vary directly with production volume, such as freight, power to operate machines and supplies that are consumed in the manufacturing process. Period manufacturing costs support production but are defined as generally not having a direct relationship to short-term changes in volume. Examples include machinery and equipment repair, depreciation on manufacturing assets, facility support, procurement, factory scheduling, manufacturing planning and operations management. 60 Table of Contents 18.Mark-to-market gains/losses - Represents the net gain or loss of actual results differing from the company's assumptions and the effects of changing assumptions for our defined benefit pension and OPEB plans. These gains and losses are immediately recognized through earnings upon the annual remeasurement in the fourth quarter, or on an interim basis as triggering events warrant remeasurement. 19.Pension and Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB) - The company's defined-benefit pension and postretirement benefit plans. 20.Price Realization - The impact of net price changes excluding currency and new product introductions. Price realization includes geographic mix of sales, which is the impact of changes in the relative weighting of sales prices between geographic regions. 21.Resource Industries - A segment primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining, heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.

Responsibilities include business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales and product support. The product portfolio includes large track-type tractors; large mining trucks; hard rock vehicles; electric rope shovels; draglines; hydraulic shovels; rotary drills; large wheel loaders; off-highway trucks; articulated trucks; wheel tractor scrapers; wheel dozers; landfill compactors; soil compactors; select work tools; machinery components; electronics and control systems and related parts. In addition to equipment, Resource Industries also develops and sells technology products and services to provide customers fleet management, equipment management analytics, autonomous machine capabilities, safety services and mining performance solutions. Resource Industries also manages areas that provide services to other parts of the company, including strategic procurement, lean center of excellence, integrated manufacturing, research and development for hydraulic systems, automation, electronics and software for Cat machines and engines. 22.Restructuring Costs - May include costs for employee separation, long-lived asset impairments, contract terminations and divestiture impacts. These costs are included in Other operating (income) expenses except for defined-benefit plan curtailment losses and special termination benefits, which are included in Other income (expense). Restructuring costs also include other exit-related costs, which may consist of accelerated depreciation, inventory write-downs, building demolition, equipment relocation and project management costs and LIFO inventory decrement benefits from inventory liquidations at closed facilities, all of which are primarily included in Cost of goods sold. 23.Sales Volume - With respect to sales and revenues, sales volume represents the impact of changes in the quantities sold for Machinery, Energy & Transportation as well as the incremental sales impact of new product introductions, including emissions-related product updates. With respect to operating profit, sales volume represents the impact of changes in the quantities sold for Machinery, Energy & Transportation combined with product mix as well as the net operating profit impact of new product introductions, including emissions-related product updates. Product mix represents the net operating profit impact of changes in the relative weighting of Machinery, Energy & Transportation sales with respect to total sales. The impact of sales volume on segment profit includes inter-segment sales. 24.Services - Enterprise services include, but are not limited to, aftermarket parts, Financial Products revenues and other service-related revenues. Machinery, Energy & Transportation segments exclude most Financial Products revenues. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES Sources of funds We generate significant capital resources from operating activities, which are the primary source of funding for our ME &T operations. Funding for these businesses is also available from commercial paper and long-term debt issuances. Financial Products' operations are funded primarily from commercial paper, term debt issuances and collections from its existing portfolio. On a consolidated basis, we had positive operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2023 and ended the third quarter with USD6.55 billion of cash, a decrease of USD459 million from year-end 2022. In addition, ME&T has invested in bank time deposits with varying maturity dates within one year and available-for-sale debt securities that are considered highly liquid and are available for current operations. These ME&T securities were USD4.27 billion as of September 30, 2023 and are included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. We intend to maintain a strong cash and liquidity position. Consolidated operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2023 was USD8.88 billion, up USD3.86 billion compared to the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to higher profit before taxes adjusted for non-cash items, including the loss on divestiture of the company's Longwall business. Total debt as of September 30, 2023 was USD37.14 billion, an increase of USD146 million from year-end 2022. Debt related to ME&T decreased USD99 million in the first nine months of 2023 while debt related to Financial Products increased USD254 million. 