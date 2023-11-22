Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's press release on November 8, 2023, the consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every nine pre-Consolidation Common Shares is anticipated to be made effective for trading purposes on Friday, November 24, 2023 (the "Effective Date"). It is anticipated that the Common Shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis at market open on the Effective Date. The new CUSIP of the Common Shares will be 80918M302 and the new ISIN will be CA80918M3021.

Shareholders with physical certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the Company's transfer agent. All registered shareholders will be required to send their certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's transfer agent, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary on the procedures for processing the Consolidation of their shares, and for determining their post-Consolidation positions.

Further details regarding the Consolidation are provided in the press release of the Company dated November 8, 2023.

