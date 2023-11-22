COSRX Unveils Game-Changing Cold Weather Skincare Deals: Early Access to Amazon Black Friday Promotions for Skincare Enthusiasts

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as a game changer in the cold weather skincare game, the derm-favorite brand COSRX has set the stage. The COSRX Black Friday beauty deals of 2023 have graced us ahead of schedule, offering skincare enthusiasts extra time to take advantage of all the promotions that will carry on through Cyber Monday - until November 27, 2023.

Discover numerous BFCM deals worthy of a place in your shopping cart:

The Niacinamide 15 Serum Up to 36% off

The Vitamin C 23 Serum Up to 36% off

The Retinol 0.1 Cream Up to 47% off

The Retinol 0.5 Oil Up to 20% off

The Hyaluronic Acid 3 Serum Up to 47% off

The Vitamin C 23 Serum

Beloved by dermatologists and cosmetic chemist (@dr.tomassian @208skindoc @javonford16 cites it as one of their top picks), The Vitamin C 23 Serum is formulated with 23% pure vitamin C with maximum effectiveness and minimum irritation that fades acne scars and brightens dull, tired skin. It also improves uneven skin tone leaving the complexion clear and healthy.

Reviewers report that it fades acne scars and spots and visibly brightens dull skin, leaving you with a youthful glow. One reviewer commented that "Worth the money. My face looks and feels better. Dark spots are looking better." Another shopper supported this claim stating that "The results really make it worth it. I really feel like even the first overnight wearing it my skin was much more even!"

The Niacinamide 15 Serum

Along with 15% niacinamide, The Niacinamide 15 Serum is packed with allantoin, n-acetylglucosamine (NAG), and zinc PCA, which work together to refine skin and unclog pores for clear skin, improve hyperpigmentation and texture, and treat blemishes with noticeable results in four weeks.

Experience a transformation in your skincare routine with The Niacinamide 15 Serum, a powerful solution for achieving smooth and flawless skin. Users report zero irritation from day one, with pesky dark spots gradually fading within weeks. The serum effectively controls shine in the T-zone, leaving the face feeling remarkably soft post-application.

This serum emerges as an affordable and effective skincare option, poised to become a staple in beauty cabinets.

The Retinol 0.1 Cream

The Retinol 0.1 Cream, a fusion of retinol, moisturizing panthenol, vitamin E, and adenosine, stands as a versatile solution to diminish wrinkles, fine lines, and pores. Its remarkable capabilities extend to enhancing skin elasticity, preventing acne, and fading scarring, making it a standout in the skincare market.

Its lightweight and non-sticky formula ensures a comfortable application, while being hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested adds an extra layer of confidence for users.

