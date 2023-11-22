Anzeige
Dow Jones News
22.11.2023 | 07:13
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

USDSQUID: The Challenge Unveils Revolutionary Fusion of Entertainment and Finance

SQUID 
22-Nov-2023 / 06:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY SQUID 
 
New York, NY | November 21, 2023 03:54 PM Eastern Standard Time 
 
 
 
The future of entertainment meets the innovation of blockchain as USDSQUID: The Challenge emerges as a revolutionary 
cryptocurrency experience. 
Welcome to the next level of entertainment and finance - welcome to USDSQUID: The Challenge! Inspired by the globally 
popular Netflix series "Squid Game," this groundbreaking cryptocurrency venture combines the excitement of reality TV 
with the cutting-edge advancements of blockchain technology. 
The Concept 
Mirroring the captivating themes of the "Squid Game" series, USDSQUID introduces an element of mystery and competition 
into the cryptocurrency world. Envision a reality show where participants engage in various challenges, directly 
inspired by the iconic games featured in "Squid Game." Adding a unique twist to this concept, USDSQUID allows viewers and 
investors to participate actively. They can place bets on contestants using the USDSQUID coin and partake in exclusive 
Squid Games. These games are conducted live on Telegram, offering a player-versus-player (PVP) format, providing an 
immersive and interactive experience for all involved. 
Thrilling Challenges 
Contestants face a variety of challenges, each corresponding to a traditional game from the Squid Game series. Whether 
it's the Red Light, Green Light race, Tug-of-War battles, or intricate Honeycomb challenges, every moment is an 
opportunity for USDSQUID holders to place bets and participate in the action. 
Blockchain Integration 
USDSQUID leverages blockchain technology to ensure transparency, security, and fair play. Each bet is recorded on the 
blockchain, creating a decentralized and tamper-resistant record of all transactions. Smart contracts govern the rules 
of the game, providing a trustful environment for both contestants and investors. 
Betting and Winning 
Holders of USDSQUID can actively participate by placing bets on their favorite contestants using the cryptocurrency. 
Successful bets result in winnings, creating a unique fusion of entertainment and financial gain. The more accurately 
users predict the outcomes, the greater their rewards. 
Tokenomics and Rewards 
USDSQUID's tokenomics are designed to align with the success of the reality show. As the show gains popularity and 
viewership, the demand for USDSQUID may increase, potentially leading to price surges. Additionally, participants who 
hold USDSQUID tokens may be eligible for exclusive rewards, creating a symbiotic relationship between the show's success 
and the cryptocurrency's value. There is a 0.4% tax on each transaction on either side that 0.2% goes to the liquidity 
and 0.2% to the prize pool to win. 
Community Engagement 
USDSQUID emphasizes community engagement, with active participation from both viewers and investors. Telegram, Twitter, 
social media platforms, and live events amplify the sense of community, turning USDSQUID into not just a cryptocurrency 
but a shared experience among its holders. 
In essence, USDSQUID: The Challenge is a groundbreaking fusion of reality TV and blockchain, where entertainment and 
finance converge. Viewers become active participants, leveraging their USDSQUID holdings to engage in the excitement, 
unpredictability, and potential financial gains that come with each challenge. 
For more information and updates, explore the SQUID website, and join the community discussions on Twitter and Telegram 
. 
About SQUID 
The Challenge redefines entertainment by blending reality TV excitement with blockchain innovation. Inspired by "Squid 
Game," participants compete in challenges while USDSQUID holders bet on contestants and play unique games live on 
Telegram. It's the ultimate fusion of thrill, unpredictability, and potential financial gain. 
 Website | Twitter | Telegram | Medium | DEXTools 
Disclaimer: 
This project is not associated with the Netflix series or Squid Games, and is based around a meme coin cryptocurrency. 
The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is 
recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before 
investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency. 
 
Contact Details 
 
SQUID 
 
Mike Thomson 
 
Mike@squid.com 
 
 
Tags 
SQUIDFINANCEBLOCKCHAIN 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1778855 22-Nov-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1778855&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2023 00:40 ET (05:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
