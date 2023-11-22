Network Equipment Market to Reach $69.7 Billion, by 2032 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in digitalization and increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT across the globe positively impact the growth of the market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Network Equipment Market by Type (Switches, Routers, Gateway, Fiber Optic Equipment, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), and Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the network equipment industry generated $29,845.63 million in 2022, and is projected to reach at $ 69,712.13 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in digitalization and increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT across the globe positively impact the growth of the market. In addition, the increase in adoption of network equipment across businesses to enhance operation & productivity is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in future. Furthermore, an increase in investments by top players and a rise in government initiatives are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in adoption of emerging technologies such as 5G & edge computing and a rise in demand for SD-WAN technology are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. On the contrary, overutilization of capacity, physical connectivity challenges issue and malfunctioning hardware devices limit the growth of the network equipment market.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/165110

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $29.9 Billion Market Size in 2032 $69.7 Billion CAGR 9.2 % No. of Pages in Report 269 Segments covered Type, Enterprise Size, Application and Region. Drivers Rise in digitalization and increase in adoption of

advanced technologies such as IoT across the globe. The increase in adoption of network equipment

across businesses to enhance operation &

productivity. Opportunities The increase in adoption of emerging technologies

such as 5G & edge computing Eise in demand for SD-WAN technology Restraints Overutilization of capacity Physical connectivity challenges issue Malfunctioning hardware devices

COVID-19 Scenario

Businesses in all industries are undergoing rapid transformations to their networking and digital infrastructures. These transformations began well before the Covid-19 pandemic but have only accelerated due to work from home trends driven by the virus. As the economy recovers and businesses re-open, enterprises started continuing to invest more in cloud technologies, security software, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) because of digital transformations to their operations.

In addition, Covid-19 outbreak also anticipated that businesses will upgrade on-premise information technology equipment as more employees return to work in the latter half of 2021, which are expected to drive growth for hardware infrastructure like routers and switches.

Buy this Complete Report (269 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-equipment-market/purchase-options

The switches segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the switches segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the network equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Switches play a pivotal role in the network equipment industry by efficiently directing data traffic within local area networks. However, the routers segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Routers enable efficient data routing, ensuring that data packets find their optimal paths to their destinations, which not only enhances network performance but also minimizes congestion.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than two-thirds of the network equipment market revenue. The rise of digitalization among the large enterprises is expected to propel the growth of the market in upcoming years. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The increase in adoption of advanced and portable network equipment technology is expected to optimize business capabilities in small & medium-sized enterprises

The IT & Telecom segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end use, the IT & telecom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the network equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The surge in need for improvement and optimization of infrastructure among telecom operators and continuous innovation in the IT & telecom sector. However, the government and defense sector is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2032. Network equipment technology enables government employees to supply new capabilities swiftly and easily on demand without relying on overburdened teams. As a result, governments are increasingly turning to network equipment to speed up innovation and deliver important citizen services.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the network equipment market revenue. Factors such as the growth of remote work and the surge in online services have fueled the demand for reliable, high-performance network equipment in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Rapid proliferation of 4G, 5G in developing countries of Asia-Pacific, increase in subscriber base, favorable government policies and regulations, and demand for higher amount of data storage and security are expected to boost the growth of the region at a considerable pace.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/165110

Leading Market Players: -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Cisco Systems, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Arista Networks, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the network equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Video On Demand Market Expected to Reach $387.5 Billion by 2032

Influencer Marketing Market Expected to Reach $199.6 Billion by 2032

Cyber Warfare Market Expected to Reach $127.1 Billion by 2032

Threat Intelligence Market Expected to Reach $30.5 Billion by 2032

Master Data Management Market Expected to Reach $74.5 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/network-equipment-market-to-reach-69-7-billion-by-2032-at-9-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301995361.html