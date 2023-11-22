

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumers remained less negative in November due to better economic perceptions and a stronger willingness to purchase, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -33 in November from -38 in October. However, the indicator in November was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Among its components, the economic climate index stood at -47 in November versus -56 in October, indicating that households were less pessimistic about the economy than a month ago.



Both consumers' opinions about the economic situation in the past twelve months and their opinions about the economic situation in the next twelve months were less negative, the survey said.



The indicator for willingness to buy also advanced somewhat to -24 in November from -27 in October. Consumers found the time for making major purchases less favourable than in October.



