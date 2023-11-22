SurgeGraph releases its highly-anticipated, cutting-edge new feature called Product AI. Product AI is a product review article generator designed to streamline affiliate content creation for affiliate marketers.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2023) - SurgeGraph, the leading SEO AI writing tool, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new feature, Product AI. This cutting-edge addition to SurgeGraph's Longform AI tool is designed to empower users in crafting high-quality, SEO-optimized bottom-of-the-funnel content effortlessly.





Product AI is engineered to streamline the creation of product roundups, single product reviews, and product comparisons, allowing users to generate content at unprecedented speeds. By harnessing the power of Product AI, affiliate marketers can now bid farewell to the time-consuming process of product research and article writing.

"Product AI is a game-changer for content writers and affiliate marketers alike. With its lightning speed and precision, users can effortlessly showcase the hottest, high-conversion products, scaling their affiliate revenue and eliminating the need for tedious research," said Sara Salim, spokesperson for SurgeGraph.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, SurgeGraph is offering complementary access to Product AI for users with a SurgeGraph subscription. Those interested can visit their website for more information: https://surgegraph.io/.

In conjunction with the Product AI launch, SurgeGraph is releasing a major version update, Parsley (3.0), featuring a revamped Content Writer. The upgraded Content Writer boasts a super sleek, user-friendly interface, offering a seamless workflow, enhanced customization options, and an overall improved user experience.

This latest release adds to SurgeGraph's proven track record of innovative new feature launches. Just last month, SurgeGraph introduced Content Vision, an image generation feature that further solidified its commitment to simplifying content creation. The company's roadmap promises more exciting features in the near future.

