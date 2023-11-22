ArirangTV: Discovering Gyeongsangbuk-do's hidden gems with "Immensely Good" variety show

- U.S. and European Stars Showcase K-Culture Hub, Gyeongsangbuk-do -

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global variety show "Immensely Good," which showcases the culture of Gyeongsangbuk-do, marked its first broadcast with the Andong episode on October 15th. Over the four episodes, the show featured various aspects of K-culture in representative regions of Gyeongsangbuk-do, including Andong, Seongju, Gimcheon, and Pohang, captivating viewers worldwide.

Airing globally through Arirang International Broadcasting for four weeks, 'Immensely Good' featured comedian Park Young-jin, the promotional ambassador for Gimcheon City and self-proclaimed 'Honorary PR Ambassador for Gyeongsangbuk-do.' Together with celebrities from the U.S. and Europe, they explored the Gyeongsangbuk-do region, immersing themselves in the undiscovered cultural treasures of the area. The program showcased diverse experiences, including K-Food, K-Whiskey, and K-Camping, emphasizing that Gyeongsangbuk-do is the true origin of the 'K-CULTURE' which is now gaining global recognition.

In particular, popular American trot singer Maria, alongside Spanish model Natalia, Latvian model Mariya, and French influencer Julie, appeared as featured guests. They vividly showcased their experiences and impressions of Gyeongsangbuk-do to their audience, offering detailed insights into the cultural richness of the region.

Trot singer Maria and Spanish model Natalia explored the 'Suun Japbang,' a 500-year-old establishment in Andong sharing a glimpse of traditional recipes. They immersed themselves with a variety of traditional Korean cuisine, from tasting the oldest clear rice wine, 'Samhaeju,' which dates back to Goryeo Dynasty, to trying authentic K-Food and K-Whiskey, providing a genuine taste of the region's rich culinary heritage.

Additionally, American model Rebecca and Latvian model Marija explored Seongju, popular for its 'Seongju oriental melon.' They experienced the unique K-melon, found exclusively in South Korea, through various products such as melon ice cream and yogurt. Wearing traditional Hanbok attire in the K-Hanok village 'Hangae Village,' they visited a traditional Korean house, conveying the taste and beauty of South Korea.

Meanwhile, in Gimcheon, they visited the Buhangdam Sannaedeul Auto Camping Site to experience K-Camping and engage in various programs. In Pohang, they showcased the pristine beaches of the East Sea, well-known for its clear waters, proving that Gyeongsangbuk-do is not only rich in diverse culture but also offers stunning natural landscapes for everyone to enjoy.

Viewers can watch 'Immensely Good' on the official YouTube channel 'Be my Korea' by Arirang International Broadcasting, bringing the global show directly to audiences worldwide.

Episode 1: https://youtu.be/NGb8oCWK9J8?si=BEsTqoqlnuUtBg01

Episode 2: https://youtu.be/6CBCfW0eCLE?si=wHQjP3IGRzgr6Ajs

Episode 3: https://youtu.be/XJ_I1d4yys4?si=yLEnCAGSs8YfDtO4

Episode 4: https://youtu.be/DeUn2uvy-Ww?si=UBhXAbijihIU2gnw

