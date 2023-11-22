DJ SIG Capital Markets Day 2023: Creating superior value with innovative packaging solutions for a more sustainable world

SIG Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SIG Capital Markets Day 2023: Creating superior value with innovative packaging solutions for a more sustainable world 2023-11-22 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release November 22, 2023 SIG Capital Markets Day 2023 Creating superior value with innovative packaging solutions for a more sustainable world At today's Capital Markets Day, SIG Group AG ("SIG" or "Company") will provide a deeper insight into its strategy and business model that delivers crucial nutrition to the growing world population in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. The Company's mid-term financial guidance remains unchanged. As a leading aseptic solutions provider of packaging for better - better for customers, for consumers, and for the world - SIG offers a unique portfolio of sustainable carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch solutions leveraging its distinctive technological and innovation capabilities. These solutions provide SIG customers with exceptional packaging flexibility and sustainability which are the basis for long-term customer relationships ensuring reliable and recurring revenues and cash flows. The Capital Markets Day is hosted in Linnich (Germany). At this important production site, the leadership team will demonstrate how it aims to create additional value for customers and shareholders by further leveraging its established packaging platform. Participants will also have the opportunity to experience SIG's technology and operations on a site visit. In addition, management will show how the Company is driving industry-leading innovation in its five Technology Centers worldwide in the areas of filling, packaging and material science, and present the regional go-to-market strategies. The Company maintains its mid-term revenue growth guidance of 4-6% at constant currency supported by market growth, share gains driven by packaging innovation and high-performance filler technology as well as emerging market expansion, category and channel developments. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be above 27% in the mid-term driven by operational leverage, efficiency gains, footprint optimization and innovation. SIG expects to continue to deliver strong cash generation and the Company maintains its mid-term leverage guidance of towards 2x, with a milestone of around 2.5x at the end of 2024. SIG also expects to maintain its policy of progressive growth of its absolute dividend with a pay-out ratio of at least 50-60% of adjusted net income. Samuel Sigrist, Chief Executive Officer of SIG, said: "SIG is setting industry standards for the packaging of liquid food and beverages. We aim to supply the growing world population with crucial nutrition in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. With our established platform, we will drive innovation and expand our business in terms of geography, categories, and channels. Our distinctive business model, as well as our culture of innovation and sustainability uniquely positions SIG to achieve above market growth and deliver superior value to shareholders." Forward. For better. Documents and replay Today's presentations are available on www.sig.biz/investors where a replay of the stage presentations as well as a summary of the event will be accessible within the next days. Investor contact: Ingrid McMahon Head of Investor Relations Tel: +41 52 543 1224 Email: Ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz Media contact: Andreas Hildenbrand Lemongrass Communications Tel: +41 44 202 5238 Email: andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency About SIG SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better - better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with versatile packaging systems and solutions for innovative products and smart operations, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and guides us on our journey to create packaging for better - packaging that gives more to people and the planet than it takes out.Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,000 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2022, SIG produced 49 billion packs and generated EUR3.1 billion in pro forma revenue (incl. unaudited revenue from recent acquisitions). SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit our website. For insights into trends that drive the food and beverage industry, visit the SIG blog. 