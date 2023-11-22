Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Setzen Sie jetzt auf die wohl spektakulärste Lithium-Story Europas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.11.2023 | 07:30
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ArirangTV: Discovering Gyeongsangbuk-do's hidden gems with "Immensely Good" variety show

- U.S. and European Stars Showcase K-Culture Hub, Gyeongsangbuk-do -

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global variety show "Immensely Good," which showcases the culture of Gyeongsangbuk-do, marked its first broadcast with the Andong episode on October 15th. Over the four episodes, the show featured various aspects of K-culture in representative regions of Gyeongsangbuk-do, including Andong, Seongju, Gimcheon, and Pohang, captivating viewers worldwide.

Airing globally through Arirang International Broadcasting for four weeks, 'Immensely Good' featured comedian Park Young-jin, the promotional ambassador for Gimcheon City and self-proclaimed 'Honorary PR Ambassador for Gyeongsangbuk-do.' Together with celebrities from the U.S. and Europe, they explored the Gyeongsangbuk-do region, immersing themselves in the undiscovered cultural treasures of the area. The program showcased diverse experiences, including K-Food, K-Whiskey, and K-Camping, emphasizing that Gyeongsangbuk-do is the true origin of the 'K-CULTURE' which is now gaining global recognition.

In particular, popular American trot singer Maria, alongside Spanish model Natalia, Latvian model Mariya, and French influencer Julie, appeared as featured guests. They vividly showcased their experiences and impressions of Gyeongsangbuk-do to their audience, offering detailed insights into the cultural richness of the region.

Trot singer Maria and Spanish model Natalia explored the 'Suun Japbang,' a 500-year-old establishment in Andong sharing a glimpse of traditional recipes. They immersed themselves with a variety of traditional Korean cuisine, from tasting the oldest clear rice wine, 'Samhaeju,' which dates back to Goryeo Dynasty, to trying authentic K-Food and K-Whiskey, providing a genuine taste of the region's rich culinary heritage.

Additionally, American model Rebecca and Latvian model Marija explored Seongju, popular for its 'Seongju oriental melon.' They experienced the unique K-melon, found exclusively in South Korea, through various products such as melon ice cream and yogurt. Wearing traditional Hanbok attire in the K-Hanok village 'Hangae Village,' they visited a traditional Korean house, conveying the taste and beauty of South Korea.

Meanwhile, in Gimcheon, they visited the Buhangdam Sannaedeul Auto Camping Site to experience K-Camping and engage in various programs. In Pohang, they showcased the pristine beaches of the East Sea, well-known for its clear waters, proving that Gyeongsangbuk-do is not only rich in diverse culture but also offers stunning natural landscapes for everyone to enjoy.

Viewers can watch 'Immensely Good' on the official YouTube channel 'Be my Korea' by Arirang International Broadcasting, bringing the global show directly to audiences worldwide.

Episode 1: https://youtu.be/NGb8oCWK9J8?si=BEsTqoqlnuUtBg01
Episode 2: https://youtu.be/6CBCfW0eCLE?si=wHQjP3IGRzgr6Ajs
Episode 3: https://youtu.be/XJ_I1d4yys4?si=yLEnCAGSs8YfDtO4
Episode 4: https://youtu.be/DeUn2uvy-Ww?si=UBhXAbijihIU2gnw

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGb8oCWK9J8

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discovering-gyeongsangbuk-dos-hidden-gems-with-immensely-good-variety-show-301995618.html

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.