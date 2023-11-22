Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.11.2023
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
Tradegate
21.11.23
17:31 Uhr
2,030 Euro
+0,018
+0,89 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
22.11.2023 | 08:06
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 22

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

21 November 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

243,069

Weighted average price paid (p)

173.40

Highest price paid (p)

175.00

Lowest price paid (p)

173.20

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,852,070 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 660,842,945 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 21 November 2023 is 660,842,945. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

173.20

194,820

CHIX

174.22

48,249

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

9:15:16

1168

175.00

CHIX

9:48:51

1,168

174.90

CHIX

9:50:05

200

174.40

CHIX

10:23:40

1168

174.80

CHIX

10:34:15

1,168

174.60

CHIX

10:39:33

546

174.30

CHIX

10:39:33

156

174.30

CHIX

10:39:33

466

174.30

CHIX

10:42:40

1,168

174.20

CHIX

10:44:12

1,168

174.20

CHIX

10:46:15

1135

174.10

CHIX

10:46:15

33

174.10

CHIX

10:46:29

1,168

174.40

CHIX

10:50:01

1,168

174.20

CHIX

10:58:12

1168

174.30

CHIX

11:21:31

446

174.20

CHIX

11:21:31

722

174.20

CHIX

11:25:37

327

174.30

CHIX

11:25:37

735

174.30

CHIX

11:25:37

106

174.30

CHIX

11:48:13

1,168

174.80

CHIX

11:48:20

1,168

174.80

CHIX

11:48:30

1,168

174.80

CHIX

12:05:23

1,168

175.00

CHIX

12:06:31

1,168

174.90

CHIX

12:36:27

1,168

174.90

CHIX

12:55:57

1,135

174.70

CHIX

13:11:06

33

174.70

CHIX

13:22:45

692

174.20

CHIX

13:22:45

199

174.20

CHIX

13:38:28

277

174.20

CHIX

13:51:45

277

173.90

CHIX

13:51:45

891

173.90

CHIX

13:59:34

944

174.10

CHIX

13:59:34

224

174.10

CHIX

14:12:57

356

173.90

CHIX

14:14:25

160

173.90

CHIX

14:25:39

1,168

174.20

CHIX

14:29:27

1,168

174.40

CHIX

14:38:19

1161

174.30

CHIX

14:53:15

665

174.00

CHIX

14:53:15

503

174.00

CHIX

14:59:41

937

173.80

CHIX

14:59:41

231

173.80

CHIX

15:00:03

393

173.70

CHIX

15:00:03

400

173.70

CHIX

15:00:03

307

173.70

CHIX

15:00:46

774

173.50

CHIX

15:00:55

181

173.40

CHIX

15:25:05

456

174.30

CHIX

15:25:05

712

174.30

CHIX

15:27:02

23

174.10

CHIX

15:27:02

50

174.10

CHIX

15:27:02

400

174.10

CHIX

15:27:02

12

174.10

CHIX

15:27:02

2

174.10

CHIX

15:27:45

400

174.10

CHIX

15:27:45

281

174.10

CHIX

15:28:42

269

173.80

CHIX

15:31:22

243

173.80

CHIX

15:36:52

269

173.80

CHIX

15:41:14

387

173.80

CHIX

15:45:18

6

173.70

CHIX

15:45:18

71

173.70

CHIX

15:45:18

72

173.70

CHIX

15:45:18

309

173.70

CHIX

15:45:18

400

173.70

CHIX

15:45:19

256

173.70

CHIX

15:45:24

54

173.70

CHIX

15:45:49

205

173.60

CHIX

15:45:49

270

173.60

CHIX

15:45:49

335

173.60

CHIX

15:45:49

270

173.60

CHIX

15:45:49

88

173.60

CHIX

15:54:18

1,153

173.80

CHIX

15:57:50

15

173.80

CHIX

16:00:47

1,168

173.70

CHIX

16:03:48

603

173.50

CHIX

16:03:48

565

173.50

CHIX

16:08:47

209

173.40

CHIX

16:15:31

719

173.50

XLON

16:15:31

449

173.50

XLON

16:20:31

1,168

173.60

CHIX

16:25:39

201

173.60

CHIX

16:25:39

899

173.60

CHIX

16:25:54

68

173.60

CHIX

16:29:34

314

173.60

CHIX

16:29:34

191

173.60

CHIX

16:29:34

271

173.60

CHIX

16:29:34

108

173.60

CHIX

16:29:41

8

173.60

CHIX

16:35:22

9,685

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

436

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

30,248

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

355

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

76

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

14638

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

3,000

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

1,228

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

20

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

27768

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

6,763

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

2,200

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

4

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

1,405

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

3,445

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

262

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

151

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

658

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

27624

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

20,467

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

10,786

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

16,061

173.20

XLON

16:35:22

16,372

173.20

XLON