61 Table of Contents As of September 30, 2023, we had three global credit facilities with a syndicate of banks totaling USD10.50 billion (Credit Facility) available in the aggregate to both Caterpillar and Cat Financial for general liquidity purposes. Based on management's allocation decision, which can be revised from time to time, the portion of the Credit Facility available to ME&T as of September 30, 2023 was USD2.75 billion. Information on our Credit Facility is as follows: .In August 2023, we entered into a new 364-day facility. The 364-day facility of USD3.15 billion (of which USD825 million is available to ME&T) expires in August 2024. .In August 2023, we amended and extended the three-year facility (as amended and restated, the "three-year facility"). The three-year facility of USD2.73 billion (of which USD715 million is available to ME&T) expires in August 2026. .In August 2023, we amended and extended the five-year facility (as amended and restated, the "five-year facility"). The five-year facility of USD4.62 billion (of which USD1.21 billion is available to ME&T) expires in August 2028. At September 30, 2023, Caterpillar's consolidated net worth was USD20.55 billion, which was above the USD9.00 billion required under the Credit Facility. The consolidated net worth is defined in the Credit Facility as the consolidated shareholders' equity including preferred stock but excluding the pension and other postretirement benefits balance within Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). At September 30, 2023, Cat Financial's covenant interest coverage ratio was 1.78 to 1. This was above the 1.15 to 1 minimum ratio calculated as (1) profit excluding income taxes, interest expense and net gain (loss) from interest rate derivatives to (2) interest expense calculated at the end of each fiscal quarter for the prior four consecutive fiscal quarter period, required by the Credit Facility. In addition, at September 30, 2023, Cat Financial's six-month covenant leverage ratio was 6.80 to 1. This was below the maximum ratio of debt to net worth of 10 to 1, calculated (1) on a monthly basis as the average of the leverage ratios determined on the last day of each of the six preceding calendar months and (2) at each December 31, required by the Credit Facility. In the event Caterpillar or Cat Financial does not meet one or more of their respective financial covenants under the Credit Facility in the future (and are unable to obtain a consent or waiver), the syndicate of banks may terminate the commitments allocated to the party that does not meet its covenants. Additionally, in such event, certain of Cat Financial's other lenders under other loan agreements where similar financial covenants or cross default provisions are applicable may, at their election, choose to pursue remedies under those loan agreements, including accelerating the repayment of outstanding borrowings. At September 30, 2023, there were no borrowings under the Credit Facility. Our total credit commitments and available credit as of September 30, 2023 were:

September 30, 2023 Machinery, (Millions of dollars) Energy & Financial Consolidated Transportation Products Credit lines available: Global credit facilities USD 10,500 USD 2,750 USD 7,750 Other external 4,076 571 3,505 Total credit lines available 14,576 3,321 11,255 Less: Commercial paper outstanding (3,738) - (3,738) Less: Utilized credit (1,036) - (1,036) Available credit USD 9,802 USD 3,321 USD 6,481 These committed and uncommitted credit lines, which may be eligible for renewal at various future dates or have no specified expiration date, are used primarily by our subsidiaries for local funding requirements. Caterpillar or Cat Financial may guarantee subsidiary borrowings under these lines. 62 Table of Contents We receive debt ratings from the major credit rating agencies. Fitch maintains a "high-A" debt rating, while Moody's and S&P maintain a "mid-A" debt rating. A downgrade of our credit ratings by any of the major credit rating agencies could result in increased borrowing costs and could make access to credit in certain markets more difficult. In the event economic conditions deteriorate such that access to debt markets becomes unavailable, ME&T's operations would rely on cash flow from operations, use of existing cash balances, borrowings from Cat Financial and access to our committed credit facilities. Our Financial Products' operations would rely on cash flow from its existing portfolio, existing cash balances, access to our committed credit facilities and other credit line facilities of Cat Financial, and potential borrowings from Caterpillar. In addition, we maintain a support agreement with Cat Financial, which requires Caterpillar to remain the sole owner of Cat Financial and may, under certain circumstances, require Caterpillar to make payments to Cat Financial should Cat Financial fail to maintain certain financial ratios. We facilitate voluntary supplier finance programs (the "Programs") through participating financial institutions. We account for the payments made under the Programs, the same as our other accounts payable, as a reduction to our cash flows from operations. We do not believe that changes in the availability of the

