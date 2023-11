/DISREGARD RELEASE: Global Fund for Women/

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2023

We are advised by Global Fund for Women that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Global Fund for Women Unveils the Gender Justice Data Hub (GJDH): Pioneering the Empowerment of Emerging Feminist Movements Worldwide, issued 20-Nov-2023 over PR Newswire. The release was distributed erroneously.