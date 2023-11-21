nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:



2023 Scotiabank Global Technology Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, December 5, at 4:50 p.m. ET

Barclays Global Technology Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, December 6, at 4:20 p.m. ET

The live webcasts, as well as replays from each event, will be available on the Company's Investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino

nCino.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT

Harrison Masters

nCino

+1 910.734.7743

Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Natalia Moose

nCino

press@ncino.com



