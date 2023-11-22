

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a positive note Wednesday on signs of easing Middle East tensions after Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire, during which at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages are due to be released.



Also, for every 10 additional hostages released, an extra day of truce will be observed.



Technology stocks could be in focus today after Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, posted another quarter of impressive growth but warned export restrictions on China would weigh significantly on its fiscal fourth quarter results.



Asian markets struggled for direction in cautious trade due to the modestly hawkish tone of FOMC minutes.



Chinese stocks were declining after game-streaming company DouYu International Holdings has come under scrutiny for allegedly holding online gambling.



The dollar stemmed recent declines ahead of reports on durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims due later in the day.



Gold traded firm below the key $2,000 per ounce level while oil prices were little changed after industry data pointed to a substantial build in U.S. crude stocks in the week ended Nov. 17. Treasuries steadied after climbing Tuesday.



U.S. stocks ended slightly lower overnight as retail earnings disappointed and minutes from the Fed's last rate-setting meeting showed officials expect to keep interest rates at a restrictive level for 'sometime' and raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6 percent to snap a five-session winning streak, while the S&P 500 and the Dow eased around 0.2 percent each.



European stocks fell slightly on Tuesday as hawkish comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and ECB President Christine Lagarde dented rate cut hopes.



The pan European STOXX 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German index ended marginally lower while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell around 0.2 percent.



