Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
TikTok-Trend InsuJet? Absatzlawine 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DC14 | ISIN: US63947X1019 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NCA
Frankfurt
21.11.23
08:00 Uhr
27,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCINO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCINO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,60027,20022:59
26,80027,00022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.11.2023 | 22:10
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

2023 Scotiabank Global Technology Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, December 5, at 4:50 p.m. ET

Barclays Global Technology Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, December 6, at 4:20 p.m. ET

The live webcasts, as well as replays from each event, will be available on the Company's Investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
+1 910.734.7743
Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Moose
nCino
press@ncino.com



Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.